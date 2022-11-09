ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ethiopia, Tigray military leaders agree on peace roadmap

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Top military commanders from Ethiopia and its embattled Tigray region have agreed to allow unhindered humanitarian access to the region and form a joint disarmament committee following last week's truce. The commanders, who since Monday have been meeting in the Kenyan capital of...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Hundreds protest at UN summit, German gov't voices concerns

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Hundreds of environmental activists on Saturday called on industrialized nations at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt to pay for the impact of global warming, the largest demonstration yet that came as German officials raised concerns about possible surveillance and intimidation of delegates and other conference attendees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy