No. 7 LSU (-3.5, 62) at Arkansas. Noon ET on ESPN, Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas. Van Pelt's pick: Arkansas (+3.5) Right out of the gate and punching you in the face with the GPG -- the General Principle Game. What? Van Pelt, give us some warning. How can you just start with that? How can I NOT? You either see things a certain way, or I can't explain it to you. LSU just beat Alabama. Arkansas just lost to Liberty. LSU is favored by how many? 3.5? Figure it out. Hogs at noon.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO