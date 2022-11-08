Read full article on original website
Look Out Cali, Montana Wants to be the Next Wine Country
Okay okay, I never seek out wine to indulge in the libations. But, when I heard Montana is trying to become the next wine country, I was puzzled. Montana actually ranks number 3 in beer consumption, so I started scratching my head. Don’t we need warmer weather to be a...
Check Out This Map of Montana’s Amazing Hot Springs
Montana is full of relaxing hot springs. Whether you're in search of a commercial hot spring resort, or an undeveloped hot spring, Montana has a little something for everyone. There is nothing like soaking in a nice soothing hot spring during the winter in Montana. The peaceful feeling of watching the snow falling from the sky while relaxing in a hot spring is unparalleled. Fortunately, you have a lot of options not far from Bozeman.
Decision Desk Calls the Race for Zinke in Western Montana
Decision Desk has now projected Ryan Zinke as the winner in the 1st Congressional District in Western Montana. With slow vote counting still taking place in the Western Congressional district in Montana, the media is still refusing to call the race for former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT)- despite Zinke's continued dominance in the election results.
In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?
As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
UPDATED INFO: Montana Soldiers Returning from Middle East TODAY
We have some updated info on the homecoming events today (Thursday November, 10th) across Montana. Here's what you need to know for Bozeman, Missoula, Billings, and other locations across Montana. Here's the full info shared by the Montana Army National Guard's 163rd Combined Arms Battalion: (sharing in full here so...
Gianforte Promises the Largest Tax Cut in Montana History
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference from the State Capitol building in Helena and announced what he called ‘the largest tax cut in Montana history' of $1 billion. A $1 Billion Tax Cut for Montanans says Gianforte. “In this budget, we are...
Proud Papa – My Thoughts on Montana’s Hunter Apprentice Program
I can still remember the feeling like it was yesterday. The feeling I got when I finally turned 12 years old and could purchase my first big game hunting tags. I remember my hand shaking as I signed my name to my conservation license. In my mind, I was officially grown up. But, I also remember the anguish of having to wait until I was 12 years old to be able to hunt ANYTHING. From around the age of 10 until I turned 12 felt like a decade of waiting. Flash forward to today, and young Montana hunters can now sample what is expected from them in the field, thanks to the Hunter Apprentice Program.
MT: Rosendale Secures the East, Zinke Widens Lead in the West
The November 2022 midterm elections mark the first time since the early 1990's that Montana will once again have two members of the US House of Representatives. Current Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) delivered a decisive victory in the heavily Republican Eastern Congressional district. Meanwhile, former Montana Congressman and former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT) has widened his early morning lead after late-flowing election numbers stalled reporting on Tuesday night.
Montana Winter Memes are Great, But This One is the Best
If you're a fan of memes, you need to see this hilarious Montana winter-driving meme. It seems like almost everything gets turned into a meme these days. Onlyinyourstate.com put together a list of Montana's best memes, and we're surprised to see that the following meme was excluded, mostly because it clearly tops them all.
Montana Election Day Forecast, Cold, Snow, Oh Yeah- Elections
Cold and snow. Much of Montana had already seen it before election day. Now parts of Central and Eastern Montana are finally waking up to it as well. So what else might be in your election day forecast?. If you want an election forecast here in Montana, two of THE...
Montana Kids Were Right in 2020. Here’s What They Say in 2022 Elections
The 2020 elections were HUGE in Montana. The US Senate race alone had over $100 million spent on campaign ads. The pollsters were all predicting very close races, with some even showing Democrats ahead. Most pollsters were wrong, but you know who got it right? Montana kids. That's right. I'll...
[Breaking] Montana Radio Legend Lonnie Bell Passes Away at 98
Tonight, Townsquare Media received the sad news that Country Music DJ Hall of Famer & Montana Radio Legend Lonnie Bell has passed away at the age of 98. The news was first reported on the Lonnie Bell's Classic Country Facebook Fan Page, and confirmed by Josh Rath in communication with Ed McIntosh, who took over the program from Bell just a few years ago on The Mighty 790 KGHL in Billings.
This Energy Strategy for our Great Nation and State of Montana is Suicidal
I'm sitting here 23 floors above town looking to the north thinking what it would be like on a day like today if we didn't have enough energy. We are heading there with this war on American energy. The President this week emphasized his commitment to eliminating all fossil fuels. Eliminating all coal generation plants and having only renewable energy.
How Montana Dems Are Hoping to Win By Propping Up Libertarian
Montana Democrats and their dark money organizations have apparently abandoned efforts to promote Democrat candidate Monica Tranel in the Western Congressional district in Montana. Instead, they're hoping to prop up the open borders, pro-sanctuary city Libertarian candidate. It's all part of an effort to try and steal votes from Republican candidate Ryan Zinke (R-MT).
Forget ESPN, Let’s Help Montanans Make it to GameDay in Missoula
A Montana lawmaker is working on a bill to try and bring ESPN's "GameDay" to Montana. Cool. But shouldn't our Montana lawmakers being working on making it easier for Montanans to be able to make it to GameDay?. That was my reaction when I heard the news that a Missoula...
Bundle Up! Western Montana Temps to Stay Frigid Well Into Next Week
Another passing shot of snow is getting our attention in Western Montana, with several inches of snow expected in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys by Wednesday evening. But the real weather news is an extended cold snap that could drag through most of next week. After Arctic air pushed across...
Flying Lessons in Montana: Flight Paths Are Incredibly Funny Looking [PHOTOS]
If you've never taken flying lessons, you might be surprised to see what you actually DO during your flight. We'll show you the actual flight paths of planes that were used for flying lessons in Montana. NOTE: It is absolutely possible (and somewhat likely) that some of the flight paths...
Yellowstone Actor Cole Hauser Announces Role in NEW 1883 Spinoff
It is almost here. The BIG premiere of "Yellowstone" season 5. We here in Montana have been anxiously awaiting the release of something that many of us have had a part in creating. Many familiar faces will be spotted in the background of the upcoming season. It could be your neighbor, your favorite cashier at the bank, or even your local radio DJ. One face that is one of the most recognizable in the upcoming season is Cole Hauser (a.k.a. Rip Wheeler.)
The Soldiers of Montana’s 163rd Coming Home Thursday
The men and women of the Montana Army National Guard's 163rd Combined Arms Battalion and 631st Chemical Company are finally coming home. Big homecoming ceremonies are planned for Thursday in Bozeman and Missoula, along with smaller contingents at airports across the state. The 163rd is a storied Montana National Guard...
5 Outrageously, Expensive Homes You Could Buy in Montana When You Win the Powerball
I hope someone from Montana wins this giant, record-setting, Powerball lottery of $1.6 Billion. If you do win big, invite me over to your mansion you end up buying. I found some of the biggest, fanciest houses that are for sale in Montana. Dream big! Take a peek at these mansions with tons of land.
