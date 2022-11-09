Read full article on original website
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
An Artist Who Commands His Own Path, Dillon Utter Is as Mellow as Mountain AirColin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
Man Stabbed in Neck on Binghamton Street in Neighborhood Dispute
Binghamton police sealed off a street in a city neighborhood after a man was repeatedly stabbed in what witnesses said started as a heated argument. The attack occurred at Lydia and Murray streets around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. People who were nearby said a man got into a dispute with someone...
Republican candidates easily win Tioga, Bradford Counties
(WETM) – Pennsylvania polls closed at 8:00 p.m., and voters in the Northern Tier voted overwhelmingly for Republican candidates in the Governor, US Senate, and US House races, according to unofficial numbers from the Boards of Elections. The Tioga and Bradford County Boards of Elections provided the total number of votes in the PA Governor […]
Food-A-Bago Food Drive Final Recap ,Totals and Photos
Every year, (22 years and counting) it's hard to describe the emotions we go through during our annual Food-A-ABago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW. So many people stop by not just to drop off a food item or monetary donation, but to tell us how much it means to them.
Cornell Protesters Disrupt Ann Coulter Event
The all too well known conservative pundit, Ann Coulter, has made it into the news again after she was interrupted by student protesters while speaking at an event at Cornell University on November 10. Coulter graduated from Cornell in 1984 and was speaking at an event hosted by Cornell’s chapter...
Binghamton’s Free Thanksgiving Dinner Returns to “Normal”
The Binghamton City School District is announcing that the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual community Thanksgiving dinner, hosted by honor students and other volunteers at the high school, will return to its full in-person service. Residents have been gathering for a shared Thanksgiving Day feast for...
Human Remains Found in Elmira, Victim Unknown
Hunters in Upstate New York make a grisly discovery - human remains. The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is now working to try and identify the victim, and determine a cause and manner of death. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area off of Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira - some 10 miles North of the New York/Pennsylvania border, deputies said.
Molinaro declares victory in NY-19 race
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WENY) -- Current Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican, declared himself the winner early Wednesday in the race for the newly redrawn 19th congressional district, which now includes Tompkins and Tioga Counties. The race has yet to be officially called. "Tonight, the voters of Upstate sent a...
Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier
SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) -- WENY News received a tip this morning that a new alleged Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in the Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of.
Clear Skies & Cold Temperatures Greet Southern Tier Voters
Voters have clear weather to head to the polls to vote in the midterm elections November 8. In New York, the polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. while in Pennsylvania, the polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Big races locally are for the New York State...
Local Wineries ask Hochul to Shut Down Greenidge Generation
DRESDEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- With Governor Kathy Hochul recently locking up another four years in office, local wineries and environmental groups held a press conference Thursday morning to urge her to sign a cryptocurrency mining moratorium bill. Along with requesting Hochul sign the moratorium, which would prevent future crypto-mining operations from opening, they also asked her to take concrete steps to shut down the already operational crypto-mining operation at Greenidge Generation in Dresden.
Rich David concedes State Senate race
Republican Rich David has conceded the race for the newly drawn 52nd New York State Senate seat.
Man Leaves Dangers of New York City, Opens Restaurant in Vestal
A Queens resident who loves the restaurant business moved to Binghamton and now has set up a dining establishment in Vestal. Jabber Bawa opened Caffè del Corso in the Campus Plaza a few days ago. He said it's located in space that most recently had been occupied by a salon and a Vietnamese restaurant.
Large drug bust on Doubleday Street in Binghamton
Yesterday, the Binghamton SWAT team and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at 29
Broome Voters Elect First New Sheriff in 20 Years
Local turnout for the midterm elections in Broome County was larger than normal for an off-year vote and, another unusual development, saw some allegations of voter intimidation and electioneering at some polls. Some voters complained violations ranging people wearing candidate-branded clothing to the polls to marchers demonstrating outside voting stations.
Turkey Ridge State Forest Land Fire Continues to Burn
JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A forest fire in Turkey Ridge State Forest Land that started yesterday is 95 percent under control according to Steuben County. Despite the efforts of heavy rain and about 75 firefighters from across the region, the fire is expected to burn for the next few days.
Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award
Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
Flames gut restaurant in Bradford County
SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a restaurant in Bradford County Tuesday night. It started after 7 p.m. at Reese's Family Restaurant on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly, near the New York State line. The restaurant and an attached apartment were destroyed. Numerous fire companies in Bradford County...
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
