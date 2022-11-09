Read full article on original website
PackLeader ELF-50 labeler $8,880
This is a great machine for applying labels to cans. We purchased it new in January of 2021. Easy to use and has been very reliable. $8,880. Label Type Wrap Around Speed Maximum Dispensing Speed : 52.5’/minute, (16m/minute), 60 cont/minute Maximum Conveyor Speed : 32.8’/minute, (10m/minute), 60 cont/minute Dimensions Dimensions L-W-H : 43.3” x 34.3” x 20” (1100mm x 870mm x 508mm) Maximum Label Size : 4.75” x 11.8” (120mm x 300mm) Maximum Container Width : 6.3” (152.4mm) Conveyor Width : 6” (152.4mm) Spool Diameter : 10” (254mm) Inner Core : 3” (76mm) Power Voltage : 110/220 VAC 50/60 HZ 1 Phase Power in KW : .460 Drive : 2 Phase Stepper Motor Weight Net Weight : Approx 165 lbs (75 kgs) Flexibility The ELF-50’s standard one-button teach product and label sensors can be effortlessly adjusted for various labeling applications. And, with the manual position setting, your labels are placed accurately on the product, each and every time. It’s easy to upgrade the ELF-50 to activate hot-foil printer controls. This integrated feature simplifies label customization and allows the hot-foil printer to work in sync with the labeler to ensure accurate code placement. Thanks to the user-friendly operating interface, changing to different labeling applications for various product sizes and types can be done simply and quickly. Accuracy The ELF-50’s stepper motor essentially counts the “steps” necessary to reach the next label, ensuring fast, accurate label delivery. The ELF-50’s controls are fully synchronized, ensuring that all components run at the same speed. Productivity A production preset function means the machine automatically stops once the predetermined quantity of products has been labeled. The label count feature lets you precisely track progress at any point during the production run. The container/production run counter lets you see the exact production number for the day. The ELF-50 features a battery-free microprocessor control system that maintains default settings and memory even after the machine sits idle for a long period of time. Up to five settings can be stored for future use, so you don’t have to waste time re-entering the necessary information. Practicality The ELF-50 can be easily and conveniently moved to other production areas, allowing for changes in production or products. The ELF-50 is easy to work on and to adjust, putting everything you need at your fingertips with the removal of just a few screws. All Pack Leader USA labelers are made of 304 stainless steel and anodized aluminum. This extremely durable metal is specially treated to guard against rusting and other effects from harsher environments. Compliance All Pack Leader USA labelers are manufactured in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards and meet the strict ISO 9001 quality control procedures. So, you can have confidence undergoing required quarterly inspections from industry compliance auditors.
Brand new 20HP G&D chiller
I have a great chiller that I picked up along with some other equipment – turns out it is way too big for my needs and I would like to see someone put it to use! It is still in the original shrink-wrap packaging – I pulled some of it off to show the unit in pictures. It is in excellent shape except for a couple dings on the “roof”. I took two pictures of the interior through the grill and, besides a coat of dust, everything looks great. This unit new is ~$35,000 back in 2019. I’m not sure what the going rate is these days.
Xpressfill 2 head counter pressure can filler (XF4500C)
Xpressfill 2 head counter pressure can filler (XF4500C) ( $4,000 ) I have an Xpressfill 2 head counter pressure filler for sale. It has treated us well for the past 1.5 years, now it’s time to move on. We have upgraded to a much faster unit. This machine got us canning our products and break into the market. I would highly recommend this as a very affordable option to start canning your product. I also have an Oktober seamer than I can sell as well. If you would like it as a package I would be happy to sell both for a discounted price.
High Quality used 50L kegs
High quality Schaefer kegs. DAS Plus 50L. Sanke D valve. More than 2000 available. 401 Normandie Nord FARNHAM, QC CANADAJ2N 1W5 Show Phone Number ***** http://Farnham-alelager.com. Contact this listing owner. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
Oktober can seamer MODEL 7 – B
Oktober Model 7- B for 12oz / 16oz ($2580 value). Lightly used for 1.5 years. Easy to use and always held calibration. A great introductory machine for seaming cans. See my other ad if you want a counter pressure can filler as well. Willing to sell as a package.
60 bbl HLT/Sour Tank
This tank was custom built to act as a kettle sour tank. It has steam jackets so you can knockout, pitch bacteria and keep at desired sour temp and then bring temp out to kill bacteria. The tank has a front and top manway, top mounted sprayball for CIP and front mounted sample port.
