Read full article on original website
Related
Carthage heading to area-round playoff game after win 42-7 over Pittsburg
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) The Carthage Bulldogs are one game closer to another championship try after getting a bi-district round win over the Pittsburg Pirates on Thursday night. The final score was: 42-7 Carthage will play the winner of the Van Alstyne and Ford game next week. Pittsburg finished the season with an overall record of […]
foxsportstexarkana.com
Terrell upsets Texas High in overtime, 28-21
Once ranked fourth in Class 5A Division II, Texas High bowed out of the playoffs in the first round to Terrell in overtime, 28-21. Friday’s game at Tiger Stadium in Grim Park was tied 14-14 at halftime, and it was the same entering the final twelve minutes of action.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Hawks’ Ahkhari Johnson shows off against Van in 4A Division II bi-district win
MARSHALL, Texas — Van discovered Pleasant Grove’s junior quarterback Ahkhari Johnson is as good as advertised. The Hawks’ signal-caller ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns Thursday night at Maverick Stadium, and completed 8 of 15 passes for 275 yards and four TDs. Pleasant Grove (8-3) built a 34-0 lead in the first half, and cruised to a 48-13 bi-district win over the Vandals.
Longview, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Leveretts Chapel High School basketball team will have a game with Longview Christian School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
East Texas schools finish in top 5 at UIL State Marching Band Championships
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Marching Band State Championship on Nov. 7-9 where two East Texas high schools placed in the top five. The Canton High School Marching Band competed in the 4A division and earned the bronze medal behind Band Director, Mike Bartley. In the schools first appearance at the […]
cbs19.tv
Longview's Jalen Hale is this week's ETPCU Player of the Week
LONGVIEW, Texas — Jalen Hale has had his fair share of accomplishments since beginning his Longview football career. But last week may have been the pinnacle of his honors so far. On Wednesday, Hale was recognized as an Under Armour All-American, something only about 100 of the top high...
KLTV
East Texan Cody Johnson wins at Country Music Awards
The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center. Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction...
ketr.org
Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Bonham voters all reject school district bond proposals
Voters in Northeast Texas rejected bond proposals presented by some of the region’s largest school districts in the Nov. 8 elections. In Greenville, a bond package was defeated by 140 votes out of 8,920 votes cast. The $136.5 million package would have paid for a new middle school and a new early childhood center.
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just […]
Buy This $40,000 Home in Kilgore, Texas But It Will Need a Lot of Work
I have never owned a home, always rented. The only knowledge of home prices that I have is second hand. From what I've heard, the housing market is still wonky in East Texas. It does make me scratch my head when I hear of someone wanting to drop an extra $100,000 on a home just because. Again, I don't know anything about the housing market but that scenario just seems weird. Why? Did they want the home that bad? That got me to thinking about cheap homes available in East Texas and I ran across this home in Kilgore, Texas that is cheap but you'll have to put A LOT of work into it.
Tyler seafood restaurant closes its doors
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler seafood restaurant has closed its doors. According to Shell Shack, they have decided not to renew their lease in the Rose City. "Since opening in 2019, we have truly enjoyed being a part of the Tyler community and appreciate your business over the years," the eatery said. "Unfortunately, we have decided not to continue our lease and will be closing our doors until we can find a new location in the area."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Freeze Warnings Issued for Parts of North Texas
Freeze Warnings have been posted for parts of North Texas. Skies will begin to clear out by Saturday morning in wake of a strong cold front. Areas north and west of Dallas-Fort Worth will see temperatures tumble into the upper-20s and lower-30s into Saturday morning. North winds 10 to 15 mph around sunrise Saturday will result in wind chills in the lower to mid-20s.
Yantis ISD ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of 9th-grade student
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) – Yantis ISD went to Facebook to announce that a 9th-grader died in a crash on Wednesday. “As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this loss and together we will continue to support each other through this difficult time,” YISD said in a Facebook post. The district has asked for […]
4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS. The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary […]
Fairmont Street in Longview reopens to two-way traffic
LONGVIEW, Texas — Fairmont Street between Toler Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway has reopened to two-way traffic following major roadway construction was completed. According to the city of Longview, the work remains ongoing along Fairmont Street and a temporary lane closure could be necessary. But two-way traffic is expected to be available for the remainder of the project.
2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
marioncoherald.com
Marion County, Texas Marriage Licenses For October 2022
The Marion County Clerk issued the following Marriage Licenses in October 2022. • Hopkins, Deon Derrell and Justice, Nicklesha Latae. • Eilander, James Allen and Kightlinger, Stacy Janell. • Walford, Richard Monty and Landaiche, Shannon Smith. • Montalvo, Jose Manuel and Sims, Christy Marie. • Mcdonald, Andrea Levet and Brown,...
KLTV
Wood County Constable Indicted
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
TABC to charge Tyler bar in connection to death of Tyler Legacy senior
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is pursuing charges against a Tyler bar in connection to a fatal crash on Jan. 14 that claimed the life of a Tyler Legacy High School senior. The TABC said the commission is pursuing administrative charges against Rose City Draft House for the “sale of alcoholic […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
Comments / 0