FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver killed in cement truck crash in Lehi
One person is dead after a cement truck and passenger car collided on Redwood Road in Lehi early Saturday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Car catches fire after driver takes out stop sign, collides with pole in Millcreek crash
MILLCREEK, Utah, Nov. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was on his way to the hospital, then jail, after police say he plowed a stop sign and hit a pole, catching his car on fire. The driver was arrested within two blocks of the crash scene at 4160...
ksl.com
1 dead in crash involving cement truck
LEHI — One person is dead after a two vehicle crash at 2090 North Redwood Road on Saturday morning. About 6 a.m., the driver of a passenger car died after being struck by a cement truck. The cement truck was southbound on Redwood and the passenger car was eastbound on Mountain View when the collision occurred.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man threatens employees, leaves ‘hoax hand grenade’ on counter at Salt Lake City warehouse
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he threatened employees and left a “hoax hand grenade” on the counter of Salt Lake City warehouse. Salt Lake City police responded at 2:25 p.m. to a warehouse...
KSLTV
Thieves raid Farmington Apple store at lightning speed
FARMINGTON, Utah — Police said a group of four thieves walked into Apple Station Park Friday morning, and in less than a minute, escaped with a high dollar amount in smart phones, tablets and laptops. According to Farmington Police Sgt. Brian Cooper, the four men in hoodies entered at...
kjzz.com
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
1 dead, 1 in critical condition following Millcreek shooting
One man has died and another was critically injured after a shooting on 4051 S State St. around 12:30 a.m today.
Investigation ongoing for Centerville auto-pedestrian accident involving 16-year-old teen
A 16-year-old teen was struck by an SUV while crossing a marked crosswalk in the area of 2000 north main street in Centerville around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
KSLTV
American Fork PD struggling to find crossing guard for intersection with close calls
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — American Fork police said they’re having a hard time filling a crosswalk position near one of the busiest intersections at the junior high school. Kids and parents said they’ve seen several close calls where cars almost hit students because of it. When kids...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Millcreek gas station
A shooting at a Millcreek gas station in the early hours of Friday morning left one person dead and one person in "very critical condition."
KSLTV
Sandy couple in fear after being targeted by vandals
SANDY, Utah — A Sandy couple is in disbelief that someone would throw a homemade explosive at their home, and it’s not the first time they’ve been targeted. “To endanger someone’s family or life over what ends up being a message, a passive message, is quite extreme.”
KSLTV
Neighbors concerned over man caught on video lurking around homes
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park family says a man caught on a home security camera Saturday around 3:00 a.m. exposing himself is the same man that has terrorized their family twice this year. “As soon as I saw that footage on the ring, I knew it’s the...
Gephardt Daily
Juvenile jail break reported in South Salt Lake, one nabbed, another at large.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two juveniles absconded from juvenile detention in South Salt Lake late Wednesday morning, with one recovered, the other still at large. The two females were in custody at a state juvenile facility at 177 Price Avenue when a fire...
ksl.com
Is gun seized in domestic violence case connected to Utah Lake shooting?
VINEYARD, Utah County — A domestic violence call in Vineyard may have led to the discovery of a gun that investigators believe was used in a double shooting near Utah Lake. On Oct. 17, Utah County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a man who had brandished a gun at his ex-girlfriend. Deputies found the 28-year-old man and seized a gun that was determined to be stolen, according to charging documents.
eastidahonews.com
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah (KSL) — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden man accused of stealing what he sold to a pawn shop
OGDEN, Utah — Police arrested a man Thursday morning who they believe stole, pawned and re-stole a trailer in Ogden. A probable cause statement claimed that, on Halloween, Douglas Errett stole a trailer from an Ogden property valued at $8,000. Ogden Police said Errett took the trailer to Hy...
ksl.com
Missing Utah County teens found safe in Murray Thursday evening
MURRAY — Two Spanish Fork teens who had been missing since late last Friday were found safe in Murray Thursday night. Katiana Peterson, 14, and Elijah Seeley, 13, were seen near 1700 South and Redwood Road in Salt Lake City early Thursday and were found by UTA police in Murray around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.
ksl.com
Utah County first responders finish backyard concrete after saving man's life
VINEYARD — A trio of first responders in Utah County is getting praise and thanks for two acts of kindness. First, they saved a man's life. Second, they stuck around and finished pouring concrete in his backyard. Two Orem firefighters and a Utah County sheriff's deputy responded to a...
Gephardt Daily
Payson police seek owner of ‘weird dog’
PAYSON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson Police officials have posted about found animals before, but their latest post may be their “Greatest Of All Time.”. The G.O.A.T. post is about a hoofed beast officers have unofficially named Billy. “Weird dog,” the Payson PD message says....
ksl.com
Man convicted of killing boy in DUI crash doesn't believe alcohol was only factor
UTAH STATE PRISON — Carl "CJ" Wayne Johnson doesn't deny he hit and killed a 4-year-old boy in a crosswalk in 2019 while driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit. But the Salt Lake man doesn't believe alcohol was the only factor in the tragic incident. "I...
