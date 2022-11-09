Read full article on original website
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza
Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
Worst Hotel in Minnesota – Permanently Closed With Good Reason
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately
Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Confused Domino's Worker Delivers Pizza to Address Directly Across the Street From His Store
A Domino's employee went viral on TikTok after expressing disbelief at a customer who ordered their meal to be delivered, despite living right across the street from the Dominos location. The clip was posted by @dominos_iceland, which shows the employee receiving an order and raising an eyebrow after checking the...
A Texas Woman Is Viral For Rescuing A Beaten Dog & People Love How She Handled It (VIDEO)
Animal cruelty can generate anger in whoever witnesses it. That's specifically the case of a Texas woman who has gone viral for her outrageous reaction before rescuing a dog she claims was beaten by a man. TikTok user Carol Christine, known as @956bigmama on the platform, posted a clip of...
Moose Clash In Man's Driveway, Jump Into Bed Of Truck: Video
"Next GMC commercial? 'Built moose tough,'" an Instagram user wrote.
Golden Retriever Who Greets Toddler In Cot Every Morning Melts Hearts
A golden retriever who greets his owner's toddler every morning is melting hearts on social media. Claudia Hughes told Newsweek her daughter, Vanora, 2, has been loved by their 3-year-old dog, Taco, "from the moment he met her." "He seemed to be sharing our happiness during the first days of...
Watch a Brown Bear Attack an Injured Moose Next to a Highway
A viral video from 2019 documented a shocking predation event in Scandinavia. The short clip shows an injured moose clinging to life as an adult brown bear tears at its spine. It was captured by a man who was traveling by car between the towns of Arvidsjuar and Pitea, Sweden. The chilling footage begins with the brown bear emerging from the dark edge of a forest and sauntering up to an incapacitated moose that had likely been hit by a car. The moose attempts to stand and flee, but it can’t go anywhere. The bear latches onto its lower spine and starts to thrash back and forth.
Black Bear Gets Spooked Waking Up A Man Sleeping At His Pool
Talk about a bad dream turning into a reality. That would bring you out of a snooze faster than any alarm clock ever could. It would also give you enough adrenaline to equal 6 cups of coffee straight to the bloodstream. Black bears are a little too smart for their...
'Spoiled Puppy' Will Only Eat Food With Special Toppings in Hilarious Clip
A rescue dog who will eat her kibble only with special toppings has the internet in hysterics. In a video shared to TikTok on October 14 by owner Chelsea (@heyymrsscarterr), Nairobi can be seen sulking by her food bowl and refusing to eat her dinner. Nairobi's defiance is due to...
Who Missed this Taylor Swift Minnesota News? I Blame the “Lavender Haze”!
Maybe I didn't look hard enough, but I'm trying to figure out how the news on this wasn't shoved in front of me more. Swifties are always on top of each and every move of Taylor Swift so I am sure more, if not all of you already know that Taylor Swift is going on tour. That isn't breaking news anymore. The Eras Tour is going to be massive. Starting March 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
This Minnesota Mother Lost Her Child Twice, But There Is A Happy Ending
MOTHER LOSES HER DAUGHTER - TWICE. Jennifer Rucci has been through pain that no one should ever have to endure. Jennifer lost her only child, a daughter, at just 3 weeks old in 2007. Recently, she lost her daughter again, when someone broke into her car and stole the box containing Sophie's ashes, along with other items in the vehicle.
Antelope Sits Perfectly Still as Ravenous Lion Eats It Alive in Brutal Clip: VIDEO
Nature can certainly be intense. Few things highlight how intense it can get than this brutal video posted to the Nature Is Metal Instagram page. Wildlife has internal senses that tell them when it’s time to fight. They also have senses to let them know when it’s time to get into flight mode. However, it seems, there is sometimes a moment when the flight senses shut off. And, in an almost unbelievable clip, we see this in action as a doomed antelope sits perfectly still as a ravenous lion feasts on the antelope’s back.
pethelpful.com
Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed
When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.
Viral Video Of Bull Moose Walking Down Alaskan Street Really Puts Their Massive Size In Perspective
We all know moose are big animals. Giant antlers, over 1000 pounds, known to stomp out wolves and fight off bears, but it’s still hard to get an actual feel of how big these monsters are if, like me, you’ve never seen one in person. Well, a video...
iheart.com
Parents Shamed For Wanting To Name Baby After Favorite Fast Food Chain
When it comes to naming a child, some parents use the opportunity to pay homage to something meaningful to them, perhaps a beloved relative or a significant location in their lives. One set of parents plan to do that as well, except the thing they will honor with their child's name is their favorite fast food chain, Taco Bell.
One Couple Was Charged $10 Every Time They Locked A Room, And 10 More Hidden Airbnb Fee Stories
"At the last Airbnb we went to with my husband's family, the host wanted an additional $5 per person for hot tub use and they had cameras in the back."
Are You Buying ‘Used Gifts’ This Holiday Season? Survey Shows Minnesotans Say YES
There used to be a 'stigma' about giving someone something that you've purchased that has been used before. We all like getting a brand new thing-a-ma-jig in a pretty box, sometimes with the tag still hanging off of it. But people are struggling this year with the economy. Prices are going up but people are making the same money they were years ago, and they just can't keep up. Many people are turning to E-commerce this holiday season to do their holiday shopping, which means it might be a great time for YOU to earn a little extra cash for your gifting plans this year.
Meet the most beautiful twin cats with 'multicolored eyes'
Meet Iriss and Abyss, beautiful twin cats with heterochromatic eyes, which means that their irises are of different colors. In other words, one of their eyes has a color different from the other eye. For instance, one eye is blue and the other can be green, yellow, or brown.
17 Petty And Unhinged Neighbors That Are Absolutely The Sole Source Of Their Neighborhood Drama
I genuinely cannot imagine unironically sending someone a letter that starts with, "CONGRATULATIONS! You mowed."
