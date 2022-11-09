ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

KENTUCKY STATE
Former State Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. dies at 85

Former Kentucky Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. passed away on Saturday at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 85. Hubbard was elected to the Kentucky State Senate in 1967 and served until 1974. He then won the general election to represent Kentucky's First District in the U.S....
PADUCAH, KY
KENTUCKY STATE
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical …. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced...
KENTUCKY STATE
Five Tilghman juniors selected for Paxton Scholars Program

​Five Tilghman juniors have been selected by the McCracken County Community Career Endowment as participants in Class 13 of the PaxtonScholars Program: Aleczandrea Coffie, Kilee Minter, Alexa White, Sydnee Harris, and Anniya Harris. The students were selected from a total of 17 applications submitted by African American Juniors enrolled in...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
KENTUCKY STATE
PADUCAH, KY
Beautiful Paducah announces 2022 Barbecue on the River fundraising totals

PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah hosted the Barbeque on the River festival for the very first time in 2022. Despite the challenges wrought by a change in location and the chaos of organizing the huge event, the festival raised thousands of dollars for local charities. According to a document released...
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Independent School District celebrates 150 years

The 150th birthday of the Murray Independent School District will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 6. To acknowledge the sesquicentennial, there will be a number of activities will occur throughout the day and evening to highlight the black and gold heritage of Murray Schools. There will be a cake and...
MURRAY, KY
Banking group sues Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron over 'ESG' investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky’s banking industry claims Attorney General Daniel Cameron is overstepping his authority by investigating banks’ so-called “ESG” practices, such as commitments to combat climate change. The Kentucky Bankers Association earlier this month sued Cameron, alleging the Republican Attorney General displayed “amazing...
LOUISVILLE, KY

