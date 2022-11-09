Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield church rebuilds
St. James AME church continues rebuild process after deadly December tornado in Mayfield. The December tornado hit parts of Mayfield and destroyed homes, businesses and even churches. One church continues to go through the rebuilding process, but that's not the only thing congregants are recovering from.
wpsdlocal6.com
Former State Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. dies at 85
Former Kentucky Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. passed away on Saturday at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 85. Hubbard was elected to the Kentucky State Senate in 1967 and served until 1974. He then won the general election to represent Kentucky's First District in the U.S....
wpsdlocal6.com
St. James AME church continues rebuild process after deadly December tornado in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The December tornado hit parts of Mayfield and destroyed homes, businesses and even churches. St. James AME Church in Mayfield, Kentucky was destroyed in the December storm, but that's not the only loss the church is suffering right now. Thomas Bright is a leader at the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission to vote on additional funding for Katterjohn demolition; removes City Block project agreement order from agenda
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will hold a special called meeting Tuesday night to get an update on stormwater projects and to discuss how to further allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds. They'll also review their priorities for the year as a new commission gets ready to move in at the start of 2023.
wkms.org
Mayfield mayor who has led city through tornado recovery elected to second term
A western Kentucky mayor who led her city through recovery after last December’s deadly tornado outbreak was elected to a second term Tuesday. Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan, first elected in 2018, defeated challenger Johnny Jackson by a margin of over 600 votes – garnering 1,342 to Jackson’s 724.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 1529 reopens in southern Hickman County, Kentucky, after crews clear crash site
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — A state road in southern Hickman County is blocked because of a traffic crash, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. KYTC District 1 says Kentucky 1529 is blocked between KY 239 at mile point 0.0 and U.S. 51 at mile point 5.27. The roadway is expected...
wpsdlocal6.com
Culvert replacement to cause month-long closure on KY 1890 in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — KY 1890 will be closed near mile point 3.8 for about 30 days to allow crews to replace the Little Mayfield Creek Culvert, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Monday release, the site will close at 8 a.m. on Nov. 16. The KYTC...
wpsdlocal6.com
Playhouse in the Park to receive $25,000 grant after Murray Pella employee wins company's Spirit Award
MURRAY, KY — The Pella Corporation says Murray, Kentucky, team member Mike Faihst was recognized by the company's nonprofit arm, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation, on Monday with the Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award. The award recognizes Pella employees who show a passion for community service. Faihst works an engineering...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County sheriff reports extortion complaint on social media
LYON COUNTY, KY — If you have been the victim of extortion on social media, contact your local law enforcement. A Lyon County resident reported being the victim of a scam and extortion complaint on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a Lyon County Sheriff's office release. The investigation revealed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Open Government Coalition weighs in on Murray State University open records request denial
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Open Government Coalition weighed in on a local university using the First Amendment as an excuse to deny an open records request. This stems off of testimony provided by former WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe during the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission's hearings for former 42nd Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken PVA audit results
Kentucky auditor releases audit report for McCracken County PVA. The auditor found one error in the budget. PVA Bill Dunn sent Local 6 a copy of the audit report, with information about the error.
wpsdlocal6.com
Reidland Elementary recognized as Family Friendly Certified School
Reidland Elementary School was recognized Monday as a 2022 Family Friendly Certified School. To become Family Friendly Certified, a school has to show it is prioritizing family engagement. Only 32 school across the state are certified, and McCracken County Public Schools says Reidland Elementary was one of the first five...
wpsdlocal6.com
Rascal Flatts lead vocalist delays trip to bag groceries, help customers at Mayfield Save-A-Lot
MAYFIELD, KY — Gary LeVox of the famed country trio Rascal Flatts — responsible for hits like "What hurts the most" and "Bless this broken road" — has had to delay an upcoming event in Mayfield. Lead-vocalist LeVox was originally slated to be at the Mayfield Save-A-Lot...
wpsdlocal6.com
Salem, Kentucky native selected for national competition representing women with disabilities
Miss Amazing, a nonprofit for girls and women with disabilities, announced Madelyn Gregg from Salem, Kentucky will represent the state at the upcoming National Summit competition in July 2023. Gregg will compete in the Junior Miss Division and participate with women from across the United States. Miss Amazing is a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois comptroller, other leaders and organizations host Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Cairo
CAIRO, IL — Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza was in Cairo, Illinois, on Monday to host the sixth annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway there. Mendoza's office worked with with LiUNA Laborers’ Local 773, human services nonprofit Arrowleaf, local officials and Krispy Kreme to provide the turkey giveaway. "I come...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County's Cathryn Brown signs with Kentucky
EDDYVILLE, Ky. - Lyon County's Cathryn Brown signed her National Letter of Intent Saturday afternoon to play collegiate golf at Kentucky. Brown did so in front of over 200 friends and family members in Eddyville. During her high school career, Brown won one regional championship and had three top-ten finishes...
wpsdlocal6.com
Weakley County Sheriff's Department mourns death of captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Capt. Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department has died, the department announced in a social media post on Sunday. "Captain Plunk's dedication to and the love for the citizens of Weakley County was beyond reproach," the department posted on Facebook. "We love and will greatly miss Marty."
wpsdlocal6.com
Is UT Martin systemically racist? History professor says yes, hosting Tuesday evening discussion
MARTIN, TN — University of Tennessee at Martin history professor David Barber says the university's failure to require the study of Black History is "at the very center of UTM'S systemic racism." He'll be discussing his viewpoint on campus Tuesday evening, in a talk entitled "Is the University of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of drug trafficking arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County sheriff's deputy arrested a Hickory, Kentucky, man accused of drug trafficking Monday morning. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over 47-year-old Michael Brock around 4:23 a.m. Monday on Valley Drive in Mayfield. Brock's vehicle was searched during the traffic...
wpsdlocal6.com
Metropolis Job Fair hopes to attract former Joppa Plant workers
METROPOLIS, IL — If you lost your job following the closure of the Joppa power plant in September, you may to check out an upcoming job fair in Metropolis. According to a Monday release, the fair is being held at the Shawnee College Extension Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
