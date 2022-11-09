Read full article on original website
Related
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
Unaccompanied pig on St. Paul's Grand Avenue becomes local celebrity
That's what social media users in St. Paul wanted to know Thursday morning when the porker came poking around businesses and homes in the area. According to posts in the Mac Groveland Neighborhood Group on Facebook, the pig was spotted near the area of Grand and Victoria avenues. Some speculated...
Shake Shack's 5th Twin Cities location to open next week
Shake Shack has confirmed that its long-awaited 5th Twin Cities location will open next week. The burger chain confirmed last year that it would be opening a new restaurant at Rosedale Center in Roseville. On Friday, it confirmed that the restaurant is ready for business, and will officially open its...
Y-105FM
Minnesota’s First Self-Serve Wine Bar Just Opened With 100+ Wines at Your Fingertips
If you are a wine enthusiast then you definitely need to make a date for yourself, with a partner, or a friend and head up to Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka because they are the first self-serving wine bar in Minnesota!. Wineside just recently opened in Minnetonka and...
What? Longest Avenue of Victorian Houses in US is in Minnesota?
Yeah, that is right! I did not know this until I came across a TikTok on it, but it is very true! As stated by Visit St. Paul, a 4.5-mile span of Summit Ave is home to 373 of the street’s original 440 Victorian homes. Okay cool, now why...
This Tiki Bar an Hour from St. Cloud is a Must-Visit During the Holidays
If you are looking for a Christmas outing like none other this holiday season, you need to make your way down to Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge in Minneapolis for some holiday cheer. Every holiday season (which they determine is October 1st - January 28th) the whole tiki bar restaurant gets a holiday overlay that would put Disney World to shame.
mspmag.com
St. Paul Retail Initiative Gives Shops a Shot
Rammy Mohamed has never had her own storefront—or even a work studio outside her own home. But thanks to a new initiative from the St. Paul Downtown Alliance, the clothing and accessories that make up her line, Ramadhan Designs, are on display for the city to see. In fact, so is her entire creative process.
The GLOW Holiday Festival Is Coming Back In Minnesota, At A New Location For 2022
The GLOW Holiday Festival is back this year but at a different location in St. Paul. The festival has moved to CHS Field home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team in Lowertown St.Paul. CHS Field is located at 360 N. Broadway Street. There is ample parking in ramps, lots, and on the street. GLOW is a walk-through event but people are welcome to bring their own wheelchairs or scooters to get around the festival grounds.
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City
An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Beloved New Jersey breakfast and lunch restaurant is closing
Comfi Breakfast and Lunch in Old Bridge is closing after nine years, but don’t despair: they will move to their Belmar location once renovations at the building are completed. On their Facebook page, they said:. After many years of servicing Old Bridge and the surrounding areas, Comfi of Old...
kvrr.com
Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota
NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
Minnesota Is Home to Two of the Top Toy Stores in America
We've now officially coming up on six weeks to get your Christmas shopping done and if you're looking to step up your toy giving game in 2022 you'll be happy to know that you're not too far from a pair of the top toy stores in America. Minnesota is one...
What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022
Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Latest: Worst Day To Grocery Shop For Thanksgiving In Minnesota
Time is running out if you want to miss the worst day to go Thanksgiving dinner shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. What Is the Worst Day to Go Thanksgiving Meal Shopping?. If someone asked, "What day is the worst to get out and do your Thanksgiving shopping?" you'd...
Minnesota City Nicknames I’ll Bet You Didn’t Know!?
There are 87 counties and around 850 cities in Minnesota. Many of these towns and cities have nicknames. How many of these did you know?. I've traveled, vacationed, and hung out in towns all across Minnesota. Lots of these cities have a rich history that has prompted locals to give...
Comments / 0