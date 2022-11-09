For a second straight time, control of the U.S. Senate may come down to a second round of voting in Georgia. After Tuesday's election, neither candidate received 50% of the vote in Georgia. So Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will be on the ballot again December 6. Here's the way the math works. Three Senate races are undecided. Whoever wins two of them takes control. Arizona and Nevada are still counting and may need a few days. And if they do not give either party a Senate majority, Georgia takes its turn.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO