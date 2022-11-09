ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KPEL 96.5

Kaplan High Freshman’s ‘Giveback’ for Kids at Women’s & Children’s Hospital

Madison's 2nd Annual Giveback all started several years ago when a young girl named Madison (Madi) was hospitalized from a severe spider bite during Easter time. While in the hospital someone brought Madison an Easter basket to brighten her day. Since then, now 14, Madison has asked for donations to help put a smile on the faces of children hospitalized over the Christmas holiday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
36th Annual Cracklin Festival in Port Barre—Know Before You Go

The 36th Annual Cracklin Festival is happening this weekend in Port Barre. And you don’t want to miss out on all the fun. The Cracklin Festival is always a good time but it also raises money for a good cause. The Port Barre Lions Club uses funds raised by the Cracklin Festival and other smaller events to support the mission of a number of worthwhile causes like the Louisiana Lions Camp and the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation.
PORT BARRE, LA
What Is ‘Find My Home’ in Lafayette? An Updated Feature of LCG Gives Tremendous Information

Innovation and technology is one of the biggest tenets of helping anyone who wants to know more about Lafayette whether you live here or if you are looking to move here. Chief innovation Officer Randy Gray tells us the 'Find My Home' is a feature of Lafayette's website where you can find information on school districts, who represents you and more. Click here to put in your address to see the plethora of information that is now available with one simple click.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Man Allegedly Snatches Purse in Lafayette Restaurant

The Lafayette Police is looking for the man in this photo after he allegedly stole a purse from someone in a Lafayette restaurant. Police say that the crime happened at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. According to a post on social media, the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Youngsville Residents Petition Against New Neighborhood

Some residents of Youngsville are asking their neighbors to sign a petition to try to prevent a new development from being built. With the continued growth of their city and (what appears to be) an increase in flood events, it is easy to understand their concern. The new development is...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Louisiana Mayor Dies in Crash on Election Day

MELVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - 84-year-old Velma D. Hendrix woke up this Election Day as the mayor of Melville seeking re-election to the position. But a fatal crash during the morning hours took her life today. Louisiana State Police say the crash happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on U.S. Highway...
MELVILLE, LA
Armed Man Barricaded Inside Lafayette Home

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department's SWAT unit are on the scene of a situation in which an armed man has barricaded himself inside a room of a home in the 200 block of West End Avenue. Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says officials have been on...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Two Masked Men Break Into Home in Lafayette

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department say two masked men broke into a home on North Pierce Street before midnight Monday night. Sergeant Robin Green says a man in the home started to struggle with the two armed men. The man was shot, and the two perpetrators fled the home...
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Cajuns Get a Win Against Harvard 75-61

The Cajuns opened up tournament play with game 1 of the Asheville Championship versus Harvard. Louisiana got the victory 75-61. In this game, Louisiana was in control from tip-off. Louisiana was an off-season favorite for a reason and they have been showing why. UL won the first half 34-23 and they continued the great play in the 2nd half. They outscored Harvard 41-38 in the 2nd half to close out the game.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Passerby’s Quick Thinking Saves Lives in Residential Fire in Scott

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A driver who noticed a house fire in Scott may have saved three lives after some quick thinking. Just after midnight Friday night, the Scott Fire Department was called to a residential fire on Louisiana Highway 93. The call came from a civilian who was traveling down the highway and noticed the fire coming from the home. That driver pulled into the driveway and immediately called 911.
SCOTT, LA
Lafayette, LA
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

