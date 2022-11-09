Read full article on original website
Related
I'm a cart girl on a Las Vegas golf course. I've made $1,000 in tips in a day, but customers can be weird.
Cassie Holland, 26, has 1.8 million TikTok followers and says her cart-girl job has changed her life — she even bought a Tesla with her earnings.
Yellowstone Actor Cole Hauser Announces Role in NEW 1883 Spinoff
It is almost here. The BIG premiere of "Yellowstone" season 5. We here in Montana have been anxiously awaiting the release of something that many of us have had a part in creating. Many familiar faces will be spotted in the background of the upcoming season. It could be your neighbor, your favorite cashier at the bank, or even your local radio DJ. One face that is one of the most recognizable in the upcoming season is Cole Hauser (a.k.a. Rip Wheeler.)
This Amazing Cave in Montana is the Deepest in America
Montana is full of natural wonders, but did you know that it's home to the deepest limestone cave in the United States?. Across the great state of Montana, you'll find a lot of caves. Some of them are well-known and easily accessible, while others are a bit harder to get to. In fact, there are over 350 known caves in the state.
How to Pick Out “The Guys From Montana” on a Cruise Ship
I know it's hunting season and you might be shooting the breeze (possibly literally) with your buddies about the best shots you've ever made. In Montana, it's for bragging rights. Most gun-loving people in our state find it totally embarrassing if you can't hit anything. I remember on our first...
Mini Van Monica Must’ve Ditched the Electric Vehicle in Montana
She's a rich lawyer who grew up in a wealthy family. So I get it. She wants to virtue signal and make you think she's just like you, so she drives a mini van around on the campaign trail. But what happened to the virtue-signaling electric vehicle (EV) pickup?. Hat...
Missoula’s Growth Putting the Pinch on Snow Plowing
It's not just big snow storms that are putting pressure on snow removal operations for the City of Missoula. City Deputy Public Works Director Brian Hensel says growth is also making it difficult to keep up with storms like the ones we're seeing this week. When the city ordered nothing...
5 Outrageously, Expensive Homes You Could Buy in Montana When You Win the Powerball
I hope someone from Montana wins this giant, record-setting, Powerball lottery of $1.6 Billion. If you do win big, invite me over to your mansion you end up buying. I found some of the biggest, fanciest houses that are for sale in Montana. Dream big! Take a peek at these mansions with tons of land.
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0