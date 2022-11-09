Read full article on original website
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Toddler's mould death is unacceptable, says government minister
The death of a toddler after he faced months of living with mould in his home is an "unacceptable tragedy", the housing secretary has said. Awaab Ishak died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to the mould, a coroner has ruled. His father repeatedly raised the issue with Rochdale...
BBC
Ukraine war: Zambia demands answers for death of student Lemekhani Nyirenda
Zambia has demanded answers over the death of a student who was fighting for Russia in Ukraine. Lusaka has asked Moscow "to urgently provide information on the circumstances" surrounding Lemekhani Nyirenda's death. The 23-year-old, a student at the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute, had been serving nine years in jail for...
