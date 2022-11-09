Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
dequeenbee.com
Outgoing Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson, Gov.-elect Sanders meet after historic election victory
"Governor Hutchinson congratulated the Governor-elect on her historic victory and committed his administration to full cooperation with her and her team to ensure a seamless transition," Sanders' spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. Deere said Sanders thanked Hutchinson for his years of service to Arkansans, including his support to...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Clerk of Court: District B race did not end in tie; 2 candidates in runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On election night, the race for Shreveport City Council District B ended in what appeared to be a second-place tie, now the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court is providing details about what caused the dead heat in the race. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike...
KTBS
Arceneaux, Tarver dial up support to start mayoral runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. -- On day one of the sprint to the city's mayoral runoff election, Republican Tom Arceneaux and Democrat Greg Tarver, were busy on the phones to round up more campaign contributions and support. In Tarver's case, he says he got messages into Mayor Adrian Perkins, as well as...
Gov. Greg Abbott wins re-election in Texas, Associated Press says
Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are facing off in Texas. The latest poll shows one of them has an 11-point lead.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins doesn’t make runoff election
Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins has been ousted after just one term. Perkins did not make the runoff election. LSU-Shreveport Political science professor Jeff Sadow says Perkins committed misstep after misstep. “Within a year you knew that he was going to have problems unless he changed course and he never really...
Lake Charles American Press
Edwards’ European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally on the trip’s cost for...
Voters noticed mistakes on ballots in St. Landry Parish
Voters in St. Landry parish noticed a mistake on their ballot when they voted in Tuesday's elections causing several ballots to display incorrect candidates or amendments on their perspective ballots.
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas Governor
Beto O'Rourke at the Houston Willing Workers Church on November 6Screenshot from Twitter. Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke campaigned all across the state holding rallies to encourage voters to support him on election day. O’Rourke is challenging Governor Greg Abbott as election day is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Meth found in Shreveport’s wastewater, officials say
The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories.
KSLA
Nov. 8 ELECTION: Louisiana votes to pass three amendments
YES: 934,656 (73%) NO: 345,587 (27%) Property Tax Exemptions for Veterans with Disabilities. How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”. What the amendment passing means: Property tax...
Shreveport Will Have a New Mayor – Election Results
The election is over and the votes are being counted. A steady stream of voters made it to the polls all across Shreveport and Bossier City throughout the day. The polls closed at 8pm and that's when the numbers started rolling in. Experts were predicting a voter turnout of about 40% for this election.
postsouth.com
Louisiana voters changed the state Constitution Tuesday; what is different
Louisiana voters made three changes to their state Constitution Tuesday that gave property tax breaks to veterans and the disabled and allows for the reduction of water use charges in some cases but rejected five proposed amendments, including one on clarifying the ban of slavery. Following are the results for...
Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates
BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
KSLA
Shreveport City Council District B headed to runoff after what appeared to be a tie for second place
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple districts for the Shreveport City Council are headed to a runoff race on Dec. 10, including District B. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the end of the night (with all precincts reporting), it appeared two of the candidates running for the District B seat had tied for second place, with no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote to clinch the win. Now, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says the race is not in fact a tie. Here’s where the vote count stands:
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
dequeenbee.com
Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) - Arkansas voters rejected an amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. The measure received 56% of the "no" votes, while just 43% said "yes." Voters also rejected a measure allowing lawmakers to call a special session. Current law only allows the...
See all Massachusetts 2022 election races that have been called
Voters turned out Tuesday across Massachusetts, casting ballots in high-profile statewide races and local contests with the potential to make history in a number of ways. In the governor’s race, the Associated Press declared Attorney General Maura Healey the winner shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Healey, the...
bigeasymagazine.com
Local Election Overview: Will a Blue Wave Blow Through Louisiana on Election Day?
It was a beautiful Sunday morning in Audubon Park when I ran into businesswoman Katie Darling, the Democrat running for Congress in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. Darling had planned a quick meet and greet prior to last week’s Saints game and was busy setting up with her newborn son securely strapped around her. Darling’s opponent of course is the powerful House Minority Whip Steve Scalise who was re-elected to his eighth term with 72.2 percent of the vote in 2020.
ktalnews.com
Retired Shreveport firefighter claims millions are missing from their pension fund
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired firefighters addressed the city council about missing deposits from their pension funds. During this week’s city council meeting, retired assistant fire chief Bill Wilson addressed the council and claimed millions of dollars have not been going into the police and fire pension fund that is required under state law. Wilson sits on the Police Pension and Relief Board and said under Mayor Ollie Tyler’s administration; a financial officer would present them with quarterly reports, which stopped under Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration.
