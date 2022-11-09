ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

atozsports.com

Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video

The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Not Playing Sunday

The Denver Broncos are going to be down one of their top wide receivers on Sunday. According to Troy Renck, receiver KJ Hamler is expected to be out for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Tennessee Titans. He hurt his hamstring at practice on Wednesday. Hamler has played in six games...
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 10 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tom Brady, Tony Pollard & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Fantasy football owners have it pretty easy this week despite four more teams (Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens) being on bye. Sure, those teams feature several every-week starters, but we've been dealt much tougher blows during other four-team byes. However, with plenty of potential sleepers and streamers available on waiver wires, start 'em, sit 'em decisions won't be easy. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 10 fantasy lineup decisions.
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their most consistent weapons for at least the next four games. Pittsburgh put veteran kicker Chris Boswell on injured reserve Thursday, ensuring he'll be out four weeks, at minimum. Boswell already missed the Steelers' Week 8 loss to Philadelphia with a groin injury, and was unable to practice this week coming off the team's Week 9 bye.
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen gets key injury update amid Bills’ silence

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a crucial injury update on Josh Allen. His reports comes after Buffalo Bills head coach’ Sean McDermott said he was done answering Allen injury-related questions for now. “Josh Allen not practicing today is obviously significant,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is that Josh Allen is...
atozsports.com

Recent Eagles draft pick appears a far cry from advertised

Things aren’t looking good for Nakobe Dean on defense. Against Houston, he played in one snap. And before that, the last time the young linebacker played in a game was three snaps during Week 1. For those counting, that’s for snaps for the No. 83 overall selection. Ouch.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 10: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage map returns for Week 10. The NFL travels to Munich for an early Sunday morning game, and there are four teams on a bye this week. FOX has the doubleheader, with CBS showcasing just five games, including one in the late window out in Las Vegas. NFL...
Yardbarker

Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut

The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
The Game Haus

NBA Draft Prospects in the 2022 Champions Classic

The 2022 Champions Classic will help kick off the college basketball season with some of the best teams squaring off. It also features some of the best NBA Draft prospects. Here are the NBA Draft prospects in the 2022 Champions Classic. Kentucky Wildcats Prospects. Cason Wallace, G- Wallace was a...
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates Outright Six Players

The Pirates have outrighted Peter Solomon, Beau Sulser, Jason Delay, Blake Cederlind, Eric Stout and Zack Collins off their 40-man roster, per a team announcement. Both Stout and Collins have elected free agency. The made the moves after reinstating Canaan Smith-Njigba, Colin Holderman, Yerry De Los Santos, Cederlind and Max Kranick off the 60-day IL.
