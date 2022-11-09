Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
A Fire Was Reported at the Evangeline Maid Bakery in Lafayette
There was a fire at the Evangeline Maid Bread Bakery according to the Lafayette Fire Department. We spoke to Lafayette Fire Department Investigator and Spokesman Alton Trahan who says there was some damage. He says a fire in an oven was reported around 5 o'clock Thursday morning. The flue of...
Kaplan High Freshman’s ‘Giveback’ for Kids at Women’s & Children’s Hospital
Madison's 2nd Annual Giveback all started several years ago when a young girl named Madison (Madi) was hospitalized from a severe spider bite during Easter time. While in the hospital someone brought Madison an Easter basket to brighten her day. Since then, now 14, Madison has asked for donations to help put a smile on the faces of children hospitalized over the Christmas holiday.
36th Annual Cracklin Festival in Port Barre—Know Before You Go
The 36th Annual Cracklin Festival is happening this weekend in Port Barre. And you don’t want to miss out on all the fun. The Cracklin Festival is always a good time but it also raises money for a good cause. The Port Barre Lions Club uses funds raised by the Cracklin Festival and other smaller events to support the mission of a number of worthwhile causes like the Louisiana Lions Camp and the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation.
What Is ‘Find My Home’ in Lafayette? An Updated Feature of LCG Gives Tremendous Information
Innovation and technology is one of the biggest tenets of helping anyone who wants to know more about Lafayette whether you live here or if you are looking to move here. Chief innovation Officer Randy Gray tells us the 'Find My Home' is a feature of Lafayette's website where you can find information on school districts, who represents you and more. Click here to put in your address to see the plethora of information that is now available with one simple click.
ABBEVILLE – ‘Stanley’ Set To Be Put Down on Wednesday
It's a sad reality that we have to face daily, but there is an overabundance of dogs in Acadiana. Stray or unwanted dogs are dropped off at the Vermilion Parish Animal Shelter on what seems to be a daily basis and, as best they can, volunteers try to place these unwanted dogs in good homes.
Man Allegedly Snatches Purse in Lafayette Restaurant
The Lafayette Police is looking for the man in this photo after he allegedly stole a purse from someone in a Lafayette restaurant. Police say that the crime happened at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. According to a post on social media, the...
Amb. Caffery Target Remodel Almost Complete—Take a Look at the Changes
The Super Target at 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway remodel is near completion. It's all part of 150 store revamp nationwide. Target calls the revamp a "glow-up" as the updates are subtle yet noticeable. Most of the work is complete, the finishing touches will be completed after the holidays. The enhanced...
$7 Million USDA Grant Awarded to Guidry’s Catfish & Processing Facility in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA (KPEL News) - A tour given to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins in August is paying off huge dividends for a catfish processing facility in Breaux Bridge. Rep. Higgins is announcing a $7 million grant is being awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to Guidry's Catfish & Processing Inc. on the Henderson Highway.
Lafayette Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Shooting of Juvenile
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - 21-year-old Keiontre Thomas of Lafayette now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center after he was arrested for the October shooting of a juvenile victim. Lafayette Police say the young victim is still alive so Thomas is currently being charged with Attempted First Degree Murder...
Youngsville Residents Petition Against New Neighborhood
Some residents of Youngsville are asking their neighbors to sign a petition to try to prevent a new development from being built. With the continued growth of their city and (what appears to be) an increase in flood events, it is easy to understand their concern. The new development is...
Louisiana Mayor Dies in Crash on Election Day
MELVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - 84-year-old Velma D. Hendrix woke up this Election Day as the mayor of Melville seeking re-election to the position. But a fatal crash during the morning hours took her life today. Louisiana State Police say the crash happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on U.S. Highway...
Tragedy in St. Landry Parish as an Opelousas Man Died in a Crash
Louisiana State Police officials investigated a fatal crash in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night that claimed the life of an Opelousas man. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards crossed the center line of US Highway 190 near Frank Road. When that...
Armed Man Barricaded Inside Lafayette Home
Officials with the Lafayette Police Department's SWAT unit are on the scene of a situation in which an armed man has barricaded himself inside a room of a home in the 200 block of West End Avenue. Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says officials have been on...
67-Year Old Lafayette Bicyclist Dead After Friday Night Crash
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A bicyclist riding down the highway Friday night was tragically struck and killed. 67-year-old Paul Gerald Mouton was riding down Louisiana Highway 94 late Friday night, but did not have a rear reflector and was wearing dark clothing when a 2002 Chevy Malibu struck his bicycle.
Two Masked Men Break Into Home in Lafayette
Officials with the Lafayette Police Department say two masked men broke into a home on North Pierce Street before midnight Monday night. Sergeant Robin Green says a man in the home started to struggle with the two armed men. The man was shot, and the two perpetrators fled the home...
We Now Know Why ‘Coach O’ Has Been Attending Ragin’ Cajuns Football Games
Former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has been to Lafayette several times this football season. Throughout much of the 2022 football season, we've reported that Coach O has been in Lafayette for Caujns games and we may now know why. Sure, he loves football, but he has likely been here...
How Much of Lafayette Parish Turned Out to Vote in Tuesday’s Elections?
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Just over 45 percent of Lafayette Parish voters turned out to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections, down slightly from the 2018 midterm elections in 2018. Just over 72,000 voters cast a vote in the U.S. Senate race for John Kennedy, which had the most...
Lafayette High School in Search of New Principal After Sudden Resignation
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette High School is looking for a new principal after the sudden resignation of Dr. Rachel Brown, who has held the top administrative at the school since 2019. There were reports over the weekend that Brown had resigned out of "frustration," but there is no official...
The Cajuns Get a Win Against Harvard 75-61
The Cajuns opened up tournament play with game 1 of the Asheville Championship versus Harvard. Louisiana got the victory 75-61. In this game, Louisiana was in control from tip-off. Louisiana was an off-season favorite for a reason and they have been showing why. UL won the first half 34-23 and they continued the great play in the 2nd half. They outscored Harvard 41-38 in the 2nd half to close out the game.
Passerby’s Quick Thinking Saves Lives in Residential Fire in Scott
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A driver who noticed a house fire in Scott may have saved three lives after some quick thinking. Just after midnight Friday night, the Scott Fire Department was called to a residential fire on Louisiana Highway 93. The call came from a civilian who was traveling down the highway and noticed the fire coming from the home. That driver pulled into the driveway and immediately called 911.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0