cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years

On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
crypto-academy.org

Coinbase Temporarily Down as Users Try to Cash Out

Coinbase, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is currently down and experiencing network issues. While connectivity issues have happened in the past, today’s problems spark more debates given the recent events that have happened in the crypto market. First and foremost, the tensions between two other...
cryptoglobe.com

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Whales Move Over $410 Million Amid Crypto Market Rout

Dogecoin ($DOGE) whales have been moving large amounts of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as monitoring services have found more than $400,000 million worth of it moved on-chain amid an ongoing crypto market downturn. According to data from whale monitoring service Whale Alert,first spotted by Daily Hodl, Dogecoin whales have moved $410...
TheStreet

Why Bitcoin and Crypto Are in Crisis Today

Difficult to ignore these three letters in the last few days. You are probably living on another planet if you haven't seen or heard them in the news. A little catch-up: These letters are the name of a big player in the cryptocurrency industry, a player which imploded overnight. Until...
CoinTelegraph

Unclear regulations drove 95% of trading activity offshore: Coinbase CEO

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was not delighted with the news about the United States regulators looking into FTX.US along with Coinbase and Binance.US in the wake of the FTX crisis. Armstrong said that the enforcement action against U.S.-based companies for the irregularities committed by an offshore crypto exchange that fall...
crowdfundinsider.com

Consumers Consider ID Verification Vital When Engaging with Crypto Exchanges: Trulioo Report

Research from Trulioo, a key player focused on global identity verification, shows consumers consider identity verification vital and “reassuring during onboarding and throughout their relationship with crypto exchanges.”. The research, highlighted in the “Crypto customers call for reassurance in uncertain times” report, reveals that 70% of crypto users “feel...
forkast.news

FTX allegedly used customer assets in Alameda bailout: report

A portion of the bailout package worth at least US$4 billion that FTX.com Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried sent to Alameda Research, a sister trading company of the exchange he founded, was allegedly comprised of customer funds, according to at least two unnamed sources cited by Reuters. Fast facts. The...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum ($ETH) Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin on FTX’s “Virtue Signalling”

On Friday (11 November 2022), Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on this week’s collapse of crypto exchange FTX. As you probably now, Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), the Co-Founder and CEO of troubled crypto exchange FTX, took to Twitter on Thursday (10 November 2022) to talk about how he had “f*ucked up” at FTX International:
coingeek.com

The new Internet and blockchain

This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. Blockchain was invented 14 years ago in the form of Bitcoin. As designed by its inventor Satoshi Nakamoto[1], it is a law-abiding dis-intermediating Peer-to-Peer cash payment system built on an IP-to-IP decentralized protocol compatible with IPv6, with unbounded scalability and extremely low transaction costs. Its native token, bitcoin, is meant to be a commodity traded in the market purely for its actual utility instead of a vehicle of speculative investments.

