Read full article on original website
Related
Connecticut GOP chair says Republicans lost statewide races because of Lamont’s popularity
Connecticut Republicans failed to win congressional and statewide seats in the midterm elections because of strong voter approval for Democratic Governor Ned Lamont, according to state GOP Chair Ben Proto. He said the governor’s coattails were responsible for more straight-party-line voters in this election than usual for Connecticut. “Once...
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Gov. Ned Lamont secured a second term as governor with a wider win margin than in his 2018 faceoff against Republican Bob Stefanowski, this year beating Stefanowski by more than 158,000 votes, compared to about 44,000 in 2018. Lamont can thank the suburbs for that. Lamont carried 45 towns that...
Connecticut’s Democratic elected leaders react to their statewide victories
Gov. Ned Lamont said the results of Tuesday's voting showed broad-based support for Democratic candidates, including in suburban communities and some rural towns. Lamont easily won reelection Tuesday, getting more than 55% of the votes. In a written statement, Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski acknowledged that he lost Tuesday’s election. Stefanowski...
A Trump endorsement helped in a GOP primary, but hurt in a Connecticut general election
Decision 2022 is mostly over here in Connecticut. To dissect the results we have -- and give insight on the results we're waiting for -- CT Insider columnist and associate editor of Hearst Connecticut Media Dan Haar joins the program. John Henry Smith: Dan, [Connecticut's 5th District U.S. Rep.] Jahana...
Jahana Hayes declares victory in closely watched Connecticut congressional race
Democrat Jahana Hayes has declared victory in her close and closely watched congressional race that pitted the incumbent against Republican challenger George Logan. The Associated Press called the race for Hayes before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Hayes' campaign issued a statement saying that state election officials informed them that her margin...
George Logan concedes 5th District race to Democrat Jahana Hayes
National Republicans pinned their hopes on George Logan – a self-described “proud Connecticut Republican” – as the candidate who could appeal to moderate voters and flip the competitive 5th Congressional District back to the GOP for the first time in more than 10 years. On Thursday...
Lamont says his mandate for a second term is economic growth
Gov. Ned Lamont basked Wednesday in the breadth of a double-digit reelection victory that he called a mandate to hold the line on taxes and spending, grow an economy that lags national growth, and continue to pay down Connecticut’s unfunded pension liability. Lamont, a Democrat most comfortable governing from...
Results: New England reelects known leaders and welcomes historic newcomers to public office
Across New England on Tuesday, people voted in school gyms, town halls and firehouses, many with kids in tow. They reelected some well-known leaders and put others in office for the first time. And they had a chance to weigh in on some of the major issues shaping politics across the nation.
bridgemi.com
Michigan blue wave foils GOP plans to enact voter ID, school choice this year
LANSING — A Republican petition to tighten election rules is effectively dead, and another to create a voucher-like scholarship program faces a dim future after Michiganders on Tuesday chose to add voting rights to the state constitution and gave Democrats complete control in Lansing next year. Organizers had hoped...
Democrats more likely to retain Senate after Mark Kelly wins reelection in Arizona
Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona's Senate race, defeating Trump-backed Republican challenger Blake Masters. That makes Democrats more likely to retain control of the Senate. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of...
With control of Congress undecided, Wisconsin demonstrates a divided government
Voters in Wisconsin are keeping Republican Ron Johnson in the Senate and keeping Democrat Tony Evers as governor. This suggests at least some Wisconsin voters split their tickets dramatically. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Evers has battled the entrenched Republican legislature in his state. Ron Johnson said the January 6 attack on...
Connecticut’s coffers continue to swell, despite global economic woes
The global economy may be slipping and Wall Street, despite a robust six weeks, remains down for the year — but you wouldn’t know it by looking at state government’s coffers. New projections Thursday from state analysts have revenues running $571 million higher than budgeted levels, up...
In a tight race in Colorado, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's reelection bid is at risk
One of Donald Trump's biggest allies in Congress is in danger of losing her seat in Colorado. Lauren Boebert was favored to win her majority-Republican district, but it is very close. Colorado Public Radio's Dan Boyce reports. DAN BOYCE, BYLINE: Boebert easily won her first term in 2020 and quickly...
After winning her tough reelection in Virginia, Rep. Abigail Spanberger looks to the future
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger about what her tough reelection in Virginia means for her and her party in the future. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
‘Kentuckians have rejected misinformation’: Sec. of State Michael Adams talks election reform and voter turnout after Election Day
Sec. of State Michael Adams says Ky. is on track to hit or surpass 50% voter turnout which would be the highest in a midterm election since 1990.
A Texas judge strikes down Biden's student loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Georgia will hold a runoff between U.S. Senate candidates Warnock and Walker
For a second straight time, control of the U.S. Senate may come down to a second round of voting in Georgia. After Tuesday's election, neither candidate received 50% of the vote in Georgia. So Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will be on the ballot again December 6. Here's the way the math works. Three Senate races are undecided. Whoever wins two of them takes control. Arizona and Nevada are still counting and may need a few days. And if they do not give either party a Senate majority, Georgia takes its turn.
Massachusetts voters show support for undocumented immigrants and their right to driver's licenses
Massachusetts residents have voted to uphold a law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. The measure passed by slim margins Wednesday. Sen. Adam Gomez, D- Springfield, was one of several lawmakers who originally filed the bill to the state senate. He said the numbers speak for themselves. "(There...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Recapping the election: Democrats in charge in Lansing, a northern Michigan House district turns blue, some GOP incumbents hold on
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led a ticket that won a historic sweep of election victories Tuesday night, putting Democrats in control of Lansing. This is the first time that’s happened in four decades. In a formal victory speech Wednesday, Whitmer spoke about some goals for the coming four years. “Our...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeats Tudor Dixon, wins 2nd term
MI Governor (Whitmer vs. Dixon) The face-off between Whitmer and Dixon represented the first time two women were competing for the role of governor in Michigan history. Dixon was also the first woman to ever win the GOP nomination for Michigan governor. The GOP nominee defeated a small field of Republican gov. candidates in the Aug. primary and surged to a decisive win after securing the last-minute endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 1