ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
outsidemagazine

Comments / 13

Eggman73
3d ago

Then maybe cyclists need to start following the rules of the road ALL THE TIME instead of just now and then. Also, cyclists seem to get lost in their own world when riding and do things without really thinking first. Don't be a daredevil with the traffic. As a former motorcyclist, I found that you need to pay attention to and think three steps ahead of the other drivers out there when you're on two wheels.

Reply(1)
5
James Morehead
3d ago

no person who is stoned has ever ran over a cyclist. just stop with this misleading article. give me statistics show me a video.

Reply(4)
6
Related
Outsider.com

Bear Sighting in Pennsylvania Results in Fatal Car Crash

A bear sighting in Luzerne County leads to a deadly two-car accident Saturday night. According to reports, the incident occurred along Route 11 in Pennsylvania’s Plymouth Township. According to the Pennsylvania State police, 58-year-old Richard Kazmerick was driving northbound along Route 11 when the accident occurred. Reports note that...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Jason's World

Person gets dozens of cars towed for blocking their driveway

Black Tow Truck Dealing With A CarJonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Would you be mad if you were parked on a street and your car got towed for being just a tiny bit in the way? A poster on Reddit has admitted to getting enough cars towed to where they get Christmas cards from the towing companies for giving them so much business.
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
buckinghamshirelive.com

Parents warned cars could be seized if you take learner drivers out for a lesson

Parents and guardians have been warned to check they have the correct insurance in place to teach youngsters to drive – or their vehicle could be seized. While most teen learners book lessons with a qualified instructor, outings with family and friends are a great way to boost learning and clock up some extra hours of practice.
freightwaves.com

Don’t forget bill of lading, trailer numbers before hitting the road

The attributes of a good driver go beyond driving ability and punctuality — paperwork is important too. A driver is only as reliable as their logs are accurate. Robert Kaferle, Reliance Partners’ vice president of safety, reminds drivers to tighten up when it comes to form and manner violations, making sure to update their trailer numbers and bill of lading numbers before each haul.
drifttravel.com

How Dangerous Is Car Travel? 6 Tips For More Safety When Driving

As the old saying goes, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” And when it comes to staying safe while driving, that is certainly true. From obeying the speed limit to being extra cautious in bad weather, there are many things drivers can do to reduce their risk of being involved in an accident.
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy