Community Impact Houston

Montgomery reviews city secretary, interim city administrator positions

The Montgomery interim city administrator went under an internal review. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact) Montgomery City Council members and Mayor Byron Sanford discussed City Secretary Nicola Browe along with interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale’s positions during a regular City Council meeting Nov. 8, continuing council discussions that were tabled from an Oct. 25 meeting.
MONTGOMERY, TX
UPDATED: Houston voters approve of all seven city bond referendums on ballot

Candidate signs line the front of the SPJST Lodge, one of many polling places open on Election Day in the Heights. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) With votes in from 774 of Harris County's 782 voting centers, voters have approved all seven of the bond referendums proposed by the city of Houston this November, which will help fund a number of city capital improvement projects and salary replacement in departments such as public safety, parks and solid waste.
HOUSTON, TX
UPDATE: Garcia maintains slim lead in Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner race

Democratic incumbent Adrian Garcia leads Republican candidate Jack Morman in the early vote. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 103 out of 782 Harris County polling centers reporting, Democratic incumbent Adrian Garcia maintains a slim lead over Republican challenger Jack Morman, according to Harris County Nov. 8 election data. Garcia has 51.44% of the votes, or 73,810 votes, while Morman has 48.56% of the votes, or 69,664 total votes.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Lesley Briones leads in election for Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner

Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent, Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, according to unofficial early voting results released just before 8 p.m. by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been Different

A Houston Harris County polling locationScreenshot from Twitter. As Texas Governor Greg Abbott was declared the winner on Tuesday evening, you may wonder if some votes in Houston could have changed the outcome. Throughout the day, several polling locations had issues preventing voters from making their vote on time. Then some polling locations were open past the scheduled closing time and these votes were not counted.
HOUSTON, TX
Incumbent Adrian Garcia leads by 5 percentage points in Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner race

Democratic incumbent Adrian Garcia leads Republican candidate Jack Morman in the race for Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia's lead grew to more than 5 percentage points over Republican candidate Jack Morman with all 782 polling centers reporting. Based on unofficial...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Earnest, Yoars maintain lead in Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District races

The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District has two contested director positions on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Community Impact staff) Incumbent Kenneth Earnest maintains his lead to be re-elected to Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District director Place 3 with 73 of 111 voting precincts reporting in Montgomery County. However, newcomer John Yoars has maintained a slight lead over incumbent Larry Rogers in the Place 7 race, with 12,168 votes to Rogers' 11,445, according to unofficial Montgomery County election results.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
UPDATE: Lina Hidalgo holds edge in Harris County judge race with 99% of voting precinct results reported

Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo appears to have held off the Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer, leading by 15,311 votes with 774 out of 782 Election Day voting centers counted as of the most recent 5 a.m. elections office report.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
UPDATE: Lina Hidalgo slight lead remains in Harris County judge race as counting continues

Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's slight lead remains over challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer, with 11 out of 782 Election Day voting centers counted on election night. Hidalgo has received 50.71% of the votes counted thus far to del Moral Mealer's 50.71%.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
