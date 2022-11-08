Read full article on original website
Benn scores in Maple Leafs debut to help defeat Canucks
TORONTO -- Jordie Benn scored the go-ahead goal in his first game with the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping them come from behind to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Benn made it 3-2 at 10:01 of the second period when he scored at right side of...
3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Coyotes
Missed shots prove costly as Islanders are shut out 2-0 by Arizona. The New York Islanders were shut out for the second time this season in a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Ilya Sorokin allowed just one goal on the power play early in the third, to...
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
Jets' point streak snapped at seven with loss to Flames
"We have to match their intensity no matter what the situation is." Twice the Winnipeg Jets battled back against a desperate Calgary Flames squad on Saturday night, but they couldn't find the magic a third time, as the Jets fell 3-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome. The loss snaps Winnipeg's seven-game point...
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Penguins at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off an impressive 5-2 win over the Canucks on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Kirby Dach put Montreal ahead 3-0 by the time the contest was just 12:23 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. Mike Hoffman lit the lamp in the middle frame, before Dach added his second tally of the night to cap the scoring in the third period. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves to record his third win of the season. St-Louis was deprived of Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky's services for the game as both were serving suspensions for boarding. Anderson is eligible to return tonight, while Slafkovsky has one contest left to serve.
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Winnipeg at Seattle
Kraken can leverage identity of forecheck, penalty killing and goaltending to battle Jets team coming off back-to-back. The Jets come to town as a team that has been over-achieving expectations in this young season. Going into Saturday's games, they sit atop the Central division and had won three straight and six of their last seven. This is a group that doesn't have one trademark style but is doing a lot of things well and goaltending has been a big part of the team's success. Winnipeg will face the staunch defense of the Kraken that currently ranks in the top ten in most categories including shot volume and shot quality against.
PIT@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens earned their third consecutive victory on Saturday night, edging the Penguins 5-4 in overtime at the Bell Centre. Josh Anderson returned to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension for boarding. It didn't take the power forward long to make an impact when he scored his...
Martin Brodeur: 'The Time Is Right' for New EVP Role | FEATURE
Brodeur ready to leave his fingerprints on the franchise through his work in the front office. Athletes are different breeds. Even when they stop playing the game they played, they never truly leave. There's a burning desire to win and to be the best and that is something that has never left Martin Brodeur. The emotions run deep, even when you're not playing anymore.
Giroux helps Senators defeat Flyers in return, end seven-game skid
PHILADELPHIA -- Claude Giroux had three assists in his return to Wells Fargo Center, helping the Ottawa Senators defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux played for the Flyers from 2007-2022, including the final 10 seasons as captain. "I didn't want to get emotional," Giroux said. "I wanted to...
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Panthers
Get minute by minute updates as the Oilers take on the Panthers at FLA Live Arena. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their four-game road trip at FLA Live Arena against the Florida Panthers. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
Blue Jackets spoil Tortorella return to Columbus with Flyers
COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets ended a five-game losing streak and spoiled the return of former coach John Tortorella to Nationwide Arena, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Thursday. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Boone Jenner scored twice, and Zach Werenski had a goal and an...
Morning Skate for November 13
* Defensemen from past to present highlighted a jam-packed Saturday, with the Maple Leafs paying a heartfelt tribute to their all-time great Börje Salming. * Cale Makar surpassed the 50-goal mark in his career with two quick tallies and joined an elite list of NHL defensemen reaching the milestone in 191 games or fewer.
Tinordi scores twice, gives Blackhawks late win against Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Jarred Tinordi scored his second goal of the game with 2:42 left in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 at Honda Center on Saturday. Tinordi's slap shot from the left point deflected in off Henrique's leg and the skate of Dmitry Kulikov.
Rantanen has goal, three assists, Avalanche defeat Hurricanes
DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Rantanen has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) during a five-game point streak. "He was great," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "Physical, hard on pucks, playing...
Svechnikov gets hat trick, powers Hurricanes past Oilers
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Andrei Svechnikov completed a hat trick with his 100th NHL goal to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 7-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at PNC Arena on Thursday. Svechnikov scored his third goal at 15:49 of the third period when he followed his shot at the...
CHL Notebook: Blues prospect Bolduc thriving in QMJHL
Forward improving all parts of game after subpar training camp with St. Louis. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Avalanche Win Third-Straight with 5-3 Showing Over Predators
The Colorado Avalanche picked up their third-straight win after defeating the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Thursday night at Ball Arena as they honored the loss of longtime Altitude Sports analyst and fixture in the community, Peter McNab. The game marked the Avalanche's first home in almost exactly three weeks after traveling to New York for a three-game road trip followed by the 2022 Global Series in Tampere, Finland. The Avalanche are now 7-4-1 on the season.
3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Blue Jackets 4-3 in Comeback Win
Zach Parise scores OT winner, Brock Nelson scores a pair of goals as Islanders rally from three deficits for 4-3 win. Zach Parise scored the OT winner 39 seconds into the extra frame on Saturday night, as the New York Islanders scored a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena.
3 Game Essentials | Wild (6-6-1) at Kraken (8-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Formula to make it six straight: Kraken have scored 3+ goals in 12 games, tops in the NHL, including the last 10 straight. Martin Jones has surrendered four goals in last four games. November 11, 2022. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ESPN+ and Hulu | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One:...
