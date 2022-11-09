Read full article on original website
Pelosi Has a New Plan That’s Going to Make Putin Really Pissed
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is slated to attend the Crimea Platform parliamentary summit in Croatia this week as part of a forum to discuss kicking Russia out of Crimea and returning the peninsula to Ukraine.Her visit is meant to show the United States’ “ironclad solidarity” with Ukraine, the Democrat said in a statement. But while it may seem like just the latest expression of support from the West, the trip could reverberate all the way to the Kremlin.“I look forward to discussing how we can further support Ukraine—because the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself,” she...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Powerful American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
World's largest plane, destroyed early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, being rebuilt in 'secret location'
The iconic Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane which was destroyed during fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is being rebuilt in a "secret facility." Antonov General Director Eugene Gavrylov made the announcement to Bild, adding that it is about 30% complete. The beloved aircraft was totally destroyed in its hangar during fighting at Gostomel airport in the first days of the war in Ukraine when Russian paratroopers launched a surprise assault on the strategic location. The bombed-out wreckage of the plane become an early symbol of the war's destruction, and its reemergence could serve as inspiration for the embattled country.
Russian Soldier Says He Is Forced To Use Defective Tanks That Stall Every 150 Ft- Also Can't Collect Bodies of Comrades
A recording of a call from a soldier stationed in Donetsk has revealed the continued subpar state of Russian armaments. In a recorded conversation, the soldier claims that the Russian armed forces are being forced to go to the very frontline to begin advances with tanks that do not work. It is alleged that the tanks used to send forces to the frontline are in poor working condition. [i]
Finland Detects Five Mystery Underwater Explosions in Russian Waters
The suspected blasts occurred in the Gulf of Finland on October 20 and 21, less than a month after the mysterious Nord Stream explosions.
Meet Rumeysa Gelgi, the world's tallest woman, who's 7 feet tall and just traveled on a plane for the time
"I have been dreaming and planning this trip for a long time, and I am so happy that I could make it happen now," Gelgi told Insider.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead
Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
Ukraine news latest: Humiliation for Putin as Russian fighter jet hits apartment block near Ukrainian border killing 13
VLADIMIR Putin has suffered fresh humiliation after a Russian fighter-bomber plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern Russian town of Yeysk killing 13, officials say. The Russian Su-34 jet was on a training flight, when the two pilots ejected before it hit the building causing a huge inferno...
Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’
For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
Panic as Russia Drags Another Neighbor to the Brink of War
Russia is sending as many as 9,000 servicemen and hundreds of armored vehicles to Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday. According to the ministry, Belarusian forces are set to conduct live fire exercises and anti-aircraft guided missile launches with the Russians. It is the latest sign that Belarus, which...
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Business Insider
Ukraine's attack on one of Russia's most important bases shows Putin is losing his grip on the Black Sea
Ukraine appears to have launched an attack on Russian forces in Crimea using unmanned vehicles. The attack on Sevastopol, following other attacks nearby, show Russia's growing vulnerability there. Sevastopol is vital to Russian power-projection in the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, and beyond. Over the weekend Ukrainian forces appear to have...
Ukraine shares video showing a lone paratrooper single-handedly blowing up a Russian tank
Footage appears to show a Ukrainian paratrooper striking and destroying a Russian tank. Ukrainian forces have had success in destroying tanks with handheld weapons. The video was apparently taken in the east of Ukraine, where heavy fighting is taking place. A video appears to show a Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly striking...
Daily Beast
Putin’s ‘Fierce’ Navy Stranded in Hiding After Devastating Attack
The Russian Navy is still sheltering in its base in Crimea after a sweeping Ukrainian drone attack last week. On Oct. 29, Ukraine launched 16 air and naval drones at Russian ships in the bay of Sevastopol, causing damage to at least one ship and leading Russia to temporarily pull out of the lauded grain export deal in retaliation. According to a recent analysis by the U.S. Naval Institute, Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea has been timid since the attack, which is the latest in a series of setbacks since the invasion in February.
americanmilitarynews.com
Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
airlive.net
Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage
Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
Russia is making excuses for why it can't stop US-made HIMARS from shredding its military in Ukraine
Russian forces have struggled to counter Ukraine's use of US-made HIMARS rockets. Some Russians have an explanation: HIMARS has a secret feature that makes it harder to target it. That's probably bluster meant to distract from Russian military failings, one expert told Insider. Why can't Russia destroy Ukraine's US-made HIMARS...
