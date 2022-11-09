There used to be a 'stigma' about giving someone something that you've purchased that has been used before. We all like getting a brand new thing-a-ma-jig in a pretty box, sometimes with the tag still hanging off of it. But people are struggling this year with the economy. Prices are going up but people are making the same money they were years ago, and they just can't keep up. Many people are turning to E-commerce this holiday season to do their holiday shopping, which means it might be a great time for YOU to earn a little extra cash for your gifting plans this year.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO