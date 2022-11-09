Read full article on original website
Eater
The Beer Aisle at Atlanta Grocery Stores Is About to Be Lit on Sunday Mornings
On Tuesday, November 8, Atlanta made another giant step forward into the 21st century when city residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of allowing grocery stores, wine shops, and package stores to begin selling booze at 11 a.m. rather than 12:30 p.m. on Sundays. The measure passed by 82 percent in...
AccessAtlanta
Access Atlanta’s Holiday Cash $15,000 Sweepstakes
How does winning some extra spending cash, especially around the holiday season, sound?. You could check everyone off your Christmas list — and then some!. Enter for a chance to win Access Atlanta’s Holiday Cash $15,000 Sweepstakes. The contest will start on Nov. 11 and run through Dec. 13.
LIST | 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 11 - 13
ATLANTA — Peach State voters showed up to the polls this week, and now it's time for some fun. There are many events going on in metro Atlanta, including Veterans Day Celebrations coupled with deals and free stuff. For those who are not army strong, there are festivals and...
Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points
It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet
Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Tropical Storm Nicole and major events downtown will impact traffic today
Two major events downtown and a tropical storm will add to the usual Friday commute today....
thecitymenus.com
Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville
Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
fox5atlanta.com
Peach Drop celebration returns to Atlanta
Atlanta's largest New Year's celebration will return this year. The peach will drop for family introducing 2023. The Atlanta City Council made preparations for a half-million dollar event funding to put on the party.
WMAZ
Discover Georgia: New Echota gives us a glimpse into Cherokee life in North Georgia
CALHOUN, Ga. — New Echota historical site, located about an hour and a half northwest of Atlanta, is the reconstruction of the Cherokee capital that led up to the Trail of Tears. The Cherokee Indians lived throughout the Southeast but the town of New Echota was the epicenter. About...
WMAZ
Giant card set up for TakeOff in downtown Atlanta | How fans can sign
ATLANTA — Residents in Atlanta have a chance to give their sympathies to the late rapper TakeOff before his funeral service on Friday. The Saving Our Sons Campaign invites fans to share their condolences on the giant card, which will be set up today in downtown Atlanta. Specifically, it'll...
newschain
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper
Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
WMAZ
Iconic Atlanta Peach Drop to return after three-year hiatus
ATLANTA — The annual Peach Drop will return for the 2023 New Year's celebration after a three-year hiatus, according to city documents. City officials have approved funding and renewed sponsorship for the over 30-year-old event in a new ordinance. Last year, Underground Atlanta canceled the event due to growing...
sheenmagazine.com
Welcome To Nana’s: Nana’s Chicken & Waffle New Location Grand Opening
“Southern Cuisine Queen, Kelli Ferrell Expands her Culinary Empire with a new restaurant location.”. McDonough, GA-You may have seen acclaimed “Black Girl Boss” Kelli Ferrell cooking beautiful cuisine on Food Network & OWN, but there’s a “waffle lot” we can say about the Southern Cuisine Queen. Nana’s Chicken & Waffles became an integrated part of Atlanta’s booming restaurant scene with the opening of the Conyers location, but Kelli is determined to expand her empire one waffle at a time. The SHEEN Team was able to attend the grand opening of the brand new McDonough location this Saturday to get an exclusive look into this growing family business and the boss behind it.
wgac.com
Two Georgia Breweries on 10Best List
Craft breweries continue to pop up all over the United States each year. In fact, the Brewers Association website lists over 150 craft breweries in Georgia, and 118 in South Carolina. And the demand for craft beer is continually growing. The Brewers Association shows U.S. beer volume sales up 1% in 2021. But for craft brewer volume sales, there was an 8% growth. That growth brought small and independent brewers’ share of the beer market in the U.S. up to 13.1%. And when it comes to new breweries, USA Today’s 10Best sought out the best new breweries in the country. They looked at breweries that had opened within the past 4 years. And two Georgia breweries made the 10Best List!
spoonuniversity.com
The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta
What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
WMAZ
Chick-fil-A announces when favorite seasonal soup, milkshake will make return
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday when you can expect to see two favorite seasonal menu items back at stores. According to the Atlanta-based chain, the chicken tortilla soup and peppermint chip milkshake will reappear on menus starting next Monday, Nov. 14. Chick-fil-A did not say how long they...
Aiding Atlanta’s homeless community, one backpack at a time
This month, a local nonprofit is distributing 1,500 backpacks full of essential goods to Atlanta’s homeless community. “Thanks to the generous support of our volunteer groups, 1,500 backpacks will find their way to those experiencing homelessness over the coming months,” said the Backpack Project (TBP) chief executive Christopher Rosselot. Launched in 2015, TBP is a […] The post Aiding Atlanta’s homeless community, one backpack at a time appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
'I still haven't had a doctor' | Veterans wait months, years for care at Georgia VA facilities
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia veterans is sounding the alarm about the VA hospital system in the state, saying it's failing them. "Our health program is broke," said Joel Willis, a 23 year Army veteran, who has since committed his life to helping other veterans get the care and help they need.
