Ann Arbor, MI

Newsstand: Zak Zinter believes Michigan offensive line is better than last season

By Clayton Sayfie
 3 days ago
Michigan Wolverines football’s offensive line won the Joe Moore Award for the nation’s top group last season. This year, after injecting Virginia graduate transfer Olusegun Oluwatimi and others at right tackle into the lineup, right guard Zak Zinter believes the unit has taken a step forward.

Speaking on the Inside Michigan Football radio show Tuesday night, Harbaugh insisted that the Wolverines are staying in the moment, all while being aware of what’s ahead.

“Eighteen days through Ohio State, and then 25 days to the Big Ten championship,” Harbaugh said. “We’re well aware of that. We’re still going to take it day by day. One day at a time, like [mother] Jackie Harbaugh likes to say. We’ll continue that approach, but full knowing that there’s been a lot of good work made already.

“There’s been a lot of groundwork that’s already been laid, and our time’s now. Our time’s not last year. It’s not next year. Our time is now. And we’re on a ride. It’s a happy ride. It could be even a magical ride.

“So let’s focus on the task at hand, which is today. Let’s have the best meetings possible, let’s have the best practice possible. Actually, let’s make it the best one of the year — the best meeting of the year, the best lifting session of the year, best practice of the year. And then do that today, and come back and do the same thing tomorrow.”

Michigan opened No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings, but it didn’t take the Wolverines long to move up. The Wolverines are still undefeated at 9-0 after a 52-17 win at Rutgers and now third nationally in the CFP poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State.

The Bulldogs are the unanimous No. 1 after beating former No. 1 Tennessee, 27-13. The Buckeyes remain ahead of Michigan despite struggling to a 21-7 win over Northwestern in bad weather conditions.

Undefeated TCU (9-0) checks in at No. 4, while Tennessee dropped to fifth. Clemson, previously fourth, plummeted to 10th after a blowout loss at Notre Dame.

Michigan and Nebraska will play for a trophy this year, provided by the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast with former Michigan lineman Taylor Lewan and former Nebraska linebacker Will Compton.

Michigan has the nation’s No. 1 rushing defense. Four of the Wolverines’ last five opponents have failed to reach the 50-yard rushing mark.

Quote Of The Day

“We worked so hard on it today at practice. It’s going to click. We are on an upward trend with all of that stuff and it’s going to happen. I can promise you that.”

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy on deep passes

