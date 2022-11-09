ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis Park, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza

Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Who Greets Toddler In Cot Every Morning Melts Hearts

A golden retriever who greets his owner's toddler every morning is melting hearts on social media. Claudia Hughes told Newsweek her daughter, Vanora, 2, has been loved by their 3-year-old dog, Taco, "from the moment he met her." "He seemed to be sharing our happiness during the first days of...
Field & Stream

Watch a Brown Bear Attack an Injured Moose Next to a Highway

A viral video from 2019 documented a shocking predation event in Scandinavia. The short clip shows an injured moose clinging to life as an adult brown bear tears at its spine. It was captured by a man who was traveling by car between the towns of Arvidsjuar and Pitea, Sweden. The chilling footage begins with the brown bear emerging from the dark edge of a forest and sauntering up to an incapacitated moose that had likely been hit by a car. The moose attempts to stand and flee, but it can’t go anywhere. The bear latches onto its lower spine and starts to thrash back and forth.
WYOMING STATE
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Gets Spooked Waking Up A Man Sleeping At His Pool

Talk about a bad dream turning into a reality. That would bring you out of a snooze faster than any alarm clock ever could. It would also give you enough adrenaline to equal 6 cups of coffee straight to the bloodstream. Black bears are a little too smart for their...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Who Missed this Taylor Swift Minnesota News? I Blame the “Lavender Haze”!

Maybe I didn't look hard enough, but I'm trying to figure out how the news on this wasn't shoved in front of me more. Swifties are always on top of each and every move of Taylor Swift so I am sure more, if not all of you already know that Taylor Swift is going on tour. That isn't breaking news anymore. The Eras Tour is going to be massive. Starting March 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Outsider.com

Antelope Sits Perfectly Still as Ravenous Lion Eats It Alive in Brutal Clip: VIDEO

Nature can certainly be intense. Few things highlight how intense it can get than this brutal video posted to the Nature Is Metal Instagram page. Wildlife has internal senses that tell them when it’s time to fight. They also have senses to let them know when it’s time to get into flight mode. However, it seems, there is sometimes a moment when the flight senses shut off. And, in an almost unbelievable clip, we see this in action as a doomed antelope sits perfectly still as a ravenous lion feasts on the antelope’s back.
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed

When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.
iheart.com

Parents Shamed For Wanting To Name Baby After Favorite Fast Food Chain

When it comes to naming a child, some parents use the opportunity to pay homage to something meaningful to them, perhaps a beloved relative or a significant location in their lives. One set of parents plan to do that as well, except the thing they will honor with their child's name is their favorite fast food chain, Taco Bell.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Are You Buying ‘Used Gifts’ This Holiday Season? Survey Shows Minnesotans Say YES

There used to be a 'stigma' about giving someone something that you've purchased that has been used before. We all like getting a brand new thing-a-ma-jig in a pretty box, sometimes with the tag still hanging off of it. But people are struggling this year with the economy. Prices are going up but people are making the same money they were years ago, and they just can't keep up. Many people are turning to E-commerce this holiday season to do their holiday shopping, which means it might be a great time for YOU to earn a little extra cash for your gifting plans this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Maya Devi

Meet the most beautiful twin cats with 'multicolored eyes'

Meet Iriss and Abyss, beautiful twin cats with heterochromatic eyes, which means that their irises are of different colors. In other words, one of their eyes has a color different from the other eye. For instance, one eye is blue and the other can be green, yellow, or brown.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy