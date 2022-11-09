This is a great machine for applying labels to cans. We purchased it new in January of 2021. Easy to use and has been very reliable. $8,880. Label Type Wrap Around Speed Maximum Dispensing Speed : 52.5’/minute, (16m/minute), 60 cont/minute Maximum Conveyor Speed : 32.8’/minute, (10m/minute), 60 cont/minute Dimensions Dimensions L-W-H : 43.3” x 34.3” x 20” (1100mm x 870mm x 508mm) Maximum Label Size : 4.75” x 11.8” (120mm x 300mm) Maximum Container Width : 6.3” (152.4mm) Conveyor Width : 6” (152.4mm) Spool Diameter : 10” (254mm) Inner Core : 3” (76mm) Power Voltage : 110/220 VAC 50/60 HZ 1 Phase Power in KW : .460 Drive : 2 Phase Stepper Motor Weight Net Weight : Approx 165 lbs (75 kgs) Flexibility The ELF-50’s standard one-button teach product and label sensors can be effortlessly adjusted for various labeling applications. And, with the manual position setting, your labels are placed accurately on the product, each and every time. It’s easy to upgrade the ELF-50 to activate hot-foil printer controls. This integrated feature simplifies label customization and allows the hot-foil printer to work in sync with the labeler to ensure accurate code placement. Thanks to the user-friendly operating interface, changing to different labeling applications for various product sizes and types can be done simply and quickly. Accuracy The ELF-50’s stepper motor essentially counts the “steps” necessary to reach the next label, ensuring fast, accurate label delivery. The ELF-50’s controls are fully synchronized, ensuring that all components run at the same speed. Productivity A production preset function means the machine automatically stops once the predetermined quantity of products has been labeled. The label count feature lets you precisely track progress at any point during the production run. The container/production run counter lets you see the exact production number for the day. The ELF-50 features a battery-free microprocessor control system that maintains default settings and memory even after the machine sits idle for a long period of time. Up to five settings can be stored for future use, so you don’t have to waste time re-entering the necessary information. Practicality The ELF-50 can be easily and conveniently moved to other production areas, allowing for changes in production or products. The ELF-50 is easy to work on and to adjust, putting everything you need at your fingertips with the removal of just a few screws. All Pack Leader USA labelers are made of 304 stainless steel and anodized aluminum. This extremely durable metal is specially treated to guard against rusting and other effects from harsher environments. Compliance All Pack Leader USA labelers are manufactured in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards and meet the strict ISO 9001 quality control procedures. So, you can have confidence undergoing required quarterly inspections from industry compliance auditors.

