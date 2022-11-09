Read full article on original website
Related
Here's The Hilarious And Mildly Depressing Saga Happening Between Doja Cat And Twitter
"I don't wanna be Christmas forever, Elon Musk help I've made a mistake."
New Yorkers Ask – What Exactly Is Scrapple?
Oh boy, I missed it. Wednesday, November 9th was National Scrapple Day. How could I have forgotten? That's a statement I can not ever be serious about. I've never tasted scrapple, nor have I ever wanted to try it. Isn't that what some refer to as 'mystery meat?'. I had...
It’s wine time: New Jersey festival celebrates area wineries, vineyards
New Jersey Wine Week starts Monday and will run through the 21st. Participating vineyards across the state will be offering specials and prizes to participants.
26 Iconic New York Foods That Make Our Mouths Drool [GALLERY]
There is simply no food comparable to New York food and we're here to prove it to you!. I have lived all over the United States and can say without any hesitation that New York is absolutely a food mecca, a place to be revered. I was born on the...
Woof, Woof! These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New York
It's been a week since he joined our family and we still can't believe that we are the proud owners of the most adorable, cuddly, well-behaved puppy in the world. We are completely head over heels in love!. I haven't had a dog since I was a little girl and...
One Couple Was Charged $10 Every Time They Locked A Room, And 10 More Hidden Airbnb Fee Stories
"At the last Airbnb we went to with my husband's family, the host wanted an additional $5 per person for hot tub use and they had cameras in the back."
This New York Town Named Best Place in USA To Buy a Lake House
There is nothing, and I mean nothing, like owning a piece of lakefront property. I say this from experience as my family has a cabin on a lake and it is the most serene and glorious retreat you could imagine. If you’ve been considering buying a place on the lake,...
Nanny Cam: Are You Allowed to Spy on Your Babysitter in New York?
One of the hardest things you can do as a parent is to trust your child with an absolute stranger. With high-quality cameras that are so easy to hide, is it legal to spy on the babysitter?. It's 2022 and I think all of us are aware that there are...
5 Things To Do Around The House Now To Get Ready For Winter
The cold weather season in Western New York seems to last most of the year and when it arrives in the 716, there are quite a few things we should have done around the house to be prepared for it. We know, household chores are sometimes the last things on...
Three Things To Do With Pumpkins After Halloween
I know I'm not the only one who, in all honestly, cannot wait for the day after Halloween to get rid of the carved pumpkins that are sitting on my porch. I've had squirrels, birds, and some other animals eating away at them since they've been carved and now they're looking a little sad.
The Holiday Season Is Here – Let’s Not Forget Thanksgiving
Now that the over two-month celebration of Halloween is done (whew! that was a long time) many people and most businesses have set their sites on the holiday season for the next several weeks. Well, some began weeks ago. But as we do whatever we do during the holiday season,...
