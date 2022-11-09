ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding

There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
FanSided

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies could have ace-in-the-hole to land Trea Turner

The Phillies have something no other teams have that could convince Trea Turner to sign with them. Plenty of teams will be vying for Trea Turner’s services this offseason. The free agent shortstop seems to like Los Angeles, but appears to prefer the East coast according to reports from various insiders. It seems like returning to the Dodgers is not out of the cards, but a move East sounds likely.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
MLive.com

Tigers waive two players, one is claimed by Orioles

LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Tigers have parted ways with longtime minor-league outfielder and onetime prospect Daz Cameron, more than five years after he was acquired as part of the Justin Verlander trade. Cameron was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, both teams announced. Additionally, infielder Josh...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Yankees could trade starting infielder for pitching support

The New York Yankees, represented by Brian Cashman, have been in discussion regarding trades at the GM meetings in Las Vegas this week. Cashman specifically noted that he’s discussed his abundance of infielders and spoken about prospective deals that could go through with free agency opening up. Out of...
BRONX, NY
Camden Chat

Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles offseason is under way, without Jordan Lyles

Four months and 20 days remain until Orioles Opening Day 2023. The offseason officially got under way for the Orioles yesterday with their decision to decline the 2023 contract option for Jordan Lyles. That was the first question for the team to answer and now we can all move forward from there. Mike Elias and company did not think Lyles was worth bringing back at $11 million, so they paid him a $1 million buyout to make him a free agent.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tampa Bay Times

Rays trade Ji-Man Choi to Pirates

ST. PETERSBURG — Ji-Man Choi’s tenure with the Rays seemed likely to end after this season, and that became official Thursday when he was traded to the Pirates. Choi had been in Tampa Bay for 4-1/2 seasons and became something of a fan favorite. But with his salary going up and his production dropping, the Rays seemed likely to move on as they needed to create space on the 40-man roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Every MLB team's most disappointing player in 2022

After leading the NL in saves during 2021, Melancon received a two-year deal from Arizona last offseason. The result was a 4.66 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 56 innings, and Melancon was removed from the closer role late in the year. 2 of 30. Atlanta Braves: Ozzie Albies, 2B. Known...
MLB

Here are the free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Brass Meeting With Numerous Free Agents

The MLB free agent hot stove has officially turned on as the Chicago Cubs are reportedly having meetings with players such as Trey Mancini, Josh Bell, and starter Martin Perez who is coming off of a career year. It comes as little surprise that the Cubs are in talks with...
CHICAGO, IL
Sports Business Journal

Red Sox's Chaim Bloom entering critical offseason

With every other team in the AL East “better situated” than the Red Sox, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom has “roughly four months to change that,” according to Peter Abraham of the BOSTON GLOBE. Bloom “deserves credit for the 2021 season," which saw the Red Sox advance to the ALCS in what was "not some fluke." Bloom "assembled a good team,” but that good work was “undone this past season.” That the Red Sox have yet to sign 3B Rafael Devers to a long-term contract extension is “something even other teams are puzzled about.” And Bloom’s “fervent insistence” that retaining SS Xander Bogaerts is a "top priority feels more like a public relations strategy that came out of a conference room at Fenway Park than their actual intent.” Bloom took over a little more than three years ago and the 2023 season “may decide his future.” Former GM Ben Cherington “put together a World Series champion in his second season and was fired in August of his fourth season." Former President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski was "fired in his fourth season less than a year after winning the World Series.” Bloom on the state of the organization said, “I’m optimistic. We had a rough year. ... But we have a dramatically improved farm system, we have an organizational talent base that’s getting stronger and stronger” (BOSTON GLOBE, 11/8).
BOSTON, MA
MLB

New coach to address Bucs' infield defense

In his end-of-season media availability, general manager Ben Cherington said any additions to the Pirates’ coaching staff would be additive not subtractive. Several weeks into the offseason, that has proven to be the case. At the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas, Cherington discussed the impending addition of Mendy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

The Moonshot: Boston Red Sox and the offseason road less traveled

Well, we believe in exit velocity, bat flips, launch angles, stealing home, the hanging curveball, Big League Chew, sausage races, and that unwritten rules of any kind are self-indulgent, overrated crap. We believe Greg Maddux was an actual wizard. We believe there ought to be a constitutional amendment protecting minor league baseball and that pitch framing is both an art and a science. We believe in the sweet spot, making WARP not war, letting your closer chase a two-inning save, and we believe love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Refsnyder agrees to $1.2 million, 1-year deal with Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Outfielder Rob Refsnyder has a $1.2 million salary for his one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox that avoided salary arbitration. The deal includes $100,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $25,000 each for 300, 350, 400 and 450. Refsnyder, 31, hit .307 with six...
BOSTON, MA

