Leftover season is here! Of course, most of us deal with leftovers all year long. Especially if your family is on the smaller side, you often end up making too much for dinner. A small cup of mac and cheese or a leftover burger gets eaten the next day. But once you get into the holidays, leftovers reach new levels. Thanksgiving means that suddenly you're left with pounds and pounds of carved turkey, a giant crock of delicious stuffing, and roughly a bathtub full of gravy. And for many families, especially those with thrifty relatives who are vocal that you should "waste not, want not," the only answer is to eat myriad variations of a turkey dinner for the next two weeks. Is that really healthy, though? How long are leftovers good for? Inquiring stomachs need to know.

4 DAYS AGO