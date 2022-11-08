ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

Drake and 21 Savage Sued for $4 Million After Using Fake Vogue Covers in Album Promo

Watch: Drake & 21 Savage Sued for $4M After Using Fake Vogue Cover. Drake and 21 Savage's fake Vogue cover has landed them in hot water. The magazine is suing the artists for faking a cover of the legendary fashion magazine in order to promote their new album Her Loss. According to legal documents obtained by E! News, Condé Nast, the media company that publishes Vogue, alleged that by sharing a fraudulent cover on social media, the two rappers created a "widespread promotional campaign" that is "built entirely" on the Vogue trademarks that were not authorized for use.
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Left William & Harry After Her Death

Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
AOL Corp

Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'

Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
AOL Corp

So in Love! J. Lo Proudly Wears a 'Jennifer and Ben' Necklace

Bennifer forever! Jennifer Lopez couldn’t be more in love with her husband, Ben Affleck. In honor of their union, the singer, 53, showed off a sweet “Jennifer and Ben” necklace via Instagram on Thursday, November 10. In the slideshow of images, the New York native paired the gold piece with a plunging white dress by Halston. Atop the sultry number the “Get Right” artist wore a fuzzy coat. For her glam, Lopez rocked a smoky eye, dramatic lashes and a soft pink lip. She had her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. The hitmaker accessorized with dangling earrings.
E! News

Riverdale's Camila Mendes Seemingly Confirms Romance With Rudy Mancuso

Watch: Riverdale Star Camila Mendes Seemingly CONFIRMS New Romance. It looks like Camila Mendes is doing revenge romance with Rudy Mancuso. The Riverdale star shared a series of snapshots from her fall on Instagram one of which featured a kissing selfie with an unidentified man that many fans believe is Rudy.
AOL Corp

Elizabeth Hurley: 'Serving Sara' Set With Matthew Perry Was a 'Nightmare'

Putting on a show. Elizabeth Hurley recalled what it was really like working alongside Matthew Perry amid his addiction battle. “I have very fond memories of him,” Hurley, 57, told Yahoo! Entertainment on Wednesday, November 9, before reflecting on their 2002 rom-com, Serving Sara. “To be honest, it was a nightmare working with him at that time and, as it’s now known, our movie was shut down because of his addiction.”
AOL Corp

How Much Is Leonardo DiCaprio Worth?

Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio long has been a household name – thanks to his work on the big screen and paparazzi photos that show up in the tabloids. This American actor, producer, philanthropist and environmental activist continues to delight and surprise audiences by taking on different roles across many genres as he turns 48.
AOL Corp

Elon Musk is getting out-trolled—on his own platform

Elon Musk is an adept social-media troll. The CEO of Tesla, and now owner of Twitter, has called President Joe Biden a “damp sock puppet” and expressed surprise that liberal Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is still alive. He repeatedly bashed the Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency punished him for a bogus plan to take Tesla private that Musk tweeted in 2018.
AOL Corp

'Makes my bottom look amazing': Sofia Vergara's $25 retro jeans are so flattering

There's a lot of discussion about the ideal silhouette for jeans. The generational denim war has youngsters saying skinny jeans are out while many older style mavens favor high-waisted options, no matter if they're fitted, baggy or bootcut. One thing is for sure: We think that the best jeans are the ones that look good on you. Spoiler alert: The Melisa jeans from Sofia Vergara's Walmart collection will look good on you. These pull-on fitted flares feature a wide elastic waistband to smooth out your midsection. The stretch denim hugs every curve in the best way, too. Plus, they're only $25!

