Related
Results: New England reelects known leaders and welcomes historic newcomers to public office
Across New England on Tuesday, people voted in school gyms, town halls and firehouses, many with kids in tow. They reelected some well-known leaders and put others in office for the first time. And they had a chance to weigh in on some of the major issues shaping politics across the nation.
Jahana Hayes declares victory in closely watched Connecticut congressional race
Democrat Jahana Hayes has declared victory in her close and closely watched congressional race that pitted the incumbent against Republican challenger George Logan. The Associated Press called the race for Hayes before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Hayes' campaign issued a statement saying that state election officials informed them that her margin...
George Logan concedes 5th District race to Democrat Jahana Hayes
National Republicans pinned their hopes on George Logan – a self-described “proud Connecticut Republican” – as the candidate who could appeal to moderate voters and flip the competitive 5th Congressional District back to the GOP for the first time in more than 10 years. On Thursday...
The week in CT news: Election '22 wrap, early voting, Alex Jones owes $1.4 billion
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
Massachusetts voters show support for undocumented immigrants and their right to driver's licenses
Massachusetts residents have voted to uphold a law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. The measure passed by slim margins Wednesday. Sen. Adam Gomez, D- Springfield, was one of several lawmakers who originally filed the bill to the state senate. He said the numbers speak for themselves. "(There...
Here are some takeaways from Connecticut’s midterm election
Most of the votes from Tuesday’s election have been counted, and experts and analysts are getting a better sense of what happened and why and what it means for Connecticut. Here are some takeaways:. Did voters link Bob Stefanowski with Leora Levy?. Tuesday’s election was a rematch between Democratic...
Connecticut GOP chair says Republicans lost statewide races because of Lamont’s popularity
Connecticut Republicans failed to win congressional and statewide seats in the midterm elections because of strong voter approval for Democratic Governor Ned Lamont, according to state GOP Chair Ben Proto. He said the governor’s coattails were responsible for more straight-party-line voters in this election than usual for Connecticut. “Once...
A Trump endorsement helped in a GOP primary, but hurt in a Connecticut general election
Decision 2022 is mostly over here in Connecticut. To dissect the results we have -- and give insight on the results we're waiting for -- CT Insider columnist and associate editor of Hearst Connecticut Media Dan Haar joins the program. John Henry Smith: Dan, [Connecticut's 5th District U.S. Rep.] Jahana...
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Gov. Ned Lamont secured a second term as governor with a wider win margin than in his 2018 faceoff against Republican Bob Stefanowski, this year beating Stefanowski by more than 158,000 votes, compared to about 44,000 in 2018. Lamont can thank the suburbs for that. Lamont carried 45 towns that...
A Texas judge strikes down Biden's student loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Connecticut’s Democratic elected leaders react to their statewide victories
Gov. Ned Lamont said the results of Tuesday's voting showed broad-based support for Democratic candidates, including in suburban communities and some rural towns. Lamont easily won reelection Tuesday, getting more than 55% of the votes. In a written statement, Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski acknowledged that he lost Tuesday’s election. Stefanowski...
Massachusetts companies are turning to 'anaerobic digesters' to dispose of food waste
Massachusetts recently launched a new ban on food waste. Any business that generates more than half a ton per week cannot send it to landfills or incinerators, so hospitals, restaurants and colleges need to send their food scraps somewhere else. As WBUR's Barbara Moran reports, a farm-powered, climate-friendly technology is gaining traction as a solution.
After winning her tough reelection in Virginia, Rep. Abigail Spanberger looks to the future
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger about what her tough reelection in Virginia means for her and her party in the future. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Democrats more likely to retain Senate after Mark Kelly wins reelection in Arizona
Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona's Senate race, defeating Trump-backed Republican challenger Blake Masters. That makes Democrats more likely to retain control of the Senate. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of...
videtteonline.com
Updates on Worker's Rights Amendment, Unit 5 tax proposition
The Worker's Rights Amendment requires 60% approval, or half of all ballots cast to vote "yes" to pass and amend the Illinois state constitution. Currently, it has 58.18% approval with 2,091,106 "yes" votes as of 3:28 p.m. Friday. 99% of votes have been counted. NBC has reported that a final...
With control of Congress undecided, Wisconsin demonstrates a divided government
Voters in Wisconsin are keeping Republican Ron Johnson in the Senate and keeping Democrat Tony Evers as governor. This suggests at least some Wisconsin voters split their tickets dramatically. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Evers has battled the entrenched Republican legislature in his state. Ron Johnson said the January 6 attack on...
Illinois elects Democrat Eric Sorensen to US House seat
CHICAGO (AP) — A battleground race between newbies aiming to fill retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos’ seat in Illinois’ 17th district tipped in Democrat Eric Sorensen’s favor, representing a key win for the party as it tries to maintain control of Congress. Sorenson, a meteorologist from...
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
Illinois labor groups declare victory in Worker's Rights Amendment
ILLINOIS, USA — Labor unions are declaring victory in a closely contested fight to enshrine collective bargaining rights into the Illinois Constitution as the mathematical possibility for its defeat nears zero. Amendment 1, widely referred to as the Worker's Rights Amendment, would effectively ban right-to-work policies in the pro-labor...
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
