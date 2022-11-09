Read full article on original website
How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving
November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Popeyes will ship a frozen, fully cooked Cajun-style turkey to your Thanksgiving table for just under $100
Whether you're planning a big holiday meal for a large family this Thanksgiving and dislike cooking, or are in charge of the main dish for your upcoming friendsgiving, fast food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has a Southern-style solution for you. Some Americans have begun opting out of traditional Thanksgiving dinners...
Here's an easy way to make the best Thanksgiving gravy
Shallots and herbs add flavor to a simple gravy for Thanksgiving dinner. Turkey fat and drippings make for the tastiest gravy, but chicken fat, butter and olive oil work well too.
Why Do We Eat Turkey on Thanksgiving? The Answer Might Surprise You
Another protein used to be the more popular choice.
Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?
If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
Thanksgiving 2022: Should You Buy a Turkey at Sam’s Club?
Sam's Club often offers competitive prices on groceries, but how do they stack up to other retailers when it comes to Thanksgiving turkeys? And how do Sam's Club turkeys compare to other options in...
How Long Does it Take to Cook the Perfect Turkey?
Holiday cooking is upon us—happy Thanksgiving!—and everyone is wondering: How long does it take to cook a turkey?. Well, how long you should roast a turkey depends largely on how much it weighs, as well as whether you plan to stuff it. For an oven set to 325°F, FoodSafety.gov recommends the following roasting times based on the weight of a fully thawed turkey:
As Inflation Drives Up Turkey Prices, Here Are 6 Alternatives To Serve for Thanksgiving
Inflation, supply chain issues and a severe bird flu outbreak are driving turkey prices up this Thanksgiving, The New York Post recently reported. According to data published by The Wall Street...
How Long Are Leftovers Good For, Anyway? The Verdict On That Week-Old Turkey Dinner
Leftover season is here! Of course, most of us deal with leftovers all year long. Especially if your family is on the smaller side, you often end up making too much for dinner. A small cup of mac and cheese or a leftover burger gets eaten the next day. But once you get into the holidays, leftovers reach new levels. Thanksgiving means that suddenly you're left with pounds and pounds of carved turkey, a giant crock of delicious stuffing, and roughly a bathtub full of gravy. And for many families, especially those with thrifty relatives who are vocal that you should "waste not, want not," the only answer is to eat myriad variations of a turkey dinner for the next two weeks. Is that really healthy, though? How long are leftovers good for? Inquiring stomachs need to know.
What are your favorite dishes to serve at Thanksgiving dinner? We want to know.
Pumpkin or sweet potato pie? Canned or fresh cranberry sauce? Tell us your favorite family traditions for Thanksgiving dinner.
Because of the price of turkey, pizza may grace Thanksgiving tables
Thanksgiving dinner is going to be more expensive this year, leaving many Americans seeking alternative ways to celebrate. From bird flu reducing the supply of turkeys, to California’s drought shrinking vegetable yields and a labor shortage impacting workers available to process and transport food, prices are up across the board, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said.
Turkey Prices Are Coming Back Down in Time for Thanksgiving. Here's Why
Just a few weeks ago, it looked like it was going to be a very expensive Thanksgiving. A combination of inflation and a deadly viral epidemic among birds had pushed whole frozen turkey prices to $1.99 a pound, up 73% from a year earlier. Instead of continuing to climb, however,...
I tried 7 frozen chicken nugget brands and one actually tasted farm-to-table
It is an indisputable fact that I have eaten more chicken nuggets than the average human. In fact, chicken nuggets were and are the solution to practically everything in my life. Refusing dinner as a kid? Chicken nuggets. Bribery to be social? Chicken nuggets. Pure and utter boredom? Chicken nuggets. High cholesterol? More of a cause than a solution, but, alas, chicken nuggets. I frankly wouldn’t be surprised if I started to grow feathers.
How to make waffles from leftover Thanksgiving stuffing
Figuring out what to do with turkey stuffing mix after Thanksgiving dinner? Here is a recipe for leftover turkey stuffing breakfast waffles.
Meet ‘Tyson’ – The Biggest Turkey Ever Recorded (as Big as a Baby Rhino)
Meet 'Tyson' - The Biggest Turkey Ever Recorded (as Big as a Baby Rhino) Turkeys aren’t just something seen at the Thanksgiving dinner table once a year. In fact, turkeys are fascinating creatures, and people don’t know much about them besides how to cook them. Turkeys come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and breeds. They are native to Central America and North America; some species have even originated in Spain, England, and beyond. While some hunters might boast about the size of a turkey they’ve killed, theirs are no match for the 86-pounder discovered in 1989! This single turkey holds the record for the largest turkey to ever strut the earth. It wouldn’t be an over-exaggeration to state that this turkey would make one crazy Thanksgiving meal! Find out who this tom is and why he still holds his record over 30 years later!
Keep Thanksgiving simple with tea-brined turkey and unfussy apple pie
Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Erin French is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her go-to, no-fuss Thanksgiving recipes. She shows us how to make a tea-brined turkey and the easiest apple pie. Lapsang souchong is a special Chinese black tea that has been smoked dried...
6 Thanksgiving stuffing recipes — because there's more than one way to (not) stuff a turkey
Country bread, cornbread, masa or rice will make a fabulous stuffing, or dressing, for your Thanksgiving turkey. There are vegan and gluten-free options too.
Turkey Seasoning
Chances are, if you’re already making holiday dinners, you’ve got all the spices needed to make a quick and delicious turkey seasoning. Making your own spice mix not only saves you the cost, but also gives you the freedom to customize to your liking! Use this turkey seasoning for your Thanksgiving turkey or any time you want to roast a big bird.
Money expert says to make Christmas ham in the slow cooker
We’re all looking for ways to cut costs this Christmas and money saving expert Santis O’Garro is sharing her top saving tips ahead of the most wonderful (and expensive) time of the year. It’s no secret that the ongoing energy crisis means it’s time to revaluate how and...
