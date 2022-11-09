ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

See how 16 Texas counties voted in this year's midterm election

Find out what portion of your county's registered voters participated in recent elections. (Courtesy Unsplash) To determine how voter turnout varies throughout Texas' election cycles, Community Impact compiled and analyzed data from the Nov. 8 midterm election, the March 1 primary elections and the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. Among the 16 counties in Community Impact's markets, the average voter turnout for the Nov. 8 midterm elections was 48.98%.
Early-voting results put incumbent Jacey Jetton ahead in Texas House District 26 race

Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to Fort Bend County early-voting data, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton of Texas House District 26 maintains his lead over challenger Daniel Lee. Jetton has 61.09% of the votes and Lee has 38.91% of votes as of 11 p.m.
The State of Texas: Results of the Midterm Elections

Find out who won in Harris County and Texas for this year’s midterm election. November 8 marked Election Day for the 2022 midterms in Texas, and Harris County voters showed up to cast their ballots. Voter turnout appeared to be down 100,000 at the close of early voting; however, thousands of Houstonians showed up to the polls on Election Day. What's the current status of the races? Let's go through it.
UPDATED: Briones maintains leads in Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race

Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 103 out of 782 Harris County polling centers reporting, Democratic candidate Lesley Briones maintains a slight lead over Republican incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, according to Harris County Nov. 8 election data.
