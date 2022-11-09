ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, MN

The Weekender: Transit Authority, Tiempo Libre and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your central Minnesota entertainment guide for this weekend. Enjoy a Chicago Tribute band at the Paramount Theatre, check out the talents of Tiempo Libre at Collegeville, have some beer during yoga at Pantown Brewing, check out a unique art gallery at The Whit Gallery and experience a new culture with India Culture Night at St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CSB/SJU Announces Diversity Officer

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University has hired its first Senior Diversity Officer. Sandra Mitchell has accepted the position after a nationwide search by the two schools. She was formerly the director of equity and inclusion at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
Election 2022: Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board Results

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board one newcomer and two incumbents have won seats on the board. The leading vote-getter was newcomer Dan Johnson who got 20 percent of the vote. Second was Lisa Loidolt with 19 percent. And, third was Robyn Holthaus with 17 percent.
Election 2022: Becker School Board Results

BECKER (WJON News) -- In the race for Becker School Board, the three people elected to the board in the regular election are Aaron Jurek with 21 percent, Corey Stanger with 21 percent, and Pete Weismann with 18 percent. In the special election, the two people elected are Ryan Hubbard...
BECKER, MN
Election 2022: Benton County Auditor/Treasurer Results

FOLEY (WJON News) - Residents in Benton County have elected their new Auditor/Treasurer. Christine Scherbing defeated Sean Gitch with over 56% of the vote. Scherbing takes over for Nadeen Inman who did not seek re-election following a lawsuit alleging she did not live in the county during a portion of her term.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Do You Share Who You Voted For With Your Significant Other?

Election day has come and gone and waking up Wednesday morning I was not surprised to find the world remains generally the same as it was when I went to sleep Tuesday night. My wife and I went together (with our five year old) to vote at Sartell City Hall. We had a game plan of who we were going to vote for and had discussed the candidates pretty thoroughly beforehand. There wasn't a lot of mystery going into the polling place and we didn't talk much about who we voted for when we were done, because we already knew.
SARTELL, MN
Election 2022: Brosh Elected as Mayor of Foley

FOLEY (WJON News) - The city of Foley will have a new mayor. Jack Brosh defeated the incumbent Gerard Bettendorf after receiving 58% of the vote. Bettendorf, who had 42% of the vote, has been the mayor of Foley for six years. Brosh has been currently serving on the city council for the past four years.
FOLEY, MN
St. Cloud, MN
