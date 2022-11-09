Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Caddo Clerk of Court: District B race did not end in tie; 2 candidates in runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On election night, the race for Shreveport City Council District B ended in what appeared to be a second-place tie, now the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court is providing details about what caused the dead heat in the race. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike...
ktalnews.com
Election data: 26% of voters could decide Shreveport’s next mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –The contest to become the next mayor of Shreveport will be decided in the December 10 runoff, but how will voter turnout affect who will become the city’s next leader?. According to the secretary of state’s website, Shreveport’s five largest precincts voted in favor of...
KSLA
Analysis: Republicans eye possible comeback among Shreveport leadership
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Based on voter registration and election results within the past 25 years, Shreveport is largely a Democratic city. Of the 121,158 registered voters in Shreveport, more than 50% of them identify as Democrats, based on data from the Secretary of State’s Office. Republican mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux will face off against Democratic candidate Sen. Greg Tarver in the Dec. 10 runoff election.
What’s in store for Governor Edwards’ last year in office after midterm election results
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The midterm elections are still going on in some parts of the country but here at home all of our races have been called. The big question now is will there be any shift in legislative power on the state level?. The governor still has...
KTBS
Arceneaux, Tarver dial up support to start mayoral runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. -- On day one of the sprint to the city's mayoral runoff election, Republican Tom Arceneaux and Democrat Greg Tarver, were busy on the phones to round up more campaign contributions and support. In Tarver's case, he says he got messages into Mayor Adrian Perkins, as well as...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins doesn’t make runoff election
Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins has been ousted after just one term. Perkins did not make the runoff election. LSU-Shreveport Political science professor Jeff Sadow says Perkins committed misstep after misstep. “Within a year you knew that he was going to have problems unless he changed course and he never really...
inforney.com
Five Texas cities give nod to marijuana decriminalization at the polls
TEXARKANA, Texas – As the day was ending on election day Tuesday, it became clear that five cities in Texas voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. Voters in the cities of Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen and San Marcos approved the proposition to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana and the restriction of using city funds and city staff to test substances for THC.
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas Governor
Beto O'Rourke at the Houston Willing Workers Church on November 6Screenshot from Twitter. Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke campaigned all across the state holding rallies to encourage voters to support him on election day. O’Rourke is challenging Governor Greg Abbott as election day is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Voters noticed mistakes on ballots in St. Landry Parish
Voters in St. Landry parish noticed a mistake on their ballot when they voted in Tuesday's elections causing several ballots to display incorrect candidates or amendments on their perspective ballots.
Meth found in Shreveport’s wastewater, officials say
The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories.
KTBS
Louisiana voters reject ban on slavery, involuntary servitude; author also opposed it
Rep. Edmond Jordan (center), D-Baton Rouge, opposed an amendment he sponsored on slavery and involuntary servitude (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) With ballots still being counted Tuesday night, six out of 10 Louisiana voters have opposed an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude but allow forced labor as part of a criminal sentence.
postsouth.com
Louisiana voters changed the state Constitution Tuesday; what is different
Louisiana voters made three changes to their state Constitution Tuesday that gave property tax breaks to veterans and the disabled and allows for the reduction of water use charges in some cases but rejected five proposed amendments, including one on clarifying the ban of slavery. Following are the results for...
WWL-TV
Louisiana 8 Constitutional Amendments Election Results 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Louisiana will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to consider eight constitutional amendments. While most of the amendments deal with taxes, state budgets, or elections, the most watched ballot item is...
Shreveport Will Have a New Mayor – Election Results
The election is over and the votes are being counted. A steady stream of voters made it to the polls all across Shreveport and Bossier City throughout the day. The polls closed at 8pm and that's when the numbers started rolling in. Experts were predicting a voter turnout of about 40% for this election.
cenlanow.com
LIVE LOOK: Louisiana Election Day 2022
Happy Election Day, Louisiana! See live updates of several big state and local races happening across the Bayou State below. Several local races in and across the Greater New Orleans area. Louisiana state legislature. Proposed constitutional amendments. LIVE UPDATES: Louisiana Election Day.
KSLA
Shreveport City Council District B headed to runoff after what appeared to be a tie for second place
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple districts for the Shreveport City Council are headed to a runoff race on Dec. 10, including District B. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the end of the night (with all precincts reporting), it appeared two of the candidates running for the District B seat had tied for second place, with no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote to clinch the win. Now, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says the race is not in fact a tie. Here’s where the vote count stands:
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
Mississippi election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Mississippi voters will choose U.S. House seats, plus there are local elections in some cities, town and counties. Find results below after polls close Tuesday evening.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
