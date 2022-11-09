ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

AccessAtlanta

Access Atlanta’s Holiday Cash $15,000 Sweepstakes

How does winning some extra spending cash, especially around the holiday season, sound?. You could check everyone off your Christmas list — and then some!. Enter for a chance to win Access Atlanta’s Holiday Cash $15,000 Sweepstakes. The contest will start on Nov. 11 and run through Dec. 13.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points

It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet

Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville

Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Peach Drop celebration returns to Atlanta

Atlanta's largest New Year's celebration will return this year. The peach will drop for family introducing 2023. The Atlanta City Council made preparations for a half-million dollar event funding to put on the party.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Giant card set up for TakeOff in downtown Atlanta | How fans can sign

ATLANTA — Residents in Atlanta have a chance to give their sympathies to the late rapper TakeOff before his funeral service on Friday. The Saving Our Sons Campaign invites fans to share their condolences on the giant card, which will be set up today in downtown Atlanta. Specifically, it'll...
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper

Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Iconic Atlanta Peach Drop to return after three-year hiatus

ATLANTA — The annual Peach Drop will return for the 2023 New Year's celebration after a three-year hiatus, according to city documents. City officials have approved funding and renewed sponsorship for the over 30-year-old event in a new ordinance. Last year, Underground Atlanta canceled the event due to growing...
ATLANTA, GA
sheenmagazine.com

Welcome To Nana’s: Nana’s Chicken & Waffle New Location Grand Opening

“Southern Cuisine Queen, Kelli Ferrell Expands her Culinary Empire with a new restaurant location.”. McDonough, GA-You may have seen acclaimed “Black Girl Boss” Kelli Ferrell cooking beautiful cuisine on Food Network & OWN, but there’s a “waffle lot” we can say about the Southern Cuisine Queen. Nana’s Chicken & Waffles became an integrated part of Atlanta’s booming restaurant scene with the opening of the Conyers location, but Kelli is determined to expand her empire one waffle at a time. The SHEEN Team was able to attend the grand opening of the brand new McDonough location this Saturday to get an exclusive look into this growing family business and the boss behind it.
MCDONOUGH, GA
wgac.com

Two Georgia Breweries on 10Best List

Craft breweries continue to pop up all over the United States each year. In fact, the Brewers Association website lists over 150 craft breweries in Georgia, and 118 in South Carolina. And the demand for craft beer is continually growing. The Brewers Association shows U.S. beer volume sales up 1% in 2021. But for craft brewer volume sales, there was an 8% growth. That growth brought small and independent brewers’ share of the beer market in the U.S. up to 13.1%. And when it comes to new breweries, USA Today’s 10Best sought out the best new breweries in the country. They looked at breweries that had opened within the past 4 years. And two Georgia breweries made the 10Best List!
AUGUSTA, GA
spoonuniversity.com

The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta

What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Aiding Atlanta’s homeless community, one backpack at a time

This month, a local nonprofit is distributing 1,500 backpacks full of essential goods to Atlanta’s homeless community. “Thanks to the generous support of our volunteer groups, 1,500 backpacks will find their way to those experiencing homelessness over the coming months,” said the Backpack Project (TBP) chief executive Christopher Rosselot. Launched in 2015, TBP is a […] The post Aiding Atlanta’s homeless community, one backpack at a time appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

