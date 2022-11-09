Read full article on original website
See how 16 Texas counties voted in this year's midterm election
Find out what portion of your county's registered voters participated in recent elections. (Courtesy Unsplash) To determine how voter turnout varies throughout Texas' election cycles, Community Impact compiled and analyzed data from the Nov. 8 midterm election, the March 1 primary elections and the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. Among the 16 counties in Community Impact's markets, the average voter turnout for the Nov. 8 midterm elections was 48.98%.
UPDATE: Harris County elections office completes unofficial vote count
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline, and completed the count at 3:12 p.m. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After receiving an extension, the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator completed counting all ballots required by state law by 3:12 p.m. Results...
Incumbent Bonnen takes early voting lead in Texas House District 24 race
With early votes in, Texas House of Representatives District 24 incumbent Greg Bonnen has a strong lead on challengers. (Jake Magee/Community Impact) With early votes in, Texas House of Representatives District 24 incumbent Greg Bonnen has a strong lead on challengers. Bonnen, a Republican, has 33,736 votes, or 69% of...
Early-voting results put incumbent Jacey Jetton ahead in Texas House District 26 race
Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to Fort Bend County early-voting data, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton of Texas House District 26 maintains his lead over challenger Daniel Lee. Jetton has 61.09% of the votes and Lee has 38.91% of votes as of 11 p.m.
UPDATE: Unofficial results show incumbent Jacey Jetton wins Texas House District 26
Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 82 of 82 Fort Bend County voting centers reporting in, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton pulls away with a lead over his Democratic challenger for the Texas House District 26 seat.
UPDATE: Fletcher wins re-election in race for 7th Congressional District seat
Voters line up outside of the West Gray Metropolitan Multiservice Center in Houston on Election Day on Nov. 8. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Update Nov. 9 at 1:46 p.m. One hundred percent of polling locations have reporting results. With a lead of 63.71%, incumbent Democrat Lizzie Fletcher wins re-election. Updated Nov....
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks Rivals
Houston, TX - Democrats lost big at the state level in the Texas midterms but held on to their blue bastion of Harris County - and County Judge Lina Hidalgo shamed her detractors as she lapped up her "sweet" victory.
Fletcher leads in early voting results for District 7 congressional seat
Voters line up outside of the West Gray Metropolitan Multiservice Center in Houston on Election Day, Nov. 8. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) With early voting results coming in, incumbent Democrat Lizzie Fletcher maintains a lead with 65.65% in the race for U.S. Congressional District 7, while her opponent, Republican Johnny Teague, has 34.35%.
Harris County elections office receives extension to count mail-in ballots
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Harris County 133rd Civil District Court granted a request to extend the mail-in ballot counting period for the county as mail-in ballots remained unprocessed. As of 10:48 a.m. on Nov....
The State of Texas: Results of the Midterm Elections
Find out who won in Harris County and Texas for this year’s midterm election. November 8 marked Election Day for the 2022 midterms in Texas, and Harris County voters showed up to cast their ballots. Voter turnout appeared to be down 100,000 at the close of early voting; however, thousands of Houstonians showed up to the polls on Election Day. What's the current status of the races? Let's go through it.
Humble City Council opts to appoint new member to fill vacancy
Humble City Council members at their Nov. 10 meeting announced they would appoint a new council member in the coming months to replace outgoing Council Member Charles Cunningham until the city’s next election in May. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble City Council members at their Nov. 10 meeting announced...
McCoy leads in Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race following early voting
Early voting results show McCoy is ahead in the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, Democrat Dexter L. McCoy leads the election for Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner with 55%, or 19,318, of early votes to Republican Ray Aguilar's 45%, or 15,786 votes.
Hunt has early lead in new U.S. House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Harris County early voting results for the Nov. 8 election show Republican candidate Wesley Hunt holds an early lead of 63.67% in the...
UPDATED: Prestage wins ninth term as Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner
With all Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, Grady Prestage wins the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) Democrat Grady Prestage has won a ninth term as Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner, according to unofficial results. With all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, Prestage...
George narrowly leads in Fort Bend County judge race after early voting
George leads the Fort Bend County judge race following early voting. (Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, incumbent Democrat KP George narrowly leads the election for Fort Bend County judge with 51%, or 93,796 votes, to Republican Trever Nehls's 49%, or 89,914 votes, in early voting results. Nehls is a...
Democrats Had Strong Showing in County Judge Contests Despite GOP Warchests
In a highly competitive midterm that saw record amounts of money spent nationally and in Texas, Republicans won the statewide races again, surprising few observers in the ruby-red state. But in several highly contentious races, Democrats defied the odds and overcame enormous sums of money funneled to Republican opponents to...
Prestage leads Fort Bend County Pct. 2 Commissioner race after early voting
Following early voting, Grady Prestage leads the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, Democrat Grady Prestage leads the election for Fort Bend County Commissioner Precinct 2 with 61%, or 29,453 votes, to Republican Melissa M. Wilson’s 39%, or 18,993 votes, of early voting results.
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas Governor
" I wanted to send a message but, instead, the state of Texas sent me a message: my daughter’s murder wasn’t enough. Just know, you f**ked with the wrong mom. It doesn’t end tonight. I’ll fight until I have nothing left to give. Lexi’s legacy will be change." Kimberley Mata-Rubio, mother of Lexi.
UPDATED: Briones maintains leads in Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race
Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 103 out of 782 Harris County polling centers reporting, Democratic candidate Lesley Briones maintains a slight lead over Republican incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, according to Harris County Nov. 8 election data.
