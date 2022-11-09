ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Mayfield church rebuilds

St. James AME church continues rebuild process after deadly December tornado in Mayfield. The December tornado hit parts of Mayfield and destroyed homes, businesses and even churches. One church continues to go through the rebuilding process, but that's not the only thing congregants are recovering from.
MAYFIELD, KY
Former State Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. dies at 85

Former Kentucky Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. passed away on Saturday at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 85. Hubbard was elected to the Kentucky State Senate in 1967 and served until 1974. He then won the general election to represent Kentucky's First District in the U.S....
PADUCAH, KY
Paducah City Commission to vote on additional funding for Katterjohn demolition; removes City Block project agreement order from agenda

PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will hold a special called meeting Tuesday night to get an update on stormwater projects and to discuss how to further allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds. They'll also review their priorities for the year as a new commission gets ready to move in at the start of 2023.
PADUCAH, KY
Lyon County sheriff reports extortion complaint on social media

LYON COUNTY, KY — If you have been the victim of extortion on social media, contact your local law enforcement. A Lyon County resident reported being the victim of a scam and extortion complaint on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a Lyon County Sheriff's office release. The investigation revealed...
LYON COUNTY, KY
McCracken PVA audit results

Kentucky auditor releases audit report for McCracken County PVA. The auditor found one error in the budget. PVA Bill Dunn sent Local 6 a copy of the audit report, with information about the error.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Reidland Elementary recognized as Family Friendly Certified School

Reidland Elementary School was recognized Monday as a 2022 Family Friendly Certified School. To become Family Friendly Certified, a school has to show it is prioritizing family engagement. Only 32 school across the state are certified, and McCracken County Public Schools says Reidland Elementary was one of the first five...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Lyon County's Cathryn Brown signs with Kentucky

EDDYVILLE, Ky. - Lyon County's Cathryn Brown signed her National Letter of Intent Saturday afternoon to play collegiate golf at Kentucky. Brown did so in front of over 200 friends and family members in Eddyville. During her high school career, Brown won one regional championship and had three top-ten finishes...
LYON COUNTY, KY
Weakley County Sheriff's Department mourns death of captain

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Capt. Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department has died, the department announced in a social media post on Sunday. "Captain Plunk's dedication to and the love for the citizens of Weakley County was beyond reproach," the department posted on Facebook. "We love and will greatly miss Marty."
Man accused of drug trafficking arrested in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County sheriff's deputy arrested a Hickory, Kentucky, man accused of drug trafficking Monday morning. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over 47-year-old Michael Brock around 4:23 a.m. Monday on Valley Drive in Mayfield. Brock's vehicle was searched during the traffic...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Metropolis Job Fair hopes to attract former Joppa Plant workers

METROPOLIS, IL — If you lost your job following the closure of the Joppa power plant in September, you may to check out an upcoming job fair in Metropolis. According to a Monday release, the fair is being held at the Shawnee College Extension Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
METROPOLIS, IL

