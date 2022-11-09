Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
i100rocks.com
Thursday morning closure on Ithaca’s Floral Ave. for crash reconstruction
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning road closure in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department’s crash reconstruction team will be working on the 200 and 300 block of Floral Avenue tomorrow. That section of road will be close for the duration of the investigation into a Monday night accident. The section of the road will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
i100rocks.com
Ithaca City Attorney says labor negotiations ‘take two to tango’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s City Attorney is responding after recent complaints about labor negotiations. Ari Lavine says pay bumps for the Department of Public Works were discussed in good faith. He says DPW leadership turned down a 13 percent raise. He adds negotiations “take two to tango.”...
i100rocks.com
City of Ithaca creates homeless coordinator position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca city officials have approved funding for a homeless coordinator. The part-time job is set to complement the proposed full-time homeless coordinator in Tompkins County. Alderperson Feebee Brown supports the position. Three council members voted against the position, in efforts to lower next year’s tax...
i100rocks.com
Nichols to cut funding for snow removal services
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Nichols has approved its 2023 budget. The total spending comes to about $3.8 million. Funding for street maintenance services is going up, while funding for snow removal services is going down. Money for bridges is also being completely cut from the budget.
i100rocks.com
Emergency preparedness training upcoming in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Disaster and emergency training in Ithaca. Sponsored by the Greater Ithaca Activities Center, the Citizen Preparedness Corps will hold free info sessions to the public next month. It’s designed to give you the tools and resources needed to prepare, respond, and recover from any type of emergency or disaster as quickly as possible. The training is led by the New York National Guard, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
i100rocks.com
Ithaca city officials approve 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The City of Ithaca has passed its budget for next year. The total spending comes to about $90.3 million. The tax rate will go up about 0.75 percent. Common Council approved the budget in a nine to one vote. In related news, the Town of...
i100rocks.com
Student mental health getting more attention in Ithaca City School District
ITHACA. N.Y. (WHCU) — In the Ithaca City School District, Superintendent Luvelle Brown is shining a light on mental health. Brown tells WHCU the mental well-being of students is a priority. Getting students used to being back in classrooms full-time has also been important. Brown adds they’re also partnering...
i100rocks.com
NY-19 congressional hopeful Josh Riley concedes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Josh Riley conceding defeat in his run for New York’s 19th Congressional District. The Southern Tier native and Ithaca resident congratulated Republican Marc Molinaro on his successful campaign in a Facebook post. “With the ballots cast, votes counted, and campaign ended, let’s set aside...
Comments / 0