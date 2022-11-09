Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO