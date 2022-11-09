ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

Related
Connecticut Public

Connecticut GOP chair says Republicans lost statewide races because of Lamont’s popularity

Connecticut Republicans failed to win congressional and statewide seats in the midterm elections because of strong voter approval for Democratic Governor Ned Lamont, according to state GOP Chair Ben Proto. He said the governor’s coattails were responsible for more straight-party-line voters in this election than usual for Connecticut. “Once...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

After winning her tough reelection in Virginia, Rep. Abigail Spanberger looks to the future

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger about what her tough reelection in Virginia means for her and her party in the future. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
VIRGINIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Georgia will hold a runoff between U.S. Senate candidates Warnock and Walker

For a second straight time, control of the U.S. Senate may come down to a second round of voting in Georgia. After Tuesday's election, neither candidate received 50% of the vote in Georgia. So Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will be on the ballot again December 6. Here's the way the math works. Three Senate races are undecided. Whoever wins two of them takes control. Arizona and Nevada are still counting and may need a few days. And if they do not give either party a Senate majority, Georgia takes its turn.
GEORGIA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeats Tudor Dixon, wins 2nd term

MI Governor (Whitmer vs. Dixon) The face-off between Whitmer and Dixon represented the first time two women were competing for the role of governor in Michigan history. Dixon was also the first woman to ever win the GOP nomination for Michigan governor. The GOP nominee defeated a small field of Republican gov. candidates in the Aug. primary and surged to a decisive win after securing the last-minute endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy