Read full article on original website
Related
Drake and 21 Savage Sued for $4 Million After Using Fake Vogue Covers in Album Promo
Watch: Drake & 21 Savage Sued for $4M After Using Fake Vogue Cover. Drake and 21 Savage's fake Vogue cover has landed them in hot water. The magazine is suing the artists for faking a cover of the legendary fashion magazine in order to promote their new album Her Loss. According to legal documents obtained by E! News, Condé Nast, the media company that publishes Vogue, alleged that by sharing a fraudulent cover on social media, the two rappers created a "widespread promotional campaign" that is "built entirely" on the Vogue trademarks that were not authorized for use.
Princess Diana’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Left William & Harry After Her Death
Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
AOL Corp
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
AOL Corp
Two Celebs Accidentally Showed Up in the Same Balenciaga Dress at the CMAs Last Night
Nope, you weren't seeing double on the CMAs red carpet last night: two celebs fully showed up in the same outfit. Which honestly happens to me every time I leave my house in anything from Reformation, so whatever. Anyway, Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter reportedly both wore a bright blue...
AOL Corp
So in Love! J. Lo Proudly Wears a 'Jennifer and Ben' Necklace
Bennifer forever! Jennifer Lopez couldn’t be more in love with her husband, Ben Affleck. In honor of their union, the singer, 53, showed off a sweet “Jennifer and Ben” necklace via Instagram on Thursday, November 10. In the slideshow of images, the New York native paired the gold piece with a plunging white dress by Halston. Atop the sultry number the “Get Right” artist wore a fuzzy coat. For her glam, Lopez rocked a smoky eye, dramatic lashes and a soft pink lip. She had her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. The hitmaker accessorized with dangling earrings.
Riverdale's Camila Mendes Seemingly Confirms Romance With Rudy Mancuso
Watch: Riverdale Star Camila Mendes Seemingly CONFIRMS New Romance. It looks like Camila Mendes is doing revenge romance with Rudy Mancuso. The Riverdale star shared a series of snapshots from her fall on Instagram one of which featured a kissing selfie with an unidentified man that many fans believe is Rudy.
AOL Corp
Elizabeth Hurley: 'Serving Sara' Set With Matthew Perry Was a 'Nightmare'
Putting on a show. Elizabeth Hurley recalled what it was really like working alongside Matthew Perry amid his addiction battle. “I have very fond memories of him,” Hurley, 57, told Yahoo! Entertainment on Wednesday, November 9, before reflecting on their 2002 rom-com, Serving Sara. “To be honest, it was a nightmare working with him at that time and, as it’s now known, our movie was shut down because of his addiction.”
AOL Corp
How Much Is Leonardo DiCaprio Worth?
Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio long has been a household name – thanks to his work on the big screen and paparazzi photos that show up in the tabloids. This American actor, producer, philanthropist and environmental activist continues to delight and surprise audiences by taking on different roles across many genres as he turns 48.
Twitter Has Been Hell Lately, So Here Are 30 Wholesome Tweets To Remind You Of The Better Days
Twitter has become an absolute dumpster fire — but at least we have these tweets.
AOL Corp
Elon Musk is getting out-trolled—on his own platform
Elon Musk is an adept social-media troll. The CEO of Tesla, and now owner of Twitter, has called President Joe Biden a “damp sock puppet” and expressed surprise that liberal Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is still alive. He repeatedly bashed the Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency punished him for a bogus plan to take Tesla private that Musk tweeted in 2018.
Musk: Twitter Blue will ‘probably’ come back at the end of next week
Elon Musk said on Saturday that Twitter Blue, which allows users to pay for a subscription that gives them a verified blue check mark, will “probably” return next week after it was taken down amid chaos from accounts impersonating public figures. Musk, who serves as CEO, said in...
CNBC
Here's the No. 1 thing that makes relationships successful, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 couples about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships. In a lab study,...
Jennifer Aniston reveals pregnancy attempts, IVF treatment: ‘The ship has sailed’
Jennifer Aniston revealed in an interview published Wednesday that she repeatedly attempted to become pregnant in her 30s and 40s, correcting years of tabloid-fueled rumors that she never wanted children. In a December cover story for Allure magazine, the “Morning Show” star opened up about her “challenging ... baby-making road”...
Anya Taylor-Joy Steals the Show With Electrifying Blue Latex Look at The Menu Premiere
Watch: Anya Taylor-Joy's "101 Dalmatians"-Inspired Outfit. If you've been craving a fabulous style moment, Anya Taylor-Joy's latest look will most certainly satisfy your appetite. The Menu star served a total fashion feast while attending the London premiere of the horror-comedy on Nov. 9. Anya made a drool-worthy appearance on the...
AOL Corp
'Makes my bottom look amazing': Sofia Vergara's $25 retro jeans are so flattering
There's a lot of discussion about the ideal silhouette for jeans. The generational denim war has youngsters saying skinny jeans are out while many older style mavens favor high-waisted options, no matter if they're fitted, baggy or bootcut. One thing is for sure: We think that the best jeans are the ones that look good on you. Spoiler alert: The Melisa jeans from Sofia Vergara's Walmart collection will look good on you. These pull-on fitted flares feature a wide elastic waistband to smooth out your midsection. The stretch denim hugs every curve in the best way, too. Plus, they're only $25!
Comments / 0