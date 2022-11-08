There's a lot of discussion about the ideal silhouette for jeans. The generational denim war has youngsters saying skinny jeans are out while many older style mavens favor high-waisted options, no matter if they're fitted, baggy or bootcut. One thing is for sure: We think that the best jeans are the ones that look good on you. Spoiler alert: The Melisa jeans from Sofia Vergara's Walmart collection will look good on you. These pull-on fitted flares feature a wide elastic waistband to smooth out your midsection. The stretch denim hugs every curve in the best way, too. Plus, they're only $25!

