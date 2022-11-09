ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Disaster and emergency training in Ithaca. Sponsored by the Greater Ithaca Activities Center, the Citizen Preparedness Corps will hold free info sessions to the public next month. It’s designed to give you the tools and resources needed to prepare, respond, and recover from any type of emergency or disaster as quickly as possible. The training is led by the New York National Guard, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

