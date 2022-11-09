GolfWRX was on site this week ahead of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. The year is winding down, but the wraparound 2022-2023 season is just getting underway, so players are poised to do a bit of tinkering ahead of January equipment launches. To that end, we got an in-hand look at Justin Rose’s new prototype “JR” irons. We also spotted new shafts from KBS and Mitsubishi as well as new grips from SuperStroke.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO