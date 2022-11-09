ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

ksl.com

1 dead in crash involving cement truck

LEHI — One person is dead after a two vehicle crash at 2090 North Redwood Road on Saturday morning. About 6 a.m., the driver of a passenger car died after being struck by a cement truck. The cement truck was southbound on Redwood and the passenger car was eastbound on Mountain View when the collision occurred.
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Thieves raid Farmington Apple store at lightning speed

FARMINGTON, Utah — Police said a group of four thieves walked into Apple Station Park Friday morning, and in less than a minute, escaped with a high dollar amount in smart phones, tablets and laptops. According to Farmington Police Sgt. Brian Cooper, the four men in hoodies entered at...
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

Sandy couple in fear after being targeted by vandals

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy couple is in disbelief that someone would throw a homemade explosive at their home, and it’s not the first time they’ve been targeted. “To endanger someone’s family or life over what ends up being a message, a passive message, is quite extreme.”
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Is gun seized in domestic violence case connected to Utah Lake shooting?

VINEYARD, Utah County — A domestic violence call in Vineyard may have led to the discovery of a gun that investigators believe was used in a double shooting near Utah Lake. On Oct. 17, Utah County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a man who had brandished a gun at his ex-girlfriend. Deputies found the 28-year-old man and seized a gun that was determined to be stolen, according to charging documents.
VINEYARD, UT
eastidahonews.com

3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah (KSL) — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
RIVERDALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ogden man accused of stealing what he sold to a pawn shop

OGDEN, Utah — Police arrested a man Thursday morning who they believe stole, pawned and re-stole a trailer in Ogden. A probable cause statement claimed that, on Halloween, Douglas Errett stole a trailer from an Ogden property valued at $8,000. Ogden Police said Errett took the trailer to Hy...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Missing Utah County teens found safe in Murray Thursday evening

MURRAY — Two Spanish Fork teens who had been missing since late last Friday were found safe in Murray Thursday night. Katiana Peterson, 14, and Elijah Seeley, 13, were seen near 1700 South and Redwood Road in Salt Lake City early Thursday and were found by UTA police in Murray around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Payson police seek owner of ‘weird dog’

PAYSON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson Police officials have posted about found animals before, but their latest post may be their “Greatest Of All Time.”. The G.O.A.T. post is about a hoofed beast officers have unofficially named Billy. “Weird dog,” the Payson PD message says....
PAYSON, UT

