China Reveals 536-Horsepower Electric Minivan With 510-Mile Range
If you haven't been paying attention lately, you might not know that buyers in China have access to way more electric vehicle options than we have in the United States. China gets EVs from established brands like Toyota and local creations such as the Avatr 11, which produces 578 horsepower and can go 422 miles on a charge. Chinese automaker Geely, which owns familiar global brands like Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo, just released a new electric MPV called the Zeekr 009, which looks fantastic.
Redwood and Audi want to turn your old electronic devices into EV batteries
Lithium-ion battery recycler Redwood Materials and Audi are today launching a program that enables consumers to drop off their old battery-powered devices at local Audi dealerships, and then Redwood will recycle them to build EV batteries. Redwood already has a partnership with Volkswagen Group of America to recycle all end-of-life...
BMW iX2 EV Will Make As Much Power As An Old BMW M3
You're looking at the first photos of a production-ready (ish) BMW X2 with an electric drivetrain. Shortly after the cancellation of the F39-generation X2 to make room for the next-gen car, we theorized that the platform would be getting an electric drivetrain. Well, here it is. We've spied test mules...
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
Only 2 Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Have Electric Driving Ranges Over 40 Miles
Plug-in hybrids are becoming more popular as gas prices soar. However, there are only 2 PHEVs with an electric driving range over 40 miles. The post Only 2 Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Have Electric Driving Ranges Over 40 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Hybrid Cars Are Available for Less Than $25,000
Here's a look at two hybrid car models that are available for less than $25,000, as well as other affordable competitors. The post Only 2 Hybrid Cars Are Available for Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Take A Look At Canadian E-Bike Brand iGo's Aspire Model Range
IGo is a Canadian company that first opened its doors in 2006. Since then, the brand has focused on e-bikes and has become one of Canada's biggest e-bike companies. Now, nearly two decades since it first entered the scene, the company continues to innovate, and has just released the Aspire series of electric bicycles. Designed to blur the line between leisure and utility, the Aspire model range comes in two flavors. Let's take a closer look.
2024 Volvo EX90 Has a Handy Built-In Cargo Diagram That Every Car Needs
Why doesn't every car have this?
This Funky AEHRA Electric SUV Has Supercar DNA Baked In
The great transition of the automotive industry to electric mobility has many small companies sensing their chance to get a piece of the pie the major manufacturers have been enjoying. And here's another attempt. Aehra is the latest Italian EV startup and has unveiled its first model at its headquarters in Milan. For now, it bears the simple name "SUV" and comes directly with a very special door technology, but technical details are yet to be released.
Hack for Skipping to the Front of Airport Security Lines Is a Game-Changer
There are loopholes to get around everything these days.
Volvo and Polestar Will Finally Start Designing Their Cars Separately
If your first thought upon seeing the new 2024 Volvo EX90 wasn’t, “Holy shit, lidar!” it was probably something like, “Hang on, didn’t I see this already?” The EX90 shares its platform and powertrain with the Polestar 3, the electric SUV that Volvo’s spinoff brand debuted in October. But beyond the mechanical bits, the two Swedes look similar — too similar, perhaps. Thankfully, according to Volvo’s design chief, this Polestar parity won’t be around much longer.
Leica’s Leitz Phone 2 Launches November 18th in Japan, Has Massive 1-inch 47.2MP Image Sensor
There’s the Leica Cine 1 ultra-short throw projector for your home theater, and then the Leitz Phone 2, a smartphone with a massive 1-inch 47.2MP image sensor. Does it look somewhat familiar? That’s because it’s based on the Sharp Aquous R7 and also features a 6.6-inch IGZO OLED (2730 x 1260) screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, a 12.6MP front-facing selfie camera, as well as a 5,000mAh battery.
Meet Volvo's New All-Electric Flagship SUV
Volvo has a goal of only selling fully electric cars by 2030, which is a huge feat since most of its current models are still powered by a combustion engine. Today, Volvo already offers the fully electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models, but now it unveiled its new flagship electric SUV: the 2024 Volvo EX90.
Theron Reever: Electric ATV that will make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad
Today, we bring you an exclusive first-drive review of the Theron Reever, an electric ATV that could make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad and set the stage for a new segment being electrified. Over the last few years, we have seen the wave of electrification taking over the...
Don’t Pay $40, Get the Anker 30W USB-C Power Strip with Power Delivery (PD) Port for $15.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Anker 30W USB-C Power Strip includes an Power Delivery (PD) port for the fastest charging possible, and you can get one for $15.99 shipped with promotion code: ANKER2767N, today only, originally $39.99. Simply put, it turns one of your home’s AC outlets into a charging and power station for most of your mobile devices, laptops included. Product page – be sure to enter promotion code: ANKER2767N during final checkout for the additional discount.
FLIR ONE Edge Pro is the First True Wireless Mobile Infrared Camera for Mobile Devices
Teladyne FLIR’s Black Hornet 3 nano drone is designed exclusively for military use, while the FLIR ONE Edge Pro is available commercially and touted as the first true wireless mobile infrared camera for mobile devices. Unlike its predecessor, it doesn’t need to be attached to a smartphone to function, providing maximum flexibility for inspections.
IBM Osprey is Now World’s Fastest Quantum Computer Processor with 433 Qubits
The all-new IBM Osprey boasts the largest qubit count with 433 qubits, which more than triples the 127 qubits on the IBM Eagle processor introduced in 2021. This gives it the potential to run complex quantum computations far beyond the computational capability of any classical computer. In other words, the number of classical bits required to represent a state on the IBM Osprey processor far exceeds the total number of atoms in the known universe.
The Two Smallest EV Delivery Vans in the World
These micro cargo vans are the smallest you can buy, and they're EV-powered. The post The Two Smallest EV Delivery Vans in the World appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
