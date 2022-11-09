Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boo at the Zoo, A Family Tradition, Decatur, ILBrennon HightowerDecatur, IL
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
1470 WMBD
Longtime local radio personality passes away
PEORIA, Ill. — His voice graced Central Illinois’ airwaves for many years. Former WIRL (102.7 Super Hits) Morning Host Rick Stephenson passed away on Tuesday. Rick loved radio and his listeners. He did a great deal of charity work over the years, and after leaving radio full-time, he served as the public relations coordinator for CWTC (Community Workshop and Training Center) in Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Porch Pantry in Peoria in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been three years since the Porch Pantry in Peoria was established, and in order to stay in business, they need your help. Through trial and error, issues with the city, and no help with government funding, one couple is trying their best to offer others the resources they need. But with prices rising, fewer and fewer donations are coming in.
beltmag.com
Punks in Peoria: Making a Scene in the American Heartland
Punk rock in a preeminently average town. The following is an exclusive excerpt from “Chapter 10: Nazi Punks Fuck Off” from Punks in Peoria: Making a Scene in the American Heartland by Jonathan Wright and Dawson Barrett, published in 2021 by the University of Illinois Press. Remembrance of...
1470 WMBD
Big weekend for Peoria Civic Center, with more to come
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Civic Center is making quite the comeback. The Civic Center Tuesday confirmed what they projected during a period where eighteen events were being hosted in 12 days at the downtown venue. More than 22,000 people attended events at the Civic Center over the weekend,...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal? Look no further; here are five events happening in the area:. Illinois State University’s Alumni Engagement and Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts will be hosting a glass-blowing workshop. Participants will be able to make their own glass candy cane...
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen found dead
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
Illinois Vacation Rental Ruse: More Alleged Victims Come Forward, Say They've Lost Thousands
Gorgeous in its rental listing but with an ugly downside, a lakeside vacation rental ruse near Peoria continues to rack up victims, many of whom say they are out thousands of dollars with no R&R to show for it. NBC 5 Responds first exposed problems surrounding the downstate Norris Outdoor...
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
theshelbyreport.com
Lone Grocer In Lacon, Jim’s IGA Likes To Help Community
Michael Lambrecht has owned Jim’s IGA for just two years. But he has been a part of the Lacon, Illinois, community since the store’s inception. Jim’s opened in 1976, Lambrecht’s father and the store’s namesake, Jim, came down from Chicago to manage what used to be a A&P grocery store.
wcbu.org
As food carts vanish, Peoria weighs opening up downtown to more food trucks
After no street food carts took up the City of Peoria's offer for a fee-free application this year, the council is considering loosening the restrictions on food trucks downtown. Some downtown businesses are less than excited about the prospect. Lunchtime on the block surrounding the Peoria County Courthouse is a...
She was ‘the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party.’ Remembering Christine Winick
Christine Eik Winick, for many years considered the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party, died on Saturday, Nov. 5 at her Galesburg home following a short illness. She was 71. Winick served as chair of the Knox County Democratic Party and briefly served as the Commiteewoman for the...
Central Illinois Proud
Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
25newsnow.com
18-year-old still missing while visiting family in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A freshman University of Illinois student from Peoria last seen Friday is still missing. 18-year-old Deven Lane was last seen with his mother at the Chick-Fil-A on North Sterling Friday night. His mother said he was emotional and ran into the woods - later trying...
25newsnow.com
Family of Peoria homicide victim believes bullets weren’t meant for him
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Merian Smith was a football player just weeks away from turning 16, but his life was cut short after he was shot and killed in Peoria. Smith has become the city’s 23rd homicide victim this year, and his family believes the bullets were not meant for him.
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
State Police release new details about deadly crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
25newsnow.com
3 Pekin Police officers among those honored with award, appreciation
MOLINE (25 News Now) - 3 Pekin Police officers are being recognized for their efforts in saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who fell into a Pekin area lake in February. Officer Wesley Washburn received the First Responder Hero Award and officers Nick Appell and Caleb Boyer received Certificates of Appreciation from Black Hawk College after being nominated by community members for demonstrating a willingness to place their own lives at risk for others or have dedicated themselves to the service of others.
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0