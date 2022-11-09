Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
NHL Announces World Cup of Hockey Won't Be Played in 2024; Aiming for 2025
The NHL and NHL Players' Association announced Friday that the next World Cup of Hockey will not be held in February 2024 as originally planned. In a statement, the NHL and NHLPA said "the current environment is not feasible" to hold the tournament next year, but they are hopeful it can return in February 2025:
Bleacher Report
10 Best Power Plays in the NHL Right Now
There is no better way to turn the tide of a game in the NHL than by cashing in on the power play. Having more players on the ice than the other team can be a lifeline or the bane of a squad's existence depending on how well it can execute a power play (or defend against it, for that matter).
Bleacher Report
Winners and Losers From the First Month of the NHL Season
It's been just over a month since the 2022-23 NHL season opened in Prague on Oct. 7 between the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks. With the schedule well underway, it's a good opportunity to look back on what's transpired over that period. The early weeks of a new season...
Bleacher Report
Free-Agent DeMarcus Cousins Says He'd 'Love to Help' Kings Return to NBA Playoffs
Free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins wrote on Twitter Wednesday that he would "love" to help his old team, the Sacramento Kings, get back to the playoffs. Cousins' remarks were in response to a tweet from KHTK radio host and Kings fan Carmichael Dave about potential frontcourt bench options in support of Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis:
Bleacher Report
Philadelphia 76ers Ripped for Sloppy Play in Loss vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers trailed by as many as 20 points before losing 104-95 to the host Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. This was an ugly game for the 76ers in many respects. Philadelphia committed 17 turnovers, with Joel Embiid having seven of them. Embiid had a good game on paper otherwise...
