Know Your Foe: 5 things Alabama fans should know about Ole Miss

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Despite suffering its second loss of the season, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide still see themselves inside the top ten of the CFP rankings.

Now the Tide are preparing for another brutal road game as Lane Kiffin and the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels await Alabama in Oxford.

When I say Alabama’s road schedule has been brutal, I mean it has been brutal. Once Saturday has commenced, Alabama will have played four of the top 18 teams in the current CFP rankings and all of them have been on the road.

With the matchup with Ole Miss just around the corner, let’s take a look at a few things that every Alabam fan should know about Kiffin and the Rebels.

Ole Miss plays a different style offense than in the past

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Under Lane Kiffin, the Rebels have been an offensive powerhouse. And while that is still true for this season, it looks a little bit different. We are used to seeing Kiffin’s offense throw the ball all over the field, but this season the Rebels are dominating opponents with a fierce rushing attack. The rebels currently ranked third in the country in rushing yards per game with 267.4. Freshman and Alabama native Quinshon Judkins has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark and has 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Jaxson Dart is a dual-threat QB

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Rebel quarterback and USC transfer Jaxson Dart is still learning and finding his way in the Lane Kiffin offense, but he has all the tools to be an elite SEC quarterback. His athleticism creates a lot of advantages for the Ole Miss offense. Dart has thrown for almost 2,00 yards and has run for nearly 500 yards on the season.

Defensive struggles

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Despite having a lethal offense, Ole Miss has struggled again this season on the defensive side of the ball. The Rebels rank 69th in total defense giving up 5.25 yards per play and 378 yards per game.

The Rebels are coming off a bye week

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss has had two weeks to prepare for Alabama and you know coach Kiffin has been hammering to his team how important a win over the Tide would be. Make no mistake, the Rebels will be well rested and well prepared.

Lane Kiffin

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Like him or not, Lane Kiffin is one of the most polarizing figures in all of college football. He helped revolutionize the Alabama offense and has now done a fantastic job as the Ole Miss head coach. Kiffin wants a win over Saban more than basically anything else in this world and he will throw everything at the Tide on Saturday to try and secure that win.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.