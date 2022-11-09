ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

WETM 18 News

Republican candidates easily win Tioga, Bradford Counties

(WETM) – Pennsylvania polls closed at 8:00 p.m., and voters in the Northern Tier voted overwhelmingly for Republican candidates in the Governor, US Senate, and US House races, according to unofficial numbers from the Boards of Elections. The Tioga and Bradford County Boards of Elections provided the total number of votes in the PA Governor […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
ithaca.com

Cornell Protesters Disrupt Ann Coulter Event

The all too well known conservative pundit, Ann Coulter, has made it into the news again after she was interrupted by student protesters while speaking at an event at Cornell University on November 10. Coulter graduated from Cornell in 1984 and was speaking at an event hosted by Cornell’s chapter...
ITHACA, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Human Remains Found in Elmira, Victim Unknown

Hunters in Upstate New York make a grisly discovery - human remains. The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is now working to try and identify the victim, and determine a cause and manner of death. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area off of Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira - some 10 miles North of the New York/Pennsylvania border, deputies said.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Molinaro declares victory in NY-19 race

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WENY) -- Current Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican, declared himself the winner early Wednesday in the race for the newly redrawn 19th congressional district, which now includes Tompkins and Tioga Counties. The race has yet to be officially called. "Tonight, the voters of Upstate sent a...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier

SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) -- WENY News received a tip this morning that a new alleged Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in the Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Local Wineries ask Hochul to Shut Down Greenidge Generation

DRESDEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- With Governor Kathy Hochul recently locking up another four years in office, local wineries and environmental groups held a press conference Thursday morning to urge her to sign a cryptocurrency mining moratorium bill. Along with requesting Hochul sign the moratorium, which would prevent future crypto-mining operations from opening, they also asked her to take concrete steps to shut down the already operational crypto-mining operation at Greenidge Generation in Dresden.
DRESDEN, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Voters Elect First New Sheriff in 20 Years

Local turnout for the midterm elections in Broome County was larger than normal for an off-year vote and, another unusual development, saw some allegations of voter intimidation and electioneering at some polls. Some voters complained violations ranging people wearing candidate-branded clothing to the polls to marchers demonstrating outside voting stations.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Turkey Ridge State Forest Land Fire Continues to Burn

JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A forest fire in Turkey Ridge State Forest Land that started yesterday is 95 percent under control according to Steuben County. Despite the efforts of heavy rain and about 75 firefighters from across the region, the fire is expected to burn for the next few days.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award

Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
BINGHAMTON, NY
Newswatch 16

Flames gut restaurant in Bradford County

SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a restaurant in Bradford County Tuesday night. It started after 7 p.m. at Reese's Family Restaurant on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly, near the New York State line. The restaurant and an attached apartment were destroyed. Numerous fire companies in Bradford County...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust

NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Sports Radio 1360 AM

