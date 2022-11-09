Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Lisa Demuth Named Minnesota House Minority Leader
(KNSI) – A lawmaker from Central Minnesota has been appointed to lead her party in the legislature. Cold Spring Republican Lisa Demuth has been named the new House Minority Leader. Demuth was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018. She took the seat held by Jeff Howe when he became a Senator.
Hastings Star Gazette
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
Does MN Democratic Senate + House + Governor = Legal Weed?
Simple math to me. Governor Walz has been talking legalization for at least a couple of years and the only thing that was standing in the way was a Republican controlled Minnesota Senate. In fact, there were several other bills that the were stalled in the Republican controlled Senate that now could become a reality in Minnesota.
redlakenationnews.com
5 takeaways from Minnesota's midterm election
Minnesota Democrats fared well in the midterm election, despite long-standing predictions that national headwinds would favor GOP candidates. From Congress to the Minnesota Legislature to statewide offices, here are five key things to know about Tuesday's election outcomes - some of which are still yet to be finalized. Democrats take...
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race
Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
mprnews.org
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities
Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
Democrats keep control of Minnesota House; Senate unsettled
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Minnesota House while the partisan balance in the state Senate remained unsettled early Wednesday. Democrats appeared to be on pace to reach or exceed the 68 seats they needed to preserve their majority in the House. It takes 34 seats to control the Senate. GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt called Democratic Speaker Melissa Hortman to concede, his spokesman Andrew Wagner said. All 201 seats were on the ballot but millions of dollars poured into a couple dozen legislative races that were considered truly competitive.
Walz confirms he and Ventura talked about legalized marijuana passing in St. Paul
Governor Tim Walz confirms he did talk with former Governor Jesse Ventura about legalizing marijuana during the upcoming legislative session
fox9.com
Legalized marijuana in Minnesota? What DFL control could mean
(FOX 9) - For the first time in eight years, Minnesota democrats have regained control in St. Paul, opening the door for passage of legislation that was stalled amid a divided legislature. Tuesday’s election flipped the Minnesota state senate back to the democrats and returned them to power in the...
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Congressional District 1-8
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Minnesota's Congressional Districts 1-8. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Statewide General Election Results
Here are the results of the Minnesota General Election- key candidates. DFL: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan- 1,311,607 (52%) Republican: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk- 1,119,181 (45%) Legal Marijuana Now: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck- 29,425 (1%) Independence Alliance: Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter- 18,171 (.7%) Socialist Workers: Gabrielle M....
Election 2022: Walz, Simon Win Re-Election
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two incumbents have won re-election in their statewide races. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has won a second term with a victory over Republican Scott Jensen 53 percent to 44 percent. Also, incumbent Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has defeated Republican Kim Crockett 55 percent...
Leigh Finke to become first transgender legislator in Minnesota House
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Leigh Finke will be the first transgender legislator in the Minnesota House after she handily won the seat for District 66A on Tuesday night.According to the secretary of state, she defeated Republican Trace Johnson 81% to 18% and will serve St. Paul, Falcon Heights, Roseville, and Lauderdale. The first-time candidate was endorsed by top DFL-ers, including Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Sen. Tina Smith.Finke said she ran for office because "the transgender community deserves to have a voice in building our shared future." She's a supporter of abortion rights, improving mental health care in...
mprnews.org
Polls close, counting starts in potentially historic Minnesota elections
It’s all over but the counting. Minnesota polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday in what could be historic elections from counties to the state Legislature to the U.S. House. As candidates for office across the state made their final campaign pitches, Minnesotans at the polls appeared to have encountered few issues while casting ballots, although at least one site in Chisago County, northeast of the Twin Cities, saw long lines.
Keith Ellison set to beat Jim Schultz in close race for attorney general
Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison is set to retain his position as Minnesota Attorney General, leading Republican Jim Schultz in a tight race. Ellison has...
Jim Schultz concedes Minnesota AG race to Keith Ellison
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claimed victory and a second term on Wednesday as he held a narrow lead over Republican Jim Schultz. The Associated Press had not called the race. With results nearly complete, Ellison led Schultz by about 21,000 votes, or nearly 1 percentage point — well outside the margin for a publicly funded recount, which is 0.25%.
mprnews.org
Candidates of color see gains in Minnesota legislative, local races
A new generation of young, diverse Minnesota politicians will head to the Capitol next year following Election Day victories Tuesday. Twin Cities voters also elected the state’s first openly transgender person to the Minnesota Legislature, while Hennepin County elected the state’s first Black female sheriff. Collectively, the results...
kvrr.com
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison reelected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KVRR) – Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion. Ellison led the prosecution team that got former police Officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd. Schultz is...
Election 2022: All 8 Minnesota U.S. Representatives Re-Elected
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota voters have re-elected all eight of its incumbent U.S. Representatives. In District 1 Republican Brad Finstad got 54 percent of the vote. In District 2 Democrat Angie Craig got 51 percent of the vote. In District 3 Democrat Dean Phillips got 60 percent. In...
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Mayors
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Twin Cities mayoral races. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
