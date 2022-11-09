ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Arceneaux, Tarver dial up support to start mayoral runoff

SHREVEPORT, La. -- On day one of the sprint to the city's mayoral runoff election, Republican Tom Arceneaux and Democrat Greg Tarver, were busy on the phones to round up more campaign contributions and support. In Tarver's case, he says he got messages into Mayor Adrian Perkins, as well as...
SHREVEPORT, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins doesn’t make runoff election

Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins has been ousted after just one term. Perkins did not make the runoff election. LSU-Shreveport Political science professor Jeff Sadow says Perkins committed misstep after misstep. “Within a year you knew that he was going to have problems unless he changed course and he never really...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Edwards’ European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000

Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally on the trip’s cost for...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Nov. 8 ELECTION: Louisiana votes to pass three amendments

YES: 934,656 (73%) NO: 345,587 (27%) Property Tax Exemptions for Veterans with Disabilities. How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”. What the amendment passing means: Property tax...
LOUISIANA STATE
12NewsNow

Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates

BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
KSLA

Shreveport City Council District B headed to runoff after what appeared to be a tie for second place

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple districts for the Shreveport City Council are headed to a runoff race on Dec. 10, including District B. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the end of the night (with all precincts reporting), it appeared two of the candidates running for the District B seat had tied for second place, with no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote to clinch the win. Now, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says the race is not in fact a tie. Here’s where the vote count stands:
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
LOUISIANA STATE
dequeenbee.com

Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana

(The Center Square) - Arkansas voters rejected an amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. The measure received 56% of the "no" votes, while just 43% said "yes." Voters also rejected a measure allowing lawmakers to call a special session. Current law only allows the...
ARKANSAS STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Local Election Overview: Will a Blue Wave Blow Through Louisiana on Election Day?

It was a beautiful Sunday morning in Audubon Park when I ran into businesswoman Katie Darling, the Democrat running for Congress in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. Darling had planned a quick meet and greet prior to last week’s Saints game and was busy setting up with her newborn son securely strapped around her. Darling’s opponent of course is the powerful House Minority Whip Steve Scalise who was re-elected to his eighth term with 72.2 percent of the vote in 2020.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Retired Shreveport firefighter claims millions are missing from their pension fund

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired firefighters addressed the city council about missing deposits from their pension funds. During this week’s city council meeting, retired assistant fire chief Bill Wilson addressed the council and claimed millions of dollars have not been going into the police and fire pension fund that is required under state law. Wilson sits on the Police Pension and Relief Board and said under Mayor Ollie Tyler’s administration; a financial officer would present them with quarterly reports, which stopped under Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration.
SHREVEPORT, LA

