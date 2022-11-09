ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, TX

Terrell upsets Texas High in overtime, 28-21

Once ranked fourth in Class 5A Division II, Texas High bowed out of the playoffs in the first round to Terrell in overtime, 28-21. Friday’s game at Tiger Stadium in Grim Park was tied 14-14 at halftime, and it was the same entering the final twelve minutes of action.
TERRELL, TX
Hawks’ Ahkhari Johnson shows off against Van in 4A Division II bi-district win

MARSHALL, Texas — Van discovered Pleasant Grove’s junior quarterback Ahkhari Johnson is as good as advertised. The Hawks’ signal-caller ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns Thursday night at Maverick Stadium, and completed 8 of 15 passes for 275 yards and four TDs. Pleasant Grove (8-3) built a 34-0 lead in the first half, and cruised to a 48-13 bi-district win over the Vandals.
PLEASANT GROVE, AR
Longview, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Leveretts Chapel High School basketball team will have a game with Longview Christian School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
LONGVIEW, TX
Longview's Jalen Hale is this week's ETPCU Player of the Week

LONGVIEW, Texas — Jalen Hale has had his fair share of accomplishments since beginning his Longview football career. But last week may have been the pinnacle of his honors so far. On Wednesday, Hale was recognized as an Under Armour All-American, something only about 100 of the top high...
LONGVIEW, TX
East Texan Cody Johnson wins at Country Music Awards

The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center. Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction...
LONGVIEW, TX
Buy This $40,000 Home in Kilgore, Texas But It Will Need a Lot of Work

I have never owned a home, always rented. The only knowledge of home prices that I have is second hand. From what I've heard, the housing market is still wonky in East Texas. It does make me scratch my head when I hear of someone wanting to drop an extra $100,000 on a home just because. Again, I don't know anything about the housing market but that scenario just seems weird. Why? Did they want the home that bad? That got me to thinking about cheap homes available in East Texas and I ran across this home in Kilgore, Texas that is cheap but you'll have to put A LOT of work into it.
KILGORE, TX
Tyler seafood restaurant closes its doors

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler seafood restaurant has closed its doors. According to Shell Shack, they have decided not to renew their lease in the Rose City. "Since opening in 2019, we have truly enjoyed being a part of the Tyler community and appreciate your business over the years," the eatery said. "Unfortunately, we have decided not to continue our lease and will be closing our doors until we can find a new location in the area."
TYLER, TX
Freeze Warnings Issued for Parts of North Texas

Freeze Warnings have been posted for parts of North Texas. Skies will begin to clear out by Saturday morning in wake of a strong cold front. Areas north and west of Dallas-Fort Worth will see temperatures tumble into the upper-20s and lower-30s into Saturday morning. North winds 10 to 15 mph around sunrise Saturday will result in wind chills in the lower to mid-20s.
FORT WORTH, TX
4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS. The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary […]
QUITMAN, TX
Fairmont Street in Longview reopens to two-way traffic

LONGVIEW, Texas — Fairmont Street between Toler Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway has reopened to two-way traffic following major roadway construction was completed. According to the city of Longview, the work remains ongoing along Fairmont Street and a temporary lane closure could be necessary. But two-way traffic is expected to be available for the remainder of the project.
LONGVIEW, TX
2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
TYLER, TX
Marion County, Texas Marriage Licenses For October 2022

The Marion County Clerk issued the following Marriage Licenses in October 2022. • Hopkins, Deon Derrell and Justice, Nicklesha Latae. • Eilander, James Allen and Kightlinger, Stacy Janell. • Walford, Richard Monty and Landaiche, Shannon Smith. • Montalvo, Jose Manuel and Sims, Christy Marie. • Mcdonald, Andrea Levet and Brown,...
MARION COUNTY, TX
Wood County Constable Indicted

There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX

