Read full article on original website
Related
Driver Captures Wild Footage Of Wolf Pack Chasing Elk At Yellowstone National Park
Another day, another awesome animal encounter at Yellowstone National Park. You never know what you’re gonna see at Yellowstone, but if you spend enough time there, you’re bound to get a front row seat to nature at its cruelest. Whether it’s a grizzly chasing down a bull elk,...
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Finland Discover The Remains Of A Stone Age Child Who May Have Been Buried With A Wolf
A new study analyzes the fur, feathers, and plant matter found in the 8,000-year-old grave of a young child. Recently, a team of archaeologists working in eastern Finland made a fascinating discovery in the grave of a Stone Age child dating back 8,000 years. When they sifted through the soil, they found that various canine hairs were present alongside the body.
Hunters Frustrated With Record-Breaking Idaho Elk Kill on High Fence Ranch
Some serious issues have arisen with avid hunters in Idaho after a potential record-breaking elk was shot. The main issue is how the elk was killed. The elk was killed on a ranch in Idaho and not in the wild, Idaho’s KEZJ reports. According to reports, the massive bull was shot at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch on a fenced hunting trip. The hunt was purchased for Brian Dhooghe’s birthday, and he ended up being the one who took the animal down.
10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park
Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Caught on video: Agitated bull elk charges man in Colorado national park
A tourist at a Colorado national park got more than he bargained for while trying to photograph a herd of elk, with one of the bull elk becoming agitated and charging.
Watch clueless Yellowstone tourist breaking three park rules at once
The visitor was recorded riding a bike along boardwalks in a thermal area, with their dog running alongside
Bear Attacks Mountain Climber on Sheer Cliff Face in Shocking Footage
As bears' activity increases, so does the likelihood that they will encounter humans and fall often brings a rise in attacks.
advnture.com
Watch Glacier National Park hikers rescue French tourist from grizzly bear
A family was exploring the park when they came across the young Frenchman standing face-to-face with a grizzly bear. A family exploring Glacier National Park in September helped save the life of a French tourist who had found himself face-to-face with a grizzly bear. The family were hiking on a...
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Indiana
One of the big cat species indigenous to North America is the mountain lion, sometimes referred to as the cougar, panther, or puma. It is a fearsome, nimble predator that has successfully adapted to various habitats. Mountains, coniferous woods, grasslands, marshes, and arid shrublands are all habitats for mountain lions.
VIDEO: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Fights Off Pack of 14 Wolves After Stealing Their Food
It was truly a case of the irresistible force meeting the immovable object. In the wild west of Yellowstone, Wyoming, the biggest apex predators are wolves and grizzly bears - both of which are especially mean when they're hungry. Just last week, we told the story of a group of...
Colorado Mule Deer Bucks Tumble Down A Cliff In Wild Rut Brawl
I love me a good rut fight. It seems crazy to think about. These deer can live three quarters of their year in complete harmony, maybe even alongside each other, then out of nowhere the winds shift and they will fight each other sometimes to the point of death over a doe.
Resident near Saguaro National Park says a mountain lion attacked her horse
Horse trainer Stephanie Ekdahl says mountain lion attacks are not common near her ranch in Vail. So they were shocked to find part of their fence broken to pieces.
Grizzly Bear Launches Attack On Herd Of Elk At Yellowstone National Park
This looks like a grizzly bear’s happy place. Elk as far as the eye can see. Elk are a gregarious animal, meaning they love to herd up during certain times of the year. And during winter months especially, many of them end up in large herds. One of the...
WATCH: Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Striking Black Wolf in the Forest
A Minnesota trail cam captured footage of not one but three incredibly rare black wolves. Last December, The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a video of the striking animal on Youtube. In the caption, the organization explained that it caught another video of the animal a few months prior, but the newest is “arguably” the “best footage of a black wolf [the] project has captured!”
Australian Shepherd Herds Massive Bull Moose Towards Its Owner Out On A Hike
Or… at least he is trying to be. I mean, I certainly don’t want an up close and personal encounter with a moose, but having a dog that wants you to see a big ol’ bull doesn’t sound like a bad thing either. Moose are actually...
Mule Deer Sneaks Into Bison Herd To Escape Attacking Coyote At Yellowstone National Park
Talk about quick thinking. Coyotes can be some of the most dangerous creatures in all of the wild, especially if they have a partner. Not known to hunt in packs like wolves, coyotes generally keep it much smaller, like their immediate family. Most of the time they hunt solo, but can work together, making it much more difficult for their prey to escape. A mule deer found itself being chased down by one of these coyotes in Yellowstone National Park. […] The post Mule Deer Sneaks Into Bison Herd To Escape Attacking Coyote At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch clueless Yellowstone photographer shove camera right under elk's nose
Despite having a telephoto lens, the man strolls so close, his camera practically touching one animal's snout
Thrillist
Winter in Yellowstone Means One Thing: Wolf-Spotting
Most people head out to the Wild West in desolate wintertime for one thing only: skiing some of the best terrain North America has to offer (we’re looking at you, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort). But what most travelers don’t realize is that Yellowstone in the wintertime is a completely different way to experience the world’s first national park. It’s snowcapped, it’s raw, and it’s full of wildlife. While the bears are busy hibernating, there’s a whole world of fuzzy critters lurking in the picturesque, frozen wonderland—and elusive gray wolves that nearly went extinct from the park in the 1920s.
Comments / 0