wrestlingrumors.net

Fare Thee Well: Former WWE Star Officially Announces Retirement

It has to end at some point. Wrestlers have an interesting situation with retiring. While more mainstream athletes are able to hang it up at the end of a season, wrestlers have to pick and choose after an individual match. A lot of wrestlers have some trouble walking away, but now a former WWE star has made the decision and seems to be happy with what she is doing.
wrestlingrumors.net

One More Down: WWE Appears To Officially Retire Championship

It was nice while it lasted. There have been a lot of titles over the years in Wwe and that is still the case to this day. The company has quite a few championships between its three main brands, some of which have some unique rules behind them. In a rare move though, WWE has gotten rid of one of the championships after it had not been used very often in recent months.
wrestlingrumors.net

Ouch: SmackDown Star Out Of Action Three Months Following Surgery

That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that can slow down a wrestler’s career. You never know when you are going to see someone put on the sidelines with something that comes out of absolutely nowhere but it does happen occasionally. That is the situation with a WWE star, who suffered an injury that might not seem serious but is going to keep her out of action for a good while.
wrestlingrumors.net

The Usos Make Major WWE History

Down since Day One. Tonight on Smackdown, The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against the New Day. In doing so, they ensured that they would be making WWE history. This coming Monday, November 14, will mark their 484th day as champions. This means that they will officially...
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Bringing Back Classic Show With A Twist

It’s worth looking at again. There are a lot of recurring ideas throughout the history of WWE and some of them are around more often than others. WWE often adds a prize to the competition, usually in the form of a title or a shot at a title down the line. It can be a lot of fun to hear about one of those ideas coming back and now WWE seems set to bring back another of them.
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Weird Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose World Title

That would have been different. Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE landscape for more than two years now and there is nothing to suggest that he is going to be falling from the top anytime soon. WWE has built Reigns up into an all time star and it is not clear who can take one or both World Titles from him. It seems WWE might have had a plan to have him drop one in a bit of a messy way.
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Several Former Champions Return On WWE SmackDown

Welcome back. There have been a lot of returns to WWE over the last few months and there is nothing to suggest that they will be ending anytime soon. It can mean a lot to have someone come back to the ring after some time away and sometimes it isn’t even after a major absence. That was the case this week, as multiple stars made returns after hiatuses of varying lengths.
wrestlingrumors.net

That’s A Long Time: Bad News On Tommaso Ciampa’s In-Ring Status

You never want to hear that. Injuries can be a terrible thing in wrestling as they stop anyone’s momentum out of nowhere. One of the worst things about an injury is that you do not know how long someone is going to be out of action and there can be a lot of waiting involved. That is the case again with a WWE star, who will not be returning to the ring anytime soon.
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Bobby Roode’s Injury Status, Possible WWE Plans

They might have a plan. With so many wrestlers on the WWE main roster, it can be difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE has enough wrestlers to put them into different distinct rosters. The wrestlers will occasionally move from one roster to another, with some changes coming when someone is coming back from an extended break. That is likely going to be the situation sooner than later.
wrestlingrumors.net

Sarah Logan Makes Her Return To WWE Programming

She’s back! Tonight on Smackdown, Sarah Logan made her return to WWE after being away from regular programming for over two years. Logan had been teased in recent vignettes with The Viking Raiders, and officially allied herself with the team on tonight’s show. You can see a clip...
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW’s Television Future Could Be Very Promising

That’s a good sign. AEW has come a very long way in a rather short amount of time. The company has only been around for about three and a half years but it is already the second biggest wrestling promotion in the United States. That is in part due to its very strong television presence, and now the agreement that keeps them on the air may be getting even bigger.
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Rampage Results – November 11, 2022

Well there’s no Mike Tyson this week so we’re already on a downgrade. The Full Gear Tournament continues this week and that means we’ll be getting to see what they have planned for the next round. Other than that, Jungle Boy is here for a challenge to Luchasaurus, which he announced on Dynamite instead of just making the challenge there for whatever reason. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Bandido’s AEW Deal, What Led Him To Sign

That’s a good reason. The rise of AEW has changed the way wrestling works in a lot of ways. One of the most important has been allowing a variety of wrestlers a new place to go, including some who have never gotten any exposure on a national stage. Wrestlers might be able to pick where they want to go and now we know why one of them made their own choice.
wrestlingrumors.net

Road Dogg On Bret Hart: “I Don’t Think Bret Was That Great Of A Wrestler”

That’s an interesting take. There are a lot of different styles of wrestling, some of which can be on opposite sides of the spectrum. A wrestler might be a brawler, a grappler, a technician, a high flier or some combination of styles mixed together. You know one of the greats when you see one, but it turns out that one legend does not think so highly of another legendary name.
wrestlingrumors.net

Round Three: Here’s What WWE Reportedly Has Planned For Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III

It’s a different way to go. Wrestling matches need to be well built up in order to make them feel more special. Any two wrestlers can go to a ring and have a competent match but it takes some extra care to have a memorable one. WWE has a tendency to build things up well and that is what they are trying to do again for an upcoming match, albeit in a different way than before.
wrestlingrumors.net

Ric Flair Blasts Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, “What A Joke!”

Can’t they all just get along? There have been all kinds of stars throughout the history of WWE, with only a small handful reaching the top of the company. It means a lot to see one of those stars becoming all time legends, meaning they are remembered long after they hang up their boots. At the same time though, not all legends get along and that is the case again, with one having something to say about the other.
wrestlingrumors.net

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Set For Survivor Series 2022

Let the games begin. Tonight on Smackdown, a Six-Pack Challenge match was held to determine who the no. 1 contender for the Smackdown Women’s Championship would be. But who was the winner?. Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li in the match and,...
wrestlingrumors.net

She’s Back: Wrestling World Reacts To Saraya’s In-Ring Return

It was a special moment. There are a lot of reasons for a wrestler to have to leave the ring earlier than expected, with injuries or medical issues often being near the top of the list. It can be devastating to see someone have to retire early but every now and then, you see someone get to come back to the ring after retirement. Now we are seeing it again and the wrestling world is reacting.
wrestlingrumors.net

Michael Cole Opens Up On WWE After Vince McMahon’s Retirement

He seems happy. It has been a very busy year in the wrestling world with one major wrestling story after another taking place. The biggest of them all has been the resignation of Vince McMahon from WWE, as the company is now under new control for the first time in decades. It was not clear how much of a difference that would make but now a prominent WWE name is weighing in.
wrestlingrumors.net

Impact Wrestling Results – November 11, 2022

We have two shows left before Overdrive and the card is mostly already set. This week is likely going to be a lot more firming up of the card, plus some extra X-Division Title tournament matches. The tournament still needs a final and we are probably getting closer to one this week. Let’s get to it.

