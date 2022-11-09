Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Fare Thee Well: Former WWE Star Officially Announces Retirement
It has to end at some point. Wrestlers have an interesting situation with retiring. While more mainstream athletes are able to hang it up at the end of a season, wrestlers have to pick and choose after an individual match. A lot of wrestlers have some trouble walking away, but now a former WWE star has made the decision and seems to be happy with what she is doing.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Down: WWE Appears To Officially Retire Championship
It was nice while it lasted. There have been a lot of titles over the years in Wwe and that is still the case to this day. The company has quite a few championships between its three main brands, some of which have some unique rules behind them. In a rare move though, WWE has gotten rid of one of the championships after it had not been used very often in recent months.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ouch: SmackDown Star Out Of Action Three Months Following Surgery
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that can slow down a wrestler’s career. You never know when you are going to see someone put on the sidelines with something that comes out of absolutely nowhere but it does happen occasionally. That is the situation with a WWE star, who suffered an injury that might not seem serious but is going to keep her out of action for a good while.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Usos Make Major WWE History
Down since Day One. Tonight on Smackdown, The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against the New Day. In doing so, they ensured that they would be making WWE history. This coming Monday, November 14, will mark their 484th day as champions. This means that they will officially...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Bringing Back Classic Show With A Twist
It’s worth looking at again. There are a lot of recurring ideas throughout the history of WWE and some of them are around more often than others. WWE often adds a prize to the competition, usually in the form of a title or a shot at a title down the line. It can be a lot of fun to hear about one of those ideas coming back and now WWE seems set to bring back another of them.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Weird Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose World Title
That would have been different. Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE landscape for more than two years now and there is nothing to suggest that he is going to be falling from the top anytime soon. WWE has built Reigns up into an all time star and it is not clear who can take one or both World Titles from him. It seems WWE might have had a plan to have him drop one in a bit of a messy way.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Several Former Champions Return On WWE SmackDown
Welcome back. There have been a lot of returns to WWE over the last few months and there is nothing to suggest that they will be ending anytime soon. It can mean a lot to have someone come back to the ring after some time away and sometimes it isn’t even after a major absence. That was the case this week, as multiple stars made returns after hiatuses of varying lengths.
wrestlingrumors.net
That’s A Long Time: Bad News On Tommaso Ciampa’s In-Ring Status
You never want to hear that. Injuries can be a terrible thing in wrestling as they stop anyone’s momentum out of nowhere. One of the worst things about an injury is that you do not know how long someone is going to be out of action and there can be a lot of waiting involved. That is the case again with a WWE star, who will not be returning to the ring anytime soon.
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Bobby Roode’s Injury Status, Possible WWE Plans
They might have a plan. With so many wrestlers on the WWE main roster, it can be difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE has enough wrestlers to put them into different distinct rosters. The wrestlers will occasionally move from one roster to another, with some changes coming when someone is coming back from an extended break. That is likely going to be the situation sooner than later.
wrestlingrumors.net
Sarah Logan Makes Her Return To WWE Programming
She’s back! Tonight on Smackdown, Sarah Logan made her return to WWE after being away from regular programming for over two years. Logan had been teased in recent vignettes with The Viking Raiders, and officially allied herself with the team on tonight’s show. You can see a clip...
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW’s Television Future Could Be Very Promising
That’s a good sign. AEW has come a very long way in a rather short amount of time. The company has only been around for about three and a half years but it is already the second biggest wrestling promotion in the United States. That is in part due to its very strong television presence, and now the agreement that keeps them on the air may be getting even bigger.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Rampage Results – November 11, 2022
Well there’s no Mike Tyson this week so we’re already on a downgrade. The Full Gear Tournament continues this week and that means we’ll be getting to see what they have planned for the next round. Other than that, Jungle Boy is here for a challenge to Luchasaurus, which he announced on Dynamite instead of just making the challenge there for whatever reason. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Bandido’s AEW Deal, What Led Him To Sign
That’s a good reason. The rise of AEW has changed the way wrestling works in a lot of ways. One of the most important has been allowing a variety of wrestlers a new place to go, including some who have never gotten any exposure on a national stage. Wrestlers might be able to pick where they want to go and now we know why one of them made their own choice.
wrestlingrumors.net
Road Dogg On Bret Hart: “I Don’t Think Bret Was That Great Of A Wrestler”
That’s an interesting take. There are a lot of different styles of wrestling, some of which can be on opposite sides of the spectrum. A wrestler might be a brawler, a grappler, a technician, a high flier or some combination of styles mixed together. You know one of the greats when you see one, but it turns out that one legend does not think so highly of another legendary name.
wrestlingrumors.net
Round Three: Here’s What WWE Reportedly Has Planned For Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III
It’s a different way to go. Wrestling matches need to be well built up in order to make them feel more special. Any two wrestlers can go to a ring and have a competent match but it takes some extra care to have a memorable one. WWE has a tendency to build things up well and that is what they are trying to do again for an upcoming match, albeit in a different way than before.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ric Flair Blasts Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, “What A Joke!”
Can’t they all just get along? There have been all kinds of stars throughout the history of WWE, with only a small handful reaching the top of the company. It means a lot to see one of those stars becoming all time legends, meaning they are remembered long after they hang up their boots. At the same time though, not all legends get along and that is the case again, with one having something to say about the other.
wrestlingrumors.net
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Set For Survivor Series 2022
Let the games begin. Tonight on Smackdown, a Six-Pack Challenge match was held to determine who the no. 1 contender for the Smackdown Women’s Championship would be. But who was the winner?. Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li in the match and,...
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s Back: Wrestling World Reacts To Saraya’s In-Ring Return
It was a special moment. There are a lot of reasons for a wrestler to have to leave the ring earlier than expected, with injuries or medical issues often being near the top of the list. It can be devastating to see someone have to retire early but every now and then, you see someone get to come back to the ring after retirement. Now we are seeing it again and the wrestling world is reacting.
wrestlingrumors.net
Michael Cole Opens Up On WWE After Vince McMahon’s Retirement
He seems happy. It has been a very busy year in the wrestling world with one major wrestling story after another taking place. The biggest of them all has been the resignation of Vince McMahon from WWE, as the company is now under new control for the first time in decades. It was not clear how much of a difference that would make but now a prominent WWE name is weighing in.
wrestlingrumors.net
Impact Wrestling Results – November 11, 2022
We have two shows left before Overdrive and the card is mostly already set. This week is likely going to be a lot more firming up of the card, plus some extra X-Division Title tournament matches. The tournament still needs a final and we are probably getting closer to one this week. Let’s get to it.
