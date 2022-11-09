Read full article on original website
What happened in Texas elections: A breakdown of key races and why neither party is satisfied
DALLAS — The national political narrative Wednesday morning was of Democrats overperforming and stopping a predicted red wave. It didn’t materialize in Texas either, but neither party us truly happy with the results. “Obviously we would love better results in the statewide elections,” Jamarr Brown, the Texas Democratic...
'Unapologetically Me' | Dallas' Venton Jones one of three openly gay, Black state lawmakers elected Tuesday
DALLAS — It's a campaign that almost didn't happen. "With my initial supporters I asked, 'If I ran for this, would you actually support this race? Knowing that I am going to be someone who is unapologetically who I am. Unapologetically Black. Unapologetically gay. Unapologetically Me,'" Venton Jones said.
Abortion helped Democrats across the U.S. hold off a “red wave.” Not in Texas.
TEXAS, USA — In a pivotal first election after the complete upending of abortion access in the United States, things looked about the same as always in Texas. Republicans swept easily to victory statewide, shoring up the Legislature’s dominant anti-abortion bloc, and at least three more cities passed local ordinances further banning the procedure.
Texas Republicans against 'critical race theory' win seats on the State Board of Education, strengthening its GOP majority
TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. Several Republican State Board of Education candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races Tuesday night, giving Republicans one more seat on the board, according to Decision Desk HQ. Most...
'Yellowstone' is back. We listed all the very Texas things about the show.
DALLAS — Sure, "Yellowstone," the wildly popular Western drama returning for Season 5 on Sunday, is set in the mountains of Montana. But let's be honest: It's a pretty Texas show, from its writer and creator to its spinoffs to its horses. Yes, even the show's horses, at least some of them, are straight from North Texas.
Tropical update: Nicole to make landfall in Florida as a category 1 hurricane Wednesday night
Nicole may become the first landfalling US hurricane in the month of November since Kate hit the panhandle of Florida as a cat. 2 in 1985. No threat to Texas.
Man who flew to Houston to kill his pregnant girlfriend gets life in prison
HOUSTON — A Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder this week, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday morning. According to the District Attorney’s Office,...
Tropical Storm Nicole tracker: Live Florida radar
Tropical Storm Nicole is moving through Florida. Here's a live look at the latest radar.
Thanksgiving dinner will cost more this year. We found out how much more you'll pay
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and if you plan on hosting a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, it’ll cost you more this year. The latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show inflation eased, but was still stubbornly high in October. Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September, the Labor Department said Thursday.
North Texas food banks prepare for Thanksgiving, higher demand while feeling effects of inflation
"It’s difficult. There’s so many people. There's so much competition to get the same food," NTFB's Anna Kurian said.