Entire 1.5 Barrel Brewing System with Fermenters, Brite Tanks and Glycol Chiller ($25,000)
Entire 1.5 Barrel Brewing System with Fermenters, Brite Tanks and Glycol Chiller ($25,000) ( $25,000 ) 1.5 barrel entire brewing system ready for the startup brewery or pilot system. Natural Gas Brewmagic XL brewhouse, 5 SsBrewTech Fermenters, 5 SsBrewTech Brite Tanks, SsBrewTech Glycol Chiller, Brewmagic Wort Chiller and lots of extras.
Used Homebrew Equipment for sale.
We are selling our used Home Brew equipment. It served us well in the beginning days of brewing for many years. Everything works as intended. All seals, valves, and covers are included. We are asking $1,600 OBO – shipping is the buyer’s responsibility.
Wild Goose Mobile canning line + depal
Wild Goose WGC-250M (4 heads) Mobile Canning Line with De-Pal. Available now. 401 Normandie NordJ2N1W5 Show Phone Number ***** http://farnham-alelager.com. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
Complete Pilot Brewery
2-Pump Glycol Chiller (for all tanks) Additional Photos by request. Sold all together, not willing to separate. Buyer responsible for removal & transport of all equipment.
7BBL fermenter jacketed
Up for sale is a 7BBL (1000l) fermenter manufactured in Slovenia. It comes with all the valves and gaskets needed to assemble. Tank also offers two cooling zones for faster crashing of product. Manufacturer : SKRLJ. Ships From : Lansing NY United States.
30 BBL Tank for Sale – Premier Stainless
We are selling one of our 30 BBL Tanks from Premier Stainless for $14,000. Please contact Brad if you are interested.
FREE - clear flint glass bottles - 350 ml - pry off
We have six pallets of these bottles from a project that never got off the ground. Each pallet is 3660 bottles. We also have five pallets of unbranded 24-count motherboxes for the bottles, 700 boxes per pallet. Just pay the freight, we’ll load the truck. Manufacturer : Wiegand-Glas. Where...
Pitco Double Basket Deep Fryer
Count on the reliability of the Pitco 45C+S to keep up with the dinner rush! The commercial gas fryer is made with a stainless steel tank, door, and front for long lasting durability. The tank holds 42-50 lbs.of oil and can fry about 66.2 lbs. of french fries an hour to keep up with even high-volume operations. Easily control temperatures between +200°F and +400°F with the millivolt controls that also feature an automatic temperature cut off when the unit gets too hot inorder to protect operators. During operation, the standing pilot light provides a ready flame when heat is required and heat baffles are utilized to evenly heat product. Two twin fry baskets are included to hold product and the baskets can then be hung to allow oil to drain. The gas fryer features a front 1-1/4″ NPT drain for quick draining. 6″ adjustable legs.
2 Pegas growler fillers
Selling 2 Pegas growler fillers. One is for 4 kegs and the other is for 6 kegs. If you are interested shoot me a message can I can send you some pictures. 20 Water St. MindenK0M2K0 Show Phone Number ***** http://boshkungbrewing.com. Contact this listing owner. Please Login or register to...
5 Head Cask ACS Canning Line
2010 Cask ACS 5 Head filler for sale. Unit is still in operation and will be available mid December 2022. The seamer motor and conveyor motor/gearbox were recently replaced and everything is in good operational condition and has been well maintained. We typically see about 26 per minute on 12 oz cans.
WTF, Data?! Numbers = Profits! w/ Pulkit K. Agrawal of The 5th Ingredient
Almost every brewery is tracking their data – whether it’s in a spreadsheet, paper logs, or an electronic brewery management system. As breweries start scaling, there are two key areas that brewers and owners start looking at for their products — (1) making consistent quality beer and (2) improving costs over time.
100gallon 3 Vessel Brewhouse
Looking for a buyer for our pilot system. This three vessel 100gallon system from Bubba’s Barrels got us through our opening but we’ve since upgraded to a 5bbl electric. 1 x 100 gallon HLT (2 x 5500w element, enclosure and QD cables) 1 x 100 gallon MLT (...
Used 50L kegs $40 each
We recently switched to a pay per fill model and are selling our 50L kegs. I purchased them in 2017 from Franke/BLEFA. Seals were replaced and pressure tested before purchase. We used them to self-distro for a few years. Currently we use them for inhouse tasting room beer and will continue to do so. We just don’t need as many since they won’t be in distribution.
4-Head Can/Bottle Filler, HDP DCF4
For sale is our 4-head HDP DCF4 filler. Features automatic can purging, pre-evacuation, filling, venting, crowning, and CIP cycle. Container is completely enclosed by cabinet and safety doors which open automatically. Accepts all common glass bottles, cans or PET. Easy to change out bases and heads to run bottles or cans, adjustable fill heights and pre-evacuations, analog pressure sensing, level sensing, and volume metering. Easy and intuitive touchscreen controls. 120 V, single phase, 5 A, 50/60 Hz.
