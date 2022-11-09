ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Wild (5-6-1) and Anaheim Ducks (4-8-0) meet Wednesday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Wild vs. Ducks odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Wild were on the short end of a 1-0 road loss against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday in the front end of a back-to-back SoCal set. Minnesota will be looking to get back on track against a team it has owned recently, winning 10 straight in the series.

The Ducks have dropped 4 straight meetings at home against the Wild. However, they’re a respectable 3-2-0 in the past 5 games overall, scoring at least 3 goals in each outing, with the Over going 5-0 during the stretch.

Wild at Ducks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:30 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Wild -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Ducks +140 (bet $100 to win $140)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Wild -1.5 (+133) | Ducks +1.5 (-165)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Wild at Ducks projected goalies

Filip Gustavsson (0-3-0, 3.93 GAA, .878 SV%) vs. John Gibson (2-7-1, 4.52 GAA, .887 SV%)

Gustavsson has lost all 3 of his appearances so far, although he yielded a season-low 2 goals on 25 shots in his most recent outing Oct. 29 at the Detroit Red Wings. In his only outing against the Pacific Division, Gustavsson yielded 3 goals on 20 shots in a loss against the Los Angeles Kings Oct. 15.

Gibson has been tagged for 11 goals in 2 starts in November, going 0-2-0 with a 5.58 GAA and .882 SV%. He has conceded at least 3 goals in 6 straight appearances, and 8 of his 9 outings overall.

Wild at Ducks picks and predictions

Prediction

Wild 4, Ducks 2

The WILD (-175) are a little on the expensive side, especially with a backup goaltender. In addition, Minnesota has some risk since it was shutout fewer than 24 hours ago. It has actually been blanked in consecutive outings.

However, the Wild scored 4 goals in a pair of wins in the two games prior and they had 3 scored or more goals in each of their first 7 outings — they’re offensively capable.

The WILD -1.5 (+133) are worth a roll of the dice after getting blanked in Los Angeles and at home to the Seattle Kraken. You could be concerned, but at the same time, you can also look at it as the offense is due for a breakout.

Despite the fact Minnesota has been blanked, it’s still averaging a healthy 25.6% power-play percentage, ranking 8th in the NHL.

Minnesota has won by 2 or more goals and covered the puck line in 3 of its last 4 wins.

UNDER 6.5 (-115) is the lean, but play it lightly.

Gibson has been very giving this season, and Gustavsson has yet to win in 3 turns.

The Under has cashed in 6 of the past 7 outings for the Wild, while the Ducks have hit the Over in 5 in a row. This won’t be a 1-0 game like Minnesota had in L.A. Tuesday, but this won’t be a fire-wagon game with a ton of goals, either.

