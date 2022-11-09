Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
Ukrainian police, TV broadcasts return to long-occupied city
Authorities say Ukrainian police officers and TV and radio broadcasts are returning to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops
Ethiopia, Tigray military leaders agree on peace roadmap
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Top military commanders from Ethiopia and its embattled Tigray region have agreed to allow unhindered humanitarian access to the region and form a joint disarmament committee following last week's truce. The commanders, who since Monday have been meeting in the Kenyan capital of...
Iranian who inspired "The Terminal" dies at Paris airport
PARIS — (AP) — An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport, officials said. Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal...
Hundreds protest at UN summit, German gov't voices concerns
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Hundreds of environmental activists on Saturday called on industrialized nations at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt to pay for the impact of global warming, the largest demonstration yet that came as German officials raised concerns about possible surveillance and intimidation of delegates and other conference attendees.
Iran indicts 11 over Basij agent's death, basketball team skips anthem
DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Iran's hardline judiciary has indicted 11 people over the killing of a Basij security force member during unrest, state media reported on Saturday, as authorities sought to quell nine weeks of protests.
