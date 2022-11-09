Read full article on original website
KY 1529 reopens in southern Hickman County, Kentucky, after crews clear crash site
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — A state road in southern Hickman County is blocked because of a traffic crash, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. KYTC District 1 says Kentucky 1529 is blocked between KY 239 at mile point 0.0 and U.S. 51 at mile point 5.27. The roadway is expected...
11/14 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
BBQ on the River totals
Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities. The $406,407 raised at this year's Barbecue on the River was initially supposed to help 59 charities. But Beautiful Paducah Executive Director Whitney Ravallette Wallace says it's making a bigger impact than expected.
Illinois comptroller, other leaders and organizations host Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Cairo
CAIRO, IL — Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza was in Cairo, Illinois, on Monday to host the sixth annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway there. Mendoza's office worked with with LiUNA Laborers’ Local 773, human services nonprofit Arrowleaf, local officials and Krispy Kreme to provide the turkey giveaway. "I come...
Former State Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. dies at 85
Former Kentucky Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. passed away on Saturday at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 85. Hubbard was elected to the Kentucky State Senate in 1967 and served until 1974. He then won the general election to represent Kentucky's First District in the U.S....
St. James AME church continues rebuild process after deadly December tornado in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The December tornado hit parts of Mayfield and destroyed homes, businesses and even churches. St. James AME Church in Mayfield, Kentucky was destroyed in the December storm, but that's not the only loss the church is suffering right now. Thomas Bright is a leader at the...
Culvert replacement to cause month-long closure on KY 1890 in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — KY 1890 will be closed near mile point 3.8 for about 30 days to allow crews to replace the Little Mayfield Creek Culvert, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Monday release, the site will close at 8 a.m. on Nov. 16. The KYTC...
Beautiful Paducah announces 2022 Barbecue on the River fundraising totals
PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah hosted the Barbeque on the River festival for the very first time in 2022. Despite the challenges wrought by a change in location and the chaos of organizing the huge event, the festival raised thousands of dollars for local charities. According to a document released...
Martha's vineyard opens call-line to request free Thanksgiving meals
PADUCAH, KY — Martha's Vineyard has officially opened their call-line for Paducah families to request free Thanksgiving meals. According to a representative from the nonprofit, a single person can request up to two meals and a family can get up to six. The service is available for people who live within Paducah City limits and meals can be picked-up or delivered.
Is UT Martin systemically racist? History professor says yes, hosting Tuesday evening discussion
MARTIN, TN — University of Tennessee at Martin history professor David Barber says the university's failure to require the study of Black History is "at the very center of UTM'S systemic racism." He'll be discussing his viewpoint on campus Tuesday evening, in a talk entitled "Is the University of...
Rascal Flatts lead vocalist delays trip to bag groceries, help customers at Mayfield Save-A-Lot
MAYFIELD, KY — Gary LeVox of the famed country trio Rascal Flatts — responsible for hits like "What hurts the most" and "Bless this broken road" — has had to delay an upcoming event in Mayfield. Lead-vocalist LeVox was originally slated to be at the Mayfield Save-A-Lot...
Kentucky Open Government Coalition weighs in on Murray State University open records request denial
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Open Government Coalition weighed in on a local university using the First Amendment as an excuse to deny an open records request. This stems off of testimony provided by former WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe during the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission's hearings for former 42nd Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson.
Paducah City Commission to vote on additional funding for Katterjohn demolition; removes City Block project agreement order from agenda
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will hold a special called meeting Tuesday night to get an update on stormwater projects and to discuss how to further allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds. They'll also review their priorities for the year as a new commission gets ready to move in at the start of 2023.
43 years strong: Paducah Cooperative Ministry to host Thanksgiving service in new location
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Cooperative Ministry's Annual Interfaith Community Thanksgiving Service event has been going strong for an impressive 43 years, but this year they've announced a little change in venue. According to a Monday release, this year's service will be held at 6:30 on November 20 at...
Weakley County Sheriff's Department mourns death of captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Capt. Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department has died, the department announced in a social media post on Sunday. "Captain Plunk's dedication to and the love for the citizens of Weakley County was beyond reproach," the department posted on Facebook. "We love and will greatly miss Marty."
Reidland Elementary recognized as Family Friendly Certified School
Reidland Elementary School was recognized Monday as a 2022 Family Friendly Certified School. To become Family Friendly Certified, a school has to show it is prioritizing family engagement. Only 32 school across the state are certified, and McCracken County Public Schools says Reidland Elementary was one of the first five...
Wake up Weather: 11/14/2022
PADUCAH — Frosty start to the morning with temperatures warming up to the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Showers around midnight with light snow possible in Southern Illinois.
Man accused of drug trafficking arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County sheriff's deputy arrested a Hickory, Kentucky, man accused of drug trafficking Monday morning. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over 47-year-old Michael Brock around 4:23 a.m. Monday on Valley Drive in Mayfield. Brock's vehicle was searched during the traffic...
