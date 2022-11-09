Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers vs. Cowboys: 5 things to watch and a prediction in Week 10
The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games and will now host a reunion with Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 on Sunday afternoon. Will McCarthy, who was fired by the Packers after a loss in December of 2018, get sweet revenge in his return? Or are the Packers capable of getting a galvanizing and potentially season-change win over a true contender?
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Matthew Stafford News
It's been three days since Matthew Stafford and the Rams suffered a devastating late-game defeat to Tom Brady and the Bucs. And that's not even the worst news of the week in Los Angeles. It's been three days since the tough loss for the Rams, who are now 1-4 over their last five games. To get ...
Former Vikings offensive coordinator named USFL head coach
The USFL’s New Orleans Breakers has named a new head coach and that is former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFillipo. The Breakers were best known by Vikings fans for having preseason legend Kyle Sloter as their starting quarterback. DeFillipo served as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator for 13 games...
6 must-know things about Cowboys' Week 10 foe, slumping Green Bay Packers
The bye week is a nice time to sit back, relax, and watch football free of worries. While that’s a fan’s perspective, the Dallas Cowboys and their players were still putting in the time preparing for their Week 10 opponent, the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys players were likely...
Detroit Lions hope to deploy prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson inside more
ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson leads all rookies in pressures (24) and sacks (4.5), and now the Detroit Lions hope to move him inside more. And that’s not a new idea, but it’s worth noting that Aaron Glenn said it’s a goal to move Hutchinson inside more, starting with this weekend’s game against the Chicago Bears. Glenn said the Lions wanted to move their prized rookie inside last week against the Packers to create some pass rush from the inside.
One thing that has helped QB Zach Wilson attain success
The ups and downs had by New York Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson have been a hot topic of conversation. His forgettable three-interception performance in a home loss sparked much chatter. In back-to-back wins against top pass defenses in the Packers and Broncos, Wilson threw for a combined 231 yards, seemingly never looking too comfortable. He did, however, show some impressive resiliency in the Week 9 win with one of his best games of 2022.
Rich Gannon Disappointed In Start, But Believes Team Can Turn Things Around
At 2-6, the Las Vegas Raiders are undoubtedly one of the biggest disappointments of the NFL season so far. Coming into the season, there were a lot of expectations put on this team, especially offensively. On paper, the collection of offensive talent on this Raiders roster is the best since the Rich Gannon-led teams of the early 2000s.
NFL Germany Game Odds: Seahawks vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in Germany’s first-ever regular season game this weekend. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series as we deliver a Seahawks-Buccaneers prediction and pick. The Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals 31-21 last weekend for their third win in...
Former NFL Coach Lands New Job With The USFL
Earlier this morning, a veteran NFL assistant coach landed a head coaching job in a different league. John DeFilippo, who coached in the NFL for several different teams, is the new head coach of the New Orleans Breakers. He takes over for Larry Fedora, who stepped down to spend more time with family.
