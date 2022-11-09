ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dresden, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

11/14 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

BBQ on the River totals

Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities. The $406,407 raised at this year's Barbecue on the River was initially supposed to help 59 charities. But Beautiful Paducah Executive Director Whitney Ravallette Wallace says it's making a bigger impact than expected.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Former State Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. dies at 85

Former Kentucky Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. passed away on Saturday at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 85. Hubbard was elected to the Kentucky State Senate in 1967 and served until 1974. He then won the general election to represent Kentucky's First District in the U.S....
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield church rebuilds

St. James AME church continues rebuild process after deadly December tornado in Mayfield. The December tornado hit parts of Mayfield and destroyed homes, businesses and even churches. One church continues to go through the rebuilding process, but that's not the only thing congregants are recovering from.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities

PADUCAH — The 28th annual Barbecue on the River festival raised more than $400,000 for charity. It was the first year the event was back to somewhat normal following COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and cancellations. The event's new organizer, Beautiful Paducah, wanted the event to make just as big of...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beautiful Paducah announces 2022 Barbecue on the River fundraising totals

PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah hosted the Barbeque on the River festival for the very first time in 2022. Despite the challenges wrought by a change in location and the chaos of organizing the huge event, the festival raised thousands of dollars for local charities. According to a document released...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Martha's vineyard opens call-line to request free Thanksgiving meals

PADUCAH, KY — Martha's Vineyard has officially opened their call-line for Paducah families to request free Thanksgiving meals. According to a representative from the nonprofit, a single person can request up to two meals and a family can get up to six. The service is available for people who live within Paducah City limits and meals can be picked-up or delivered.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah City Commission to vote on additional funding for Katterjohn demolition; removes City Block project agreement order from agenda

PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will hold a special called meeting Tuesday night to get an update on stormwater projects and to discuss how to further allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds. They'll also review their priorities for the year as a new commission gets ready to move in at the start of 2023.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Weakley County Sheriff's Department mourns death of captain

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Capt. Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department has died, the department announced in a social media post on Sunday. "Captain Plunk's dedication to and the love for the citizens of Weakley County was beyond reproach," the department posted on Facebook. "We love and will greatly miss Marty."
wpsdlocal6.com

Reidland Elementary recognized as Family Friendly Certified School

Reidland Elementary School was recognized Monday as a 2022 Family Friendly Certified School. To become Family Friendly Certified, a school has to show it is prioritizing family engagement. Only 32 school across the state are certified, and McCracken County Public Schools says Reidland Elementary was one of the first five...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wake up Weather: 11/14/2022

PADUCAH — Frosty start to the morning with temperatures warming up to the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Showers around midnight with light snow possible in Southern Illinois.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Man accused of drug trafficking arrested in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County sheriff's deputy arrested a Hickory, Kentucky, man accused of drug trafficking Monday morning. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over 47-year-old Michael Brock around 4:23 a.m. Monday on Valley Drive in Mayfield. Brock's vehicle was searched during the traffic...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy