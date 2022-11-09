Read full article on original website
WTHI
New sheriff elected in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new sheriff is set to take office in Sullivan County. Voters in Sullivan County elected Jason Bobbitt as their new sheriff. Bobbit was elected with 53.36 percent of the vote over Billy Snead. Current Sheriff Clark Cottom reached his two-term limit serving as the...
vincennespbs.org
2022 General Election Results
Here are the unofficial final totals of the 2022 General Election for Knox County. Monica Carpenter Gilmore (R) – 6032 (58.81) Sherry Gregg Gilmore (D) – 4225 (41.19%) Kelly Kopp Hopwood (R) – 7923 (73.03%) Laura A Arial (D) – 2693 (34.29%) Knox County Commissioner District...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results
The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
WTHI
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
vincennespbs.org
Brownstown Man Jailed for Burglary in Washington
An arrest has been made in connection with vehicle burglaries in Washington. Earlier this week Washington Police put out notice about multiple car break ins on the city’s east side. Police say that on Thursday morning at 2:05-am, an officer heard noises while on foot patrol in the area...
WTHI
Candidate left off the ballot in three Vigo County precincts - here's what both candidates said about the problem as the clerk is yet to respond
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local race is drawing attention because of this ballot issue. That race is for Indiana House District 45. Independent candidate Cody Alsman was not listed. That race is against Republican incumbent Bruce Borders. This is only the case in three precincts that are in...
wevv.com
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana
Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
1027wbow.com
New mural honors the lives of fallen local veterans
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 1133 fallen veterans from the Wabash Valley were honored on Friday evening with a special mural dedication. This project aims to serve as a reminder to appreciate their ultimate sacrifice. The painting is on the front of the Veterans Memorial Museum of Terre Haute;...
wbiw.com
The General Election results are in for Lawrence County
LAWRENCE CO. – The following are the results of the 2022 Lawrence County General Election held on November 8, 2022. 6 out of 6 Voting Centers Reporting (plus absentee) TODD YOUNG-Republican- 75.96% (9696) THOMAS M. MCDERMOTT, JR.-Democrat – 20.50% (2617) JAMES M. SCENIAK-Libertarian – 3.51% (448) SECRETARY...
1027wbow.com
Vigo Co. council weighs up a tax abatement request
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Saturn Petcare is one step closer to receiving a 10-year tax abatement from the Vigo County Council. The council approved a resolution making Saturn Petcare an economic revitalization area at its meeting on Wednesday. This is a necessary step needed to get a tax abatement.
Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40
*Editors Note: Someone involved in this incident was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to information received from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed […]
Police arrest Bedford couple for meth possession
State police have two people in custody after an investigation into tips saying the two were involved in possessing large quantities of meth in and around Lawrence County.
1027wbow.com
Band Pamyua shares Inuit culture with Sullivan County
CARLISLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Local children learned about Inuit culture on Thursday with a musical performance by the band Pamyua. Pamyua blends traditional Inuit music with contemporary genres. The band is visiting Sullivan County this week through a program by Arts Midwest. They performed for students in Carlisle on...
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Logging Accident in Washington
A fatal logging accident occurred on Friday, November 4th, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington for a male subject who had been struck in the head by a large tree limb. When first responders arrived, they found 26-year-old Galen Ray Wagler unresponsive approximately 200 feet inside a wooded area. Air evac was immediately requested to land on the scene. With the help of Washington Township’s ATV Rescue unit, Mr. Wagler was extricated from the wooded area and was then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Mr. Wagler passed away due to the injuries he sustained. Funeral services for Galen Wagler are being held today.
14news.com
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
WIBC.com
Hamilton Co. Poll Worker Removed After Electioneering, Telling Voters Not To Vote Republican Because “They Are Racist”
A Hamilton County poll worker has been accused of electioneering including pre-selecting a voter’s ballot as ‘straight Democrat.’. Democratic Party poll worker James Zheng has been removed from the Mercy Church polling station in Carmel after accusations came forward where he pressured voters not to support Republican-endorsed candidates for Carmel Clay school board.
WTHI
Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
1027wbow.com
Queen of Terre Haute to open in March of 2024
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We have a new timeline regarding when The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is expected to open. Vice President and General Manager Mike Rich said their new opening date is set for sometime in March of 2024. That’s a little later than initially had been planned. Right now, Rich says The Queen of Terre Haute is getting its brand out into the community.
1027wbow.com
Inmates raise thousands of dollars to help veterans
CARLISLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An American Legion Post at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility raises thousand of dollars by making a very small flower. The money is used to help others. Once a week 10 to 12 inmates, who are members of Post 398, make poppies. “You will get...
Terre Haute Turkey giveaway: Here’s the details
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Catholic Charities is providing 700 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides to households in the area. This event is made possible by several local organizations and generous community members such as Duke Energy, Elanco, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart. “The holidays are times for family, […]
