Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Air freshener Recall Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Cutting Risk
Around 67,000 cans of this Air Freshener are being recalled due to the possibility they could cause cutting injury along with skin and eye irritation. Check to see if you have any AirWick Fresh New Day® aerosol air fresheners. These AirWick Fresh Air Fresheners have been sold at grocery...
Get a FREE Thanksgiving Dinner This Year at Minnesota Wal-Marts
Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing; an entire Thanksgiving feast can be yours for free this upcoming Turkey Day. Walmart has teamed up with the free cashback rewards and payments app, Ibotta to give you all of the essential items you need for a delicious and free meal this Thanksgiving. According to...
Weird ‘Thanksgiving-in-A-Bottle’ Soda Is Back. Ready to Try It?
Nineteen years ago, a Seattle-based soda company's executives got a bad case of food poisoning after the group's Thanksgiving celebration. In their feverish state, they came up with an idea for a soda flavor that would make everyone else nauseous. Thus was born Jones Turkey & Gravy Soda!. Okay, I...
One Couple Was Charged $10 Every Time They Locked A Room, And 10 More Hidden Airbnb Fee Stories
"At the last Airbnb we went to with my husband's family, the host wanted an additional $5 per person for hot tub use and they had cameras in the back."
DoorDasher Had ‘Scary’ Interaction With Customer Who Demanded ‘Human Contact': WATCH
A DoorDash employee took to TikTok to detail her "scary" experience delivering food for one particular customer. The woman explained that she doesn't normally take orders for DoorDash at night, but since she was in need of a little "extra money," she decided to take on a few orders. She...
Islanders overjoyed as canine celebrity fights back from sickness, returns to local store
Maverick had been sick with a high fever and reluctant to eat. Now, he’s back to work as Coligny Hardware and Beach Supplies’ ”PR guy.”
When Should You Put Up Those Outdoor Christmas Lights?
I'm talking about those houses that light up every holiday season. You know, those houses you drive by and think 'I should put up some lights too, but not right now. I'll get to it'. And you wait and wait and wait, and then... Well, somehow it just doesn't get...
T. Rex Skull Found in South Dakota Going Up for Auction
A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota two years ago is going on the auction block in December. The Associated Press is reporting that Sotheby's is selling the 200-pound skull fossil, nicknamed 'Maximus', on December 9. It's expected to bring in between $15-$25 million. The 6 1/2-foot skull was...
17 Petty And Unhinged Neighbors That Are Absolutely The Sole Source Of Their Neighborhood Drama
I genuinely cannot imagine unironically sending someone a letter that starts with, "CONGRATULATIONS! You mowed."
Most Expensive Minnesota Home Sale Goes to Kevin Garnett in 2022
There are a lot of very nice homes for sale in Minnesota, but one home topped all others so far in 2022 for being the highest price paid for a residential property. That $9 million home sale goes to former Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett who unloaded his former lake house for a record in 2022.
