A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Humble City Council opts to appoint new member to fill vacancy
Humble City Council members at their Nov. 10 meeting announced they would appoint a new council member in the coming months to replace outgoing Council Member Charles Cunningham until the city’s next election in May. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble City Council members at their Nov. 10 meeting announced...
UPDATE: Harris County elections office completes unofficial vote count
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline, and completed the count at 3:12 p.m. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After receiving an extension, the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator completed counting all ballots required by state law by 3:12 p.m. Results...
League City City Council candidates take strong leads in early voting
Tommy Cones, Tom Crews and Sean Saunders have taken the leads in their respective races for League City City Council positions. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 48 of 53 Galveston County voting locations reporting, at least two League City City Council candidates have strong enough leads to call the election. Tommy...
Montgomery reviews city secretary, interim city administrator positions
The Montgomery interim city administrator went under an internal review. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact) Montgomery City Council members and Mayor Byron Sanford discussed City Secretary Nicola Browe along with interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale’s positions during a regular City Council meeting Nov. 8, continuing council discussions that were tabled from an Oct. 25 meeting.
UPDATED: Houston voters approve of all seven city bond referendums on ballot
Candidate signs line the front of the SPJST Lodge, one of many polling places open on Election Day in the Heights. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) With votes in from 774 of Harris County's 782 voting centers, voters have approved all seven of the bond referendums proposed by the city of Houston this November, which will help fund a number of city capital improvement projects and salary replacement in departments such as public safety, parks and solid waste.
Missouri City City Council approves resolution offering support for railroad monitoring grant
With a unanimous vote during its Nov. 7 meeting, Missouri City City Council approved a resolution offering support for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant applied for by the city of Sugar Land that would advance railroad monitoring for several cities along Hwy. 90, including Missouri City. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact)
UPDATED: Houston bond referendums on track to pass as Election Day results trickle in
Candidate signs line the front of the SPJST Lodge, one of many polling places open on Election Day in the Heights. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) With votes in from 11 of Harris County's 782 voting centers, the city of Houston's seven bond elections remain on track to pass with approval percentages almost identical to early voting results.
Harris Co. GOP to file lawsuit over paper shortage on Election Day
The Republicans are demanding Harris Co. Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum issue a public apology.
Missouri City’s new city manager: See the latest contract details on the newly hired position
Angel Jones, who was selected as Missouri City’s new city manager Oct. 19, had her contract officially approved by Missouri City City Council on Nov. 7. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Angel Jones, the most recent city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, who was selected as the next city manager for Missouri...
UPDATE: Garcia maintains slim lead in Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner race
Democratic incumbent Adrian Garcia leads Republican candidate Jack Morman in the early vote. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 103 out of 782 Harris County polling centers reporting, Democratic incumbent Adrian Garcia maintains a slim lead over Republican challenger Jack Morman, according to Harris County Nov. 8 election data. Garcia has 51.44% of the votes, or 73,810 votes, while Morman has 48.56% of the votes, or 69,664 total votes.
Lesley Briones leads in election for Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent, Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, according to unofficial early voting results released just before 8 p.m. by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator.
fox26houston.com
How 2022 midterm election results will affect Harris Co. Commissioner’s Court
HOUSTON - The re-election of Judge Lina Hidalgo and the defeat of Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle have delivered to Democrats unimpeded control of Harris County Government. "Meaning that Harris County Democrats are going to be able to do whatever they want," said Rice political analyst Mark Jones. With Democrats...
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been Different
A Houston Harris County polling locationScreenshot from Twitter. As Texas Governor Greg Abbott was declared the winner on Tuesday evening, you may wonder if some votes in Houston could have changed the outcome. Throughout the day, several polling locations had issues preventing voters from making their vote on time. Then some polling locations were open past the scheduled closing time and these votes were not counted.
Incumbent Adrian Garcia leads by 5 percentage points in Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner race
Democratic incumbent Adrian Garcia leads Republican candidate Jack Morman in the race for Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia's lead grew to more than 5 percentage points over Republican candidate Jack Morman with all 782 polling centers reporting. Based on unofficial...
Earnest, Yoars maintain lead in Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District races
The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District has two contested director positions on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Community Impact staff) Incumbent Kenneth Earnest maintains his lead to be re-elected to Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District director Place 3 with 73 of 111 voting precincts reporting in Montgomery County. However, newcomer John Yoars has maintained a slight lead over incumbent Larry Rogers in the Place 7 race, with 12,168 votes to Rogers' 11,445, according to unofficial Montgomery County election results.
UPDATE: Lina Hidalgo holds edge in Harris County judge race with 99% of voting precinct results reported
Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo appears to have held off the Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer, leading by 15,311 votes with 774 out of 782 Election Day voting centers counted as of the most recent 5 a.m. elections office report.
cw39.com
Local race updates: Hidalgo narrowly beats Mealer in Harris County Judge race
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two very close local races for county judges both went towards the Democrats, including a tight race for Harris County Judge. Incumbent Lina Hidalgo held off a tough challenge from Alexandra del Moral Mealer to win a second term as Harris County Judge. Mealer sent a...
fox26houston.com
Harris County fails to get all ballots counted after 2022 midterm election
For the second time this year, Harris County has failed to get all of the ballots counted in 24 hours after election. FOX 26's political reporter Greg Groogan explains more.
UPDATE: Lina Hidalgo slight lead remains in Harris County judge race as counting continues
Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's slight lead remains over challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer, with 11 out of 782 Election Day voting centers counted on election night. Hidalgo has received 50.71% of the votes counted thus far to del Moral Mealer's 50.71%.
McCoy leads in Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race following early voting
Early voting results show McCoy is ahead in the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, Democrat Dexter L. McCoy leads the election for Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner with 55%, or 19,318, of early votes to Republican Ray Aguilar's 45%, or 15,786 votes.
