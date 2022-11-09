Read full article on original website
CNET
Your Weird Dreams Might Mean Something After All: Experts Weigh In
Sleep is vital -- your body needs sleep not only to rest, but also to regulate your metabolism and brain function. But, if you're anything like me, your brain feels anything but restful when you sleep, because it's too busy cooking up wild and strange scenarios in the form of dreams. Though it's easy to understand why we have to go to sleep each night, it's much more difficult to explain why we dream and how to interpret what exactly those dreams mean, especially if they're outlandish or perhaps even scary.
5 Tips to Help Families Manage Holiday Stress
(Family Features) While it is a joyous time of year, the never-ending to-do lists and school being out of session can make everyone feel a little overwhelmed, children included. Consider these five practical tips to help families proactively manage holiday stressors.
KSDK
The Pros and Cons of Freelancing
Americans are freelancing more than ever. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Everly.
KSDK
Make Your Microwave Last Longer Especially During the Holidays
Towards the end of the 1940's, a man named Rod Spencer revolutionized our kitchens with the invention of microwaves, but all these years later we still haven't mastered its upkeep. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Advice for Living from the Original Doctor of Love.
Leo Buscaglia(public domain picture) Leo Buscaglia spent his life teaching others how to love. Through his teachings in class, his books and his PBS televised talks, he inspired and empowered people from all over the world to love more. Dr. Buscaglia himself was inspired to try to understand the inter-connectedness of humans and the meaning of life when a student at USC, where he taught, committed suicide. This act moved Dr. Buscaglia to try and answer the most fundamental question of human existence and the answer he came up with was love.
Psych Centra
How to Find Happiness in 3 Steps
Finding happiness within yourself can start with self-awareness. But that’s just the first step. Happiness is something you may be looking for or trying to find in your life. What makes you happy may look different from what makes someone else happy. While some people may define happiness as...
Self love, acceptance, and appreciation of self
Self-love is about acceptance and appreciation of who you are. It's being kind to yourself, taking care of your needs, and knowing that you can achieve anything you put your mind to. Just think about how much better you feel when you tell yourself nice things. It's the best way to be happy with yourself and be confident in your own skin.
tatler.com
First Person: In pursuit of happiness
With post-pandemic referrals to child mental health services on the rise, Professor Peter Fonagy, an expert in adolescent mental health, shares his five steps to help young people forge emotional resilience and wellbeing. Are we in the midst of a mental health crisis? It is all too easy to provide...
Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Many Different Reasons
A close friend is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Benefits Of Relationships
It is said that people come into our lives for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. Some relationships are meant to be temporary, others are more permanent. Our relationships can shape our lives in many different ways.
momcollective.com
Gratitude Changes Everything
How can we talk about anything in November without talking about gratitude?. Thanksgiving is more than delicious turkey and warm apple pie (although they’re both good things to be grateful for!) Thanksgiving is the ultimate reminder to be grateful for all we have in our lives — our family, friends, homes, careers, and of course, our health. And the more we practice gratitude, the healthier we’ll be.
Maintaining A Relationship With Aging Parents
Maintaining A Relationship With Aging Parents
