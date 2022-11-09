Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Golf.com
2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open tee times: Round 2 groupings for Friday
The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open continues on Friday with the second round at Memorial Park Golf Course. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Round 2. For the past two years, Jason Day has been grinding...
Golf.com
How to watch the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open on Thursday: Round 1 live coverage
The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open begins on Thursday with the first round at Memorial Park Golf Course. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 1 on TV or online. Earlier this summer, Tony Finau won back-to-back PGA Tour events at the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic to double his career win total to four. Now he’s hoping to start a similarly torrid stretch at the Houston Open.
Golf.com
Why Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava Jr. were both caddying this week
In 1992, Fred Couples won the Nissan L.A. Open. The victory kicked off an electric run that defined the prime of his career; Couples, 32 at the time, finished runner-up the next week, then runner-up the week after that, then won the Nestle Invitational the week after that to get to World No. 1.
Maria Fassi fires bogey-free 62 to take Pelican lead
Maria Fassi of Mexico recorded an eagle and six birdies to shoot a career-best, 8-under 62 and charge into the
golfmagic.com
Tony Finau cards CAREER-LOW PGA Tour score to lead Houston Open
Tony Finau hasn't taken a day off since missing the cut at Mayakoba and this showed in the second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open with a superb 62. Finau, 33, carded 10 birdies with two bogeys to level his career-low score on the PGA Tour. He birdied his final three holes to reach 13-under and Patrick Rodgers was his closest pursuer on 9-under when he rolled in his last putt.
SkySports
PGA Tour: Tony Finau, Alex Noren part of four-way tie for early lead at Houston Open
Finau birdied five of his last eight holes to post an opening-round 65 at Memorial Park Golf Course, leaving him on five under alongside Noren, Aaron Wise and Tyson Alexander. Alexander was bogey-free for the day with one hole to complete when play was called at 5:36 p.m. CT (11.36pm GMT) due to fading light, with the American one of 13 players who will return on Friday to complete their opening rounds.
GolfWRX
Photos from the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open
GolfWRX was on site this week ahead of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. The year is winding down, but the wraparound 2022-2023 season is just getting underway, so players are poised to do a bit of tinkering ahead of January equipment launches. To that end, we got an in-hand look at Justin Rose’s new prototype “JR” irons. We also spotted new shafts from KBS and Mitsubishi as well as new grips from SuperStroke.
Golf Channel
Luke Donald, Ryan Fox share lead as rain interrupts Nedbank Challenge
SUN CITY, South Africa — Luke Donald and Ryan Fox shared the lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City when lightning and rain interrupted the second round on Friday. The co-leaders had played only three holes when the round was suspended for the day and they will have to return on Saturday morning to get through 33 holes to complete their second and third rounds at Gary Player Country Club.
Golf.com
Bizarre confusion over 15-club rule leads to DQ of Tour pro
Mark Hubbard, after a sequence in which he reportedly believed his driver wasn’t working to his liking, will now be at home this weekend. In short, Hubbard was disqualified Friday after the second round of the Houston Open due to a violation of Rule 4.1c, and that news was also the first sentence of a tweet from the PGA Tour Communications account early Friday afternoon. But the route to get there was no doubt bizarre.
Yardbarker
Report: Greg Norman could be out as LIV Golf CEO
Greg Norman could be out as the front man for LIV Golf with the new Saudi-backed circuit looking to bring in Mark King as its chief executive, according to a Thursday report from The Telegraph in London. King, formerly the chief executive officer of golf equipment manufacturer TaylorMade and the...
Golf Digest
Luke Donald’s focus is on his European Ryder Cup team, but finds himself near top of leaderboard in South Africa
Luke Donald’s main focus these days is on the European Ryder Cup team. Turns out, the 2023 captain still has some good golf left in the tank too. The 44-year-old Englishman shot a first-round seven-under 65 Thursday at the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City. He’s only one shot behind leader Ryan Fox, who birdied the last two holes to shoot 64.
Golf.com
Pros Teaching Joes: Jim Furyk’s 3 range tips to be a better ball-striker
“You’re in trouble,” the man who was about to give me a golf lesson told me. “I am not a very good teacher.”. Jim Furyk should have given himself more credit. Sure, his unique swing is far from Adam Scott’s silky motion, but it still helped him earn more than $71 million in his PGA Tour career.
