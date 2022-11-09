ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Three & Out: Latest Nebraska offers, Carter Nelson and future visitors

By Bryan Munson
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zmrat_0j4OVu4e00

This week we look more closely at the offers from this past weekend, how good is Carter Nelson, and shutting down big visitor weekends.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Firearm deer season gets underway in Nebraska this weekend

(Lincoln, NE) -- Firearm deer season gets underway this weekend and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is reminding hunters of a few things. Game and Parks says deer hunters are reminded to locate their nearest in-person check stations prior to hunting during the nine-day firearm season this year. The commission says all deer harvested during the Nov. 12-20 season must be accompanied by the hunter and taken to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season. Check stations change from year to year, so hunters are urged to find their locations before they hunt. A list may be found on the 2022 deer regulations sheet, which, along with maps and information, is available here. An interactive map of check stations can be found here.
NEBRASKA STATE
unothegateway.com

Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare

With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Nebraska Firearms Deer Season Opening

The firearm deer hunting season in Nebraska opens Saturday. Greg Wagner with Nebraska Game & Parks says conditions are improving for the start…..https://on.soundcloud.com/uiBrb. Wagner says they see a fair number of deer roaming the state….https://on.soundcloud.com/H7Fri. Wagner says there are a number of different permits available…..https://on.soundcloud.com/Wfn3z. This season...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska commission approves casino license for Omaha WarHorse complex

OMAHA — The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved a gaming operator license for the future WarHorse Gaming casino, racing and entertainment complex located at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha. But the commission’s approval wasn’t unanimous Wednesday as Commissioner Jeffrey Galyen expressed numerous criticisms of the application for the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bacon edges past Vargas in tight District 2 race

OMAHA, Neb. -- After a hotly contested battle that stretched deep into the night, incumbent Congressman Don Bacon appears headed toward victory. The second Congressional District was still an undecided race going into the late hours of Tuesday night, with the race finally clearing up in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Jim Pillen elected 41st governor of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Jim Pillen will be Nebraska’s next governor. ABC called the race at about 9:25 p.m., as Pillen secured enough votes to defeat State Sen. Carol Blood, a Democrat. Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and owner of Pillen Family Farms, will replace Gov. Pete...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election Day 2022: Republicans sweep Nebraska’s top races

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Republicans claimed victory across Nebraska and much of Iowa on Tuesday as voters in both states joined millions across the nation to cast their ballots for the Midterm Election. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a swift victory on Tuesday, with the night’s earliest ballot counts clinching...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Damage resulting from Nebraska State Pen leak is long term

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials investigated a water leak that prompted the evacuation of a housing unit at the State Penitentiary on Thursday, and found that it will be a long term relocation for the 134 inmates. The Nebraska Department of Corrections (NDCS) said the evacuation at the Nebraska State Penitentiary...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve minimum wage increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraskans making less than $15 an hour will be getting a raise sometime in the next few years. Voters approved Initiative 433 by an almost 18-point margin, as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. The state’s minimum wage, currently $9 an hour, will increase gradually. The...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Powerball Jackpot delay still draws winners from Nebraska

KEARNEY, NEB. — A $2 billion jackpot drawing delay may go down in history. The largest jackpot in Powerball history was won by someone out of California. Although the odds of being a winner are low according to the Nebraska Lottery, people playing for a chance to win are high.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
83K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy