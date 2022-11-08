Read full article on original website
Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)
Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
Binance Publishes Proof of Reserves Disclosing $69 Billion in Assets
In response to the collapse of FTX, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has released details of its cold wallet reserves, disclosing proof of digital asset holdings worth more than $69 billion. Binance Publishes Proof of Reserves. On Thursday, November 10th, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the Founder and CEO of...
JPMorgan: Crypto Markets Face ‘Cascade’ of Margin Calls
The turmoil unleashed by the insolvency and subsequent bank run of FTX and Alameda Research could push the price of Bitcoin to $13,000. The problem is that there are fewer companies financially strong enough to bail out the chip exchange and its sister company, the strategies claim. For JPMorgan Chase...
El Salvador Denies Keeping Bitcoin (BTC) on FTX
Yesterday, rumors surfaced that El Salvador had exposure to the ailing FTX crypto exchange, and a crypto enthusiasts were left wondering whether the alleged situation would cause further contagion in the industry. However, as it turns out, President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, also known as “The Bitcoin President”, claims to have never had any ties to the FTX crypto exchange, and thanked God for keeping him and his small, Latin American country out of trouble.
FTX Group Files for Bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried Resigns as CEO
FTX (FTT) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company announced in a statement on Friday morning. Its founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, has resigned and been replaced by John J. Ray III. The bankruptcy involves companies that go under FTX Group, including FTX.com, Alameda Research, FTX US, and another...
Could Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Provide Stiff Competition For Top Exchanges?
Binance has had a rough year, losing almost half of its value, having troubles with financial regulators, and many more issues, making it unfavourable for investors. Instead, they want to see Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) listed on Coinbase due to its potential. Analysts predict that Orbeon Protocol will skyrocket by more than 6000% after the presale ends.
Genesis Trading Reveals It Has $175M Locked on FTX (FTT)
Genesis Trading holds $175 million locked on the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. The firm said that it has not impacted its market-making activities and that it has no “ongoing lending relationship with FTX or Alameda. Two days ago, Genesis Trading said it lost $7 million “across all counterparties, including...
Bankman-Fried Apologizes for FTX (FTT) Crisis, Says Alameda Research Is “Winding Down Trading”
FTX (FTT) CEO Sam Bankman-Fried apologized for the FTX debacle. He blamed “a poor internal labeling of bank-related accounts” that led him to take on more leverage than he thought was fine. FTX will attempt to raise funds to do “right by users”, which is its top priority....
FTX Token (FTT) Price Analysis: is it Headed to Zero?
The price of the FTX Token (FTT) has plummeted by 90.93%, as measured from Tuesday’s open at $22.2 to its lowest point of $2 on Thursday morning. At the time of writing, it is being traded at around $3.29, and has started slightly recovering. There is still much speculation...
Crypto Estate Planning: What Does It Mean And Why Is It Important To Have One?
There is no limit to the amount of wealth one can accumulate in a lifetime, and there is equally no limit to the amount of wealth that can be lost to death. This is especially true if proper plans are not put in place early enough. Death can occur without...
Coinbase (COIN) Announces Fresh Job Cuts Amid Deepening Bear Market
Coinbase (COIN) has cut over 60 jobs in its recruiting and institutional onboarding teams. The latest round of job cuts will help Coinbase to operate more efficiently. The company fired around 1,100 people in June. Coinbase (COIN), the second largest centralized crypto exchange in the world, has done another round...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reclaims Crucial Support As SHIB Burn Rate Soars 656%
The Japanese guard dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) had a hard time this week as the second largest crypto exchange in the world, FTX, was smashed to smithereens. Naturally, this had negatively affected most of the TOP 100 altcoins by market capitalization, with Solana (SOL) dropping by more than 50%, as a large part of the altcoin was held in FTX’s liquidity.
The Web3 Gaming Company Kryptomon Partners With Unstoppable Domains
The web3 gaming company Kryptomon which develops the living-NFT-powered metaverse game combining Play-and-Earn gaming mechanics, announced today its partnership with Unstoppable Domains, the leading provider of Web3 domains. The partnership features an exclusive collaboration between the two brands that will grant Kryptomon NFT holders a unique verification badge to be...
AllianceBlock Launches TIDV, Adding On-Chain Identity Verification to Its End-to-End Infrastructure
AllianceBlock, with the mission of building seamless gateways into DeFi, has announced the launch of its Trustless Identity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet, with the first integration through the Fundrs platform. Trustless Identity Verification (TIDV) is a blockchain-based application that solves the problem of sharing authenticated data in a trustless...
Twitter Plans to Rival PayPal as a Payments Processor
Twitter is submitting paperwork to get ready for crypto payments. Elon Musk has stated his desire for Twitter to rival WeChat as the universal “everything app.”. Twitter will function similarly to PayPal in that it will accept payments from linked bank accounts and debit cards. After acquiring Twitter, Elon...
Web 2.0 Institutions Are Now Looking Towards Web 3.0 for More Functionality – Why?
During its Creator Week 2022 event, Meta made an important announcement. The company declared its intention to allow Instagram users to create, display, and sell NFTs through their Instagram accounts. The announcement was met with both wonder and uncertainty. People had so many questions to ask, and Meta’s announcement left...
bitsCrunch and Cointelegraph Create Global Alliance To Bring NFT Data Analytics Tools To The Masses
BitsCrunch, a premier NFT analytics and forensics platform, and CoinTelegraph, a leading independent web3 media outlet, have announced today a global alliance to extend innovative NFT analytical solutions to the wider web3 community. As part of the partnership, CoinTelegraph will be the official global media partner of bitsCrunch. According to...
Solana (SOL): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community
Solana, one of the leading scalable blockchains, has announced a partnership with Google Cloud, which now runs a Solana validator. Instagram has announced that Solana will be one of the first chains to be integrated into its NFT expansion project. The Solana Foundation deployed QUIC and launched the Jump Firedancer...
